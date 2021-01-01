Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2002 Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort
- 2005 Nationwide Tour Championship
International Victories (1)
2000 NewTel Atlantic Cup [with Mark Brown]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
2008 Lost to Ryan Hietala, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet
2010 Lost to Scott Gardiner, Joe Affrunti, Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek
Personal
- Graduated Bishop Cunningham High School in Oswego, N.Y.
- Has two brothers and one sister.
- Member of PGA TOUR in 2004 and '06 and of the Nationwide Tour in 1997, 2002-03 and '05.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
LECOM Health Challenge: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start in over two years with a T45 finish at the LECOM Health Challenge in July.
2014 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.
2013 Season
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Missed the cut in Brazil, his only event of the year.
2012 Season
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Missed the cut in his only start of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he was an open qualifier.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 24 starts with four top-25 finishes.
Soboba Golf Classic: On of two best weeks came at the Soboba Golf Classic (T15).
The Rex Hospital Open: One of two best weeks came at The Rex Hospital Open (T15).
2010 Season
Made the cut in 14 of his 25 starts and had eight top-25 finishes to wind up No. 47 on the final Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: His second top-10 came at the Chattanooga Classic (T2). Finished regulation play tied for the lead with Scott Gardiner and Joe Affrunti. Fell out of the playoff following the first hole. Gardiner went on to win with a birdie on the fourth hole.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Posted his first top-10 of the year at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. Fired an 8-under 64 Friday to move into third place, six back of the leader. Shot 4-under par on the weekend to finish T7.
2009 Season
Made the cut in 18 of his 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2009 and wound up No. 41 on the money list after posting four top-10 finishes.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Earned his fourth top-10 of the year with a T3 at the Chattanooga Classic.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T9 at the Cox Classic in Omaha.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: First of his top-10s was a T7 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
The Rex Hospital Open: His first career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one came at The Rex Hospital Open.
2008 Season
Made 17 cuts with three top-10 finishes from 24 events in 2008.
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Finished T11 at the Web.com Tour Championship and missed making "The 25," just $3,582 behind Ricky Barnes, who locked up the 25th position.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Tied the 54-hole record at the Cox Classic at 21-under and led by three strokes going into the final round. A Sunday 73 dropped him into a playoff, which he lost to Ryan Hietala on the first extra hole.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was T6 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and moved to No. 35 on the money list.
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: First top-10 finish came at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup in West Virginia, where he was T3 and jumped from No. 98 to No. 46 on the money list.
2007 Season
Finished No. 172 in earnings on the PGA TOUR, with $323,407.
Viking Classic: Best finish in 10 made cuts (out of 30 starts) was a T5 at the Viking Classic in September. Was the 54-hole leader, but a final-round 75 ultimately allowed Chad Campbell to win. It was his best finish since a T4 at the 2006 B.C. Open.
2006 Season
Returned to the PGA TOUR in 2006 after finishing No. 7 on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $266,724. Finished in the top 125 on the TOUR money list for the first time in his two-year career.
B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Recorded a career-best finish on TOUR with a T4 at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort. He also collected a career-best payday of $132,000.
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Posted first career top-10 on TOUR in his 34th start with a sixth at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.
2005 Season
Finished seventh on the Nationwide Tour money list to earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2006.
Nationwide Tour Championship: Picked up second career victory on that Tour at the Nationwide Tour Championship. Jumped from No. 29 to No. 7 on the final Tour money list. Finished the event at 12-under 276, two shots clear of Eric Axley, collecting a career-best $117,000. Led Tour in Greens in Regulation (72.5%).
2004 Season
As a first-time PGA TOUR member, played in 30 events and made 11 cuts, with two top-25s. Finished 169th in earnings.
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Posted career-low round, a fourth-round 62 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.
2003 Season
Finished 39th on Nationwide Tour money list for second consecutive season.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card via T4 finish at TOUR Qualifying Tournament, his fourth time in the final stage of Q-School.
2002 Season
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Broke through for his first career win at the Gila River Golf Classic. His 190 (23-under) total set a record for the lowest opening 54-hole score in Nationwide Tour history and his second-round 61 was a tournament record.
2001 Season
Member of the Canadian Tour.
2000 Season
NewTel Atlantic Cup: Won the NewTel Atlantic Cup team event with partner Mark Brown.
1997 Season
Made three Korn Ferry Tour cuts in 10 events. Finished 39th on the money list.
NIKE Wichita Open: Best finish was a T30 at the Wichita Open.