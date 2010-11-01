Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2001
Korn Ferry Tour: 2003
International Victories (2)
1998 German Open [Eur]
2002 Holden Australian Open [Aus]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2004 Lost to Scott McCarron, Vaughn Taylor, Hunter Mahan, Reno-Tahoe Open
Personal
- Parents emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland to Australia in 1970.
- Attended St. Johns school in Dandeong, Victoria, Australia, graduating in 1991.
- Earliest golf memory was following Greg Norman at the Australian Masters in 1983.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 2002 Holden Australian Open in his hometown.
- Favorite course he's played is Royal Melbourne. Would like to play Merion and Seminole.
- Favorite teams are Arizona State U., Arizona Cardinals and Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs. Favorite team as a kid was the Australian football team, Stokilda. Favorite athletes are Nick Riewoldt (Aussie football) and Lionel Messi. Favorite TV show is "SportsCenter," favorite movie is "Caddyshack" and favorite entertainer is Powderfinger. Hawaii is favorite vacation spot.
- Bucket list item is "I'd love to design a golf course."
- Has played the PGA Tour of Australasia since 1996.
- Played the European Tour from 1997-2000, making 76 starts and winning the 1998 German Open at Sporting Club in Berlin.
- Also played the OneAsia Tour in 2010-11.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 81st on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list with one top-10 and 11 cuts made in 21 starts.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Secured a top-45 finish at 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament with a 7-under 65 in the final round to finish T35.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, two top 10s, eight top 25s and 17 cuts made. Was 32nd on the final combined money list. Experienced a steady 2015 season. Made the cut in his first four starts. From late June through the end of the Regular Season in late August, made six cuts in eight starts, with four T15 or better finishes, including the T4 in Tennessee. Finished the Regular Season 31st on the money list.
Web.com Tour Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded finishes of T22, T16 and T29 and came to TPC Sawgrass and the Web.com Tour Championship 23rd on the Finals' money list. Suffered a second-round 78 and missed the cut, which derailed his chance of securing PGA TOUR privileges in 2015-16. Dropped to 30th, missing the final spot by $2,803.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Second top 10 came in August at the News Sentinel Open, where a third-round 63 put him one back of leader Matt Fast. A 1-under 70 on Sunday led to a T4 finish.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Had a Tour career-best T2 at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship. With rounds of 68-71-72-71 at the windy TPC Cartagena at Karibana layout, was the only player in the field to record four rounds of par or better.
2014 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 15 cuts. Had three top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 39th on the money list. Results in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals were mixed with a T34, T61, T57 and a missed cut to close the season.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Opened the News Sentinel Open with a 1-under 7 but played the final 54 holes in 14-under to secure a T6 finish.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Opened 69-65 at the Utah Championship in July and followed it with 67-69 on the weekend to record a T7, his second top-10 of the year.
Panama Claro Championship: Followed a first-round 71 in the Panama Claro Championship in February with 66-67. Was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes. Carded a Sunday 71 for a T8 showing.
Emirates Australian Open: Home in Australia, made three appearances in November and December on PGA Tour of Australasia, with a T15 at the Emirates Australian Open his best outing.
2013 Season
Made seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, with just one made cut (T39, Utah Championship).
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Finished T13 at both the Cox Classic.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Also made one start on both the PGA TOUR (missed the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open).
Australian Open: Made one start on the PGA Tour of Australasia (T3 at the Australian Open).
2012 Season
Among the top 25 in five events over 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Miccosukee Championship: Finished T13 at the Miccosukee Championship.
United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Had a rare double eagle during the first round of the United Leasing Championship. Used a 5-iron from 219 yards to make a two at the par-5 15th hole. Shot a 1-under 71 and wound up T41 for the week.
Emirates Australian Open: Late in the season, played in the Emirates Australian Open and finished T28.
2011 Season
Made one PGA TOUR start. Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
The Greenbrier Classic: Was T57 at the Greenbrier Classic.
2010 Season
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Posted a 9-under 63 in the third round at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper to get within one shot of the lead after 54 holes. Played in the final group on Sunday on his way to his first top-10 of the season with a T9 finish after closing with a 1-under 71.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished T18 at the Reno-Tahoe Classic.
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
Moonah Classic: Rallied to finish T10 at the Moonah Classic in Australia, where he posted opening scores of 69-76 to make the 36-hole cut on the number. Was one of 15 players tied for 60th place after 36 holes.
2009 Season
Struggled during the year and made only one cut in 17 starts on Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in nine of 21 starts on the PGA TOUR and had four top-10s. Rallied during the fall season with three top-10s in a four-week stretch to maintain his standing inside the top 150 on the money list. Earned nearly 80 percent of his season money total during the Fall Series.
Frys.com Open: Added a T7 at the Frys.com Open.
Turning Stone Resort Championship: A T4 and then a T3 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship in back-to-back weeks moved him to No. 139 on the money list.
Viking Classic: T4 at the Viking Classic.
Wyndham Championship: Was No. 198 on the money list after the Wyndham Championship.
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Had a top-ten finish, a T10 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2007 Season
Limited to 18 events in 2007 due to a double hernia diagnosed on Sept. 14 and subsequent surgery on Oct. 5 that kept him out of action most of the fall. Granted Minor Medical Extension and has six events in 2008 to earn $217,121 (combined with 2007 earnings of $568,059 would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and be elevated to Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the PGA TOUR full time after one year on the Korn Ferry Tour, thanks to a T29 finish at the 2006 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Canadian Open presented by Franklin Templeton Investments: Posted one top-10 in 2007, a T7 at the Canadian Open in his fourth start. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with John Mallinger. Trailed 54-hole leader Vijay Singh by one after a third-round 70, and finished T7 after closing with a 71.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10s. Finished No. 46 on the money list, with $125,203.
LaSalle Bank Open: Nine starts after the Jacob's Creek Open, finished a season-best solo-fifth place at the LaSalle Bank Open where a 1-under-par 283 total was worth $30,000. Had held the 54-hole lead by a single stroke before being overtaken by Jason Dufner in the final round. Jumped out to a one-stroke lead after the first round at the Xerox Classic before eventually placing T6.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Posted his first top-10 of the season at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship, finishing T8.
2005 Season
In 32 PGA TOUR starts, made 18 cuts, and finished 158th on the money list.
Reno-Tahoe Open: His best performance was a T9 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Had four under-par rounds at Montreux G&CC.
2004 Season
Finished No. 121 on the PGA TOUR money list.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Had a two-stroke lead heading to the 72nd hole of regulation at the Reno-Tahoe Open. His third shot, from a greenside bunker, flew 10 yards over the green. He missed a 4-foot putt for bogey and made double bogey, dropping to 10-under and into a four-man playoff. Rookie Vaughn Taylor claimed his first TOUR victory, rolling in an 11-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole. His T2 matched career-best finish on TOUR (2003 Greater Milwaukee Open).
Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened the season tying the Waialae CC's course record at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a second-round 8-under-par 62.
2003 Season
Prior to his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, made all five previous career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished inside the top 125 on the PGA TOUR money list. Posted back-to-back top-10s for the only time on TOUR.
-
-
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: His best showing came at T3 in his first start at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2002 Season
Holden Australian Open Championship: Winner of the Holden Australian Open.
2001 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T19 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his 2002 card.
2000 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Won the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 1991 Victoria Boys champion.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 2000
- PGA TOUR: 2006