Hiroyuki Fujita
Hiroyuki Fujita

Hiroyuki Fujita

JapanJapan
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
52
AGE
1992
Turned Pro
Senshu University (1992, Economics)
College
Tokyo, Japan
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
52
AGE
1992
Turned Pro
Senshu University (1992, Economics)
College
Tokyo, Japan
Birthplace
Hiroyuki Fujita
Hiroyuki Fujita
JapanJapan
Hiroyuki Fujita

Full Name

HE-ro-you-key fu-JEE-tuh

Pronunciation

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

June 16, 1969

Birthday

52

AGE

Tokyo, Japan

Birthplace

Tokyo, Japan

Residence

Wife, Yuriko; Hiroki (7/1/03)

Family

Senshu University (1992, Economics)

College

1992

Turned Pro

$277,100

Career Earnings

Japan

City Plays From

International Victories (20)

  • 1997 Suntory Open [Jpn]
  • 1997 Mito Green Open [JpnChall]
  • 1997 Twin Fields Cup [JpnChall]
  • 2001 Sun Chlorella Open [Jpn]
  • 2003 Asia Japan Okinawa Open [Jpn]
  • 2004 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]
  • 2005 Munsingwear Open KSB Cup [Jpn]
  • 2008 Pine Valley Beijing Open [Asia]
  • 2009 Sega Sammy Cup [Jpn]
  • 2009 Kansai Open [Jpn]
  • 2010 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
  • 2010 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
  • 2011 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
  • 2012 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
  • 2012 Diamond Cup Golf [Jpn]
  • 2012 ANA Open [Jpn]
  • 2012 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
  • 2014 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
  • 2014 KBC Augusta [Jpn]
  • 2014 Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup [Jpn]

National Teams

  • 1997, 2009 World Cup
  • 2013 Royal Trophy

Special Interests

  • Baseball

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • HEIWA PGM CHAMPIONSHIP: Four par-or-better rounds in early November at the Heiwa PGM Championship led to a T6 at Sobhu CC.
  • Dunlop SRIXON Fukushima Open Golf Tournament: Finished T5 at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Fukushima Open in August. Opened with a 2-under 70 then peeled off three consecutive rounds in the 60s (67-64-68) to earn the top-five finish, along with Satoshi Kodaira, Akio Sadakata and S.K. Ho., five shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng.

2014 Season

  • Bridgestone Open: Made a strong run at another victory in late-October. Fired a 7-under 64 on the final day at the Bridgestone Open but came up a stroke short of winner Koumei Oda. After a 2-over 73 to begin the event, reeled off rounds of 68-65 and the low-of-the-day 64 to finish solo second.
  • Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf: Won for the third time in a season, matching his three-win output in 1997. Defeated Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a co-sponsored Asian Tour-Japan Golf Tour event in Japan. Began the final round four shots behind Liang Wen Chong and tied for 14th. Fired a 5-under 66 at the Ohtone CC to overtake the field and defeat Kiradech Aphibarnrat by two shots. Victory was his 20th as a professional and his 18th Japan Golf Tour title overall.
  • RZ EVERLASTING KBC Augusta: After shooting a 2-over 74 in the third round of the KBC Augusta in late-August, was tied for 17th, six shots behind 54-hole leader Hyung Sung Kim. Opened par-bogey to begin his final round then played his final 16 holes in 8-under to finish regulation tied with China's Wen Chong Liang at Keya GC. In the overtime, he prevailed on the fifth hole of sudden death.
  • Tsuruya Open: Won the Tsuruya Open for a third time and kept up the trend that he wins it every other year, beginning in 2010. In winning his 15th Japan Golf Tour title, opened with a 66 followed by a 1-under 72 to sit in a tie for seventh through 36 holes. Added a second 66, in the third round and was two strokes off Atomu Shigenaga's 54-hole lead. Fired a final-round, 4-under 67 to finish regulation tied with Sang-Hyun Park. Defeated Park in a playoff.

2013 Season

In five PGA TOUR appearances, missed the cut in all four of his medal-play starts and lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.

  • Nagashima Shigeo INVITATIONAL SEGA SAMMY Cup: Added a T7 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup. Opened with a 64 before falling back, with a 71-68-70 finish.
  • PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup: Began the final round of the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup in fourth place, six strokes behind 54-hole leader Hideki Matsuyama. Shot a Sunday 69 but fell a stroke shy of winner Hyung-Sung Kim, finishing T2 with Matsuyama and Yoshinori Fujimoto.
  • Token Homemate Cup: Shot weekend rounds of 69-67 in April at the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour to finish T4, five shots behind winner Yoshinobu Tsukada.

2012 Season

  • Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Won his fourth Japan Golf Tour title of the season when he pulled away to win the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup for a second consecutive season. Opened with a 9-under 61 at Tokyo Yomiuri CC, recording seven birdies and an eagle. Added rounds of 66-68-67 to defeat Toshinori Muto and Han Lee by five shots.
  • Dunlop Phoenix: In mid-November, at the Dunlop Phoenix, opened 69-66 and finished T4 at Phoenix CC.
  • Bridgestone Open: Just missed picking up his third Japan Golf Tour win of the year, falling by a stroke to Toru Taniguchi at the Bridgestone Open in October. Shot a final-round 68 at Sodegaura CC's Sodegaura Course.
  • ANA Open: Tallied his third victory of the campaign when he won the ANA Open in mid-September. Defeated Yuta Ikeda, Kurt Barnes, Wen-Chong Liang and Hyung-Sung Kim by a stroke. Came from two strokes off the lead in the final day at Sapporo GC's Wattsu Course. Victory was his 16th as a professional and 13th on the Japan Golf Tour.
  • Diamond Cup Golf: Picked up his second title of the season, at the Diamond Cup Golf. Opened 66-65 (13-under) at The CC Japan and held a three-stroke lead going into the weekend. Was 1-under over his final 36 holes but still coasted to a three-stroke win over Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
  • Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Shot a final-round 66 at the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open to T5 in Japan, one of 10 players to T5 at the event.
  • Tsuruya Open: At the Tsuruya Open, he won a Japan Golf Tour championship for the fifth consecutive year, defeating Kyoung-Hoon Lee by three strokes. Was the only player in the field to turn in four sub-70 rounds at Yamanohara GC (68-66-68-67), and the victory was his second at the tournament he first won in 2010.
  • Token Homemate Cup: Was T10 at the Token Homemate Cup in April.

2011 Season

Missed the cut in his three major championship starts. Also played in three World Golf Championships events.

  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T46 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
  • The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
  • U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
  • Masters Tournament: Missed the cut. It was his first start at Augusta National.
  • World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: T61 at the Cadillac Championship.
  • The Honda Classic: Playing on a sponsor exemption, recorded his first top-10 finish in a PGA TOUR event with a T10 at The Honda Classic. Improved his score all four rounds at PGA National (72-71-69-67).
  • World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Played in the Accenture Match Play Championship (lost in the first round).
  • Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: T4 at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.
  • Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup: T4 at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup.
  • Mynavi ABC Championship: Also had a T3 at the Mynavi ABC Championship, where he shot rounds of 67-67 on the weekend.
  • Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Waited until his final event of the Japan Golf Tour season to win. Captured the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in December in a playoff over Toru Taniguchi in the rain-shortened event. He fired a final-round 64 to force overtime and moved to a final position of fourth on that Tour's Order of Merit following the victory.

2010 Season

Led the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit on the strength of two wins.

  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his first World Golf Championships event, the HSBC Champions, finishing T46 in Shanghai.
  • U.S. Open Championship: His only made PGA TOUR cut was a T58 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL in his debut in that event.
  • Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: At the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, he shot a final-round 66 but still had to hang on to hold off Toru Taniguchi, who shot a Sunday 61 to finish a stroke behind.
  • Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo: T6 at the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.
  • Bridgestone Open: Had a sixth-place showing at the Bridgestone Open.
  • Japan Open Golf Championship: Was runner-up at the Japan Open Golf Championship.
  • Japan Golf Tour Championship: Counted a runner-up finish at the Japan Golf Tour Championship.
  • Japan PGA Championship: He added a third-place finish at the Japan PGA Championship.
  • The Crowns: His Tsuruya Open win began a dominant streak, where he T2 the next week at The Crowns.
  • Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Won the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in December.
  • Tsuruya Open: Was victorious at the Tsuruya Open in April.

2009 Season

The long-time Japan Golf Tour member picked up two titles, his first multiple-victory season on his home tour.

  • OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Ryuji Imada for Japan at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, his second start in the World Cup (1997).
  • PGA Championship: His only PGA TOUR start was a T56 at the PGA Championship for his second consecutive made cut in that major.
  • Kensai Open: Shot his career-low round, a 61, at the Kansai Open on his way to victory.
  • Sega Sammy Cup: Won the Sega Sammy Cup.

2008 Season

  • PGA Championship: Played in one PGA TOUR event, finishing T68 at the PGA Championship, his first appearance in that major championship.
  • The Crowns: Lost in a playoff at The Crowns.
  • Pine Valley Beijing Open: Won the Pine Valley Beijing Open.

2005 Season

  • The Open Championship: Played in his first Open Championship, finishing T41.
  • Munshingwear Open KSB Cup: Won the Munshingwear Open KSB Cup, winning by three strokes after opening with a 63 on the strength of a career-best 10 birdies.

2004 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR events.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T58 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament that year.
  • B.C. Open: Finished T48 at the B.C. Open.
  • John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.

2003 Season

  • Asia Japan Okinawa Open: Won the Asia Japan Okinawa Open, shooting a final-round 67 to outdistance amateur Yusaku Miyazato and PGA TOUR player Ted Purdy.

2002 Season

On the Japan Golf Tour, had four top-fives, including a runner-up showing.

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Turned in his then-best PGA TOUR career performance when he T23 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
  • Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: The week after his Tamanoi Yomiuri Open finish, he was T5 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open.
  • Tsuruya Open: T4 at the Tsuruya Open.
  • Tamanoi Yomiuri Open: T4 at the Tamanoi Yomiuri Open.
  • ANA Open: At the ANA Open, lost by a stroke to Jumbo Ozaki while shooting four rounds in the 60s (68-69-66-69), finishing runner-up.

2001 Season

  • Sun Chlorella Classic: Earned his second Japan Golf Tour victory, shooting a final-round 68 to capture the Sun Chlorella Classic. Birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff against Katsuyoshi Tomori then won in the extra session.

2000 Season

Had three top-fives, with two coming in a three-week period in the middle of the year.

  • Okinawa Open: In his final start of the campaign, was T5 on the strength of a final-round 69 at the Fancl Open in Okinawa.
  • Hisamitsu KBC Augusta: T4 at the Hisamitsu-KBC Augusta.
  • NST Niigata Open: Was T4 at the NST Niigata Open Golf Championship.

1999 Season

Only had two top-10s in his 29 Japan Golf Tour starts.

  • Acom International: Was T7 late in the season at the Acom International.
  • Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: T6 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open was his top performance.

1998 Season

Although he didn't win, he had three top-five finishes on the Japan Golf Tour.

  • Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters: T5 at the Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.
  • Aiful Cup: Finished fourth at the Aiful Cup.
  • Ube Kosan Open: Finished third at the Ube Kosan Open.

1997 Season

Had a victory and a runner-up finish on the Japan Golf Tour. On the Japan Challenge Tour, he won twice.

  • Twin Fields Cup: Won the Twin Fields Cup.
  • Mito Green Open: Won the Mito Green Open.
  • Yonex Open Hiroshima: Runner-up finish came at the Yonex Open Hiroshima.
  • Suntory Open: Won his first professional event, the Suntory Open, beating Jumbo Ozaki by three strokes.