International Victories (20)
-
1997 Suntory Open [Jpn]
-
1997 Mito Green Open [JpnChall]
-
1997 Twin Fields Cup [JpnChall]
-
2001 Sun Chlorella Open [Jpn]
-
2003 Asia Japan Okinawa Open [Jpn]
-
2004 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]
-
2005 Munsingwear Open KSB Cup [Jpn]
-
2008 Pine Valley Beijing Open [Asia]
-
2009 Sega Sammy Cup [Jpn]
-
2009 Kansai Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
-
2010 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
-
2011 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
-
2012 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
-
2012 Diamond Cup Golf [Jpn]
-
2012 ANA Open [Jpn]
-
2012 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
-
2014 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
-
2014 KBC Augusta [Jpn]
-
2014 Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup [Jpn]
National Teams
- 1997, 2009 World Cup
- 2013 Royal Trophy
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
HEIWA PGM CHAMPIONSHIP: Four par-or-better rounds in early November at the Heiwa PGM Championship led to a T6 at Sobhu CC.
-
Dunlop SRIXON Fukushima Open Golf Tournament: Finished T5 at the Japan Golf Tour's Dunlop Fukushima Open in August. Opened with a 2-under 70 then peeled off three consecutive rounds in the 60s (67-64-68) to earn the top-five finish, along with Satoshi Kodaira, Akio Sadakata and S.K. Ho., five shots behind winner Prayad Marksaeng.
2014 Season
-
Bridgestone Open: Made a strong run at another victory in late-October. Fired a 7-under 64 on the final day at the Bridgestone Open but came up a stroke short of winner Koumei Oda. After a 2-over 73 to begin the event, reeled off rounds of 68-65 and the low-of-the-day 64 to finish solo second.
-
Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf: Won for the third time in a season, matching his three-win output in 1997. Defeated Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a co-sponsored Asian Tour-Japan Golf Tour event in Japan. Began the final round four shots behind Liang Wen Chong and tied for 14th. Fired a 5-under 66 at the Ohtone CC to overtake the field and defeat Kiradech Aphibarnrat by two shots. Victory was his 20th as a professional and his 18th Japan Golf Tour title overall.
-
RZ EVERLASTING KBC Augusta: After shooting a 2-over 74 in the third round of the KBC Augusta in late-August, was tied for 17th, six shots behind 54-hole leader Hyung Sung Kim. Opened par-bogey to begin his final round then played his final 16 holes in 8-under to finish regulation tied with China's Wen Chong Liang at Keya GC. In the overtime, he prevailed on the fifth hole of sudden death.
-
Tsuruya Open: Won the Tsuruya Open for a third time and kept up the trend that he wins it every other year, beginning in 2010. In winning his 15th Japan Golf Tour title, opened with a 66 followed by a 1-under 72 to sit in a tie for seventh through 36 holes. Added a second 66, in the third round and was two strokes off Atomu Shigenaga's 54-hole lead. Fired a final-round, 4-under 67 to finish regulation tied with Sang-Hyun Park. Defeated Park in a playoff.
2013 Season
In five PGA TOUR appearances, missed the cut in all four of his medal-play starts and lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
-
Nagashima Shigeo INVITATIONAL SEGA SAMMY Cup: Added a T7 at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup. Opened with a 64 before falling back, with a 71-68-70 finish.
-
PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup: Began the final round of the PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup in fourth place, six strokes behind 54-hole leader Hideki Matsuyama. Shot a Sunday 69 but fell a stroke shy of winner Hyung-Sung Kim, finishing T2 with Matsuyama and Yoshinori Fujimoto.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Shot weekend rounds of 69-67 in April at the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour to finish T4, five shots behind winner Yoshinobu Tsukada.
2012 Season
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Won his fourth Japan Golf Tour title of the season when he pulled away to win the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup for a second consecutive season. Opened with a 9-under 61 at Tokyo Yomiuri CC, recording seven birdies and an eagle. Added rounds of 66-68-67 to defeat Toshinori Muto and Han Lee by five shots.
-
Dunlop Phoenix: In mid-November, at the Dunlop Phoenix, opened 69-66 and finished T4 at Phoenix CC.
-
Bridgestone Open: Just missed picking up his third Japan Golf Tour win of the year, falling by a stroke to Toru Taniguchi at the Bridgestone Open in October. Shot a final-round 68 at Sodegaura CC's Sodegaura Course.
-
ANA Open: Tallied his third victory of the campaign when he won the ANA Open in mid-September. Defeated Yuta Ikeda, Kurt Barnes, Wen-Chong Liang and Hyung-Sung Kim by a stroke. Came from two strokes off the lead in the final day at Sapporo GC's Wattsu Course. Victory was his 16th as a professional and 13th on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Diamond Cup Golf: Picked up his second title of the season, at the Diamond Cup Golf. Opened 66-65 (13-under) at The CC Japan and held a three-stroke lead going into the weekend. Was 1-under over his final 36 holes but still coasted to a three-stroke win over Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
-
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Shot a final-round 66 at the Gate Way to the Open Mizuno Open to T5 in Japan, one of 10 players to T5 at the event.
-
Tsuruya Open: At the Tsuruya Open, he won a Japan Golf Tour championship for the fifth consecutive year, defeating Kyoung-Hoon Lee by three strokes. Was the only player in the field to turn in four sub-70 rounds at Yamanohara GC (68-66-68-67), and the victory was his second at the tournament he first won in 2010.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Was T10 at the Token Homemate Cup in April.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in his three major championship starts. Also played in three World Golf Championships events.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T46 at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
-
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut. It was his first start at Augusta National.
-
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: T61 at the Cadillac Championship.
-
The Honda Classic: Playing on a sponsor exemption, recorded his first top-10 finish in a PGA TOUR event with a T10 at The Honda Classic. Improved his score all four rounds at PGA National (72-71-69-67).
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Played in the Accenture Match Play Championship (lost in the first round).
-
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: T4 at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup: T4 at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Citibank Cup.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Also had a T3 at the Mynavi ABC Championship, where he shot rounds of 67-67 on the weekend.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Waited until his final event of the Japan Golf Tour season to win. Captured the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in December in a playoff over Toru Taniguchi in the rain-shortened event. He fired a final-round 64 to force overtime and moved to a final position of fourth on that Tour's Order of Merit following the victory.
2010 Season
Led the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit on the strength of two wins.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his first World Golf Championships event, the HSBC Champions, finishing T46 in Shanghai.
-
U.S. Open Championship: His only made PGA TOUR cut was a T58 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL in his debut in that event.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: At the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, he shot a final-round 66 but still had to hang on to hold off Toru Taniguchi, who shot a Sunday 61 to finish a stroke behind.
-
Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo: T6 at the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.
-
Bridgestone Open: Had a sixth-place showing at the Bridgestone Open.
-
Japan Open Golf Championship: Was runner-up at the Japan Open Golf Championship.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship: Counted a runner-up finish at the Japan Golf Tour Championship.
-
Japan PGA Championship: He added a third-place finish at the Japan PGA Championship.
-
The Crowns: His Tsuruya Open win began a dominant streak, where he T2 the next week at The Crowns.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Won the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in December.
-
Tsuruya Open: Was victorious at the Tsuruya Open in April.
2009 Season
The long-time Japan Golf Tour member picked up two titles, his first multiple-victory season on his home tour.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Ryuji Imada for Japan at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, his second start in the World Cup (1997).
-
PGA Championship: His only PGA TOUR start was a T56 at the PGA Championship for his second consecutive made cut in that major.
-
Kensai Open: Shot his career-low round, a 61, at the Kansai Open on his way to victory.
-
Sega Sammy Cup: Won the Sega Sammy Cup.
2008 Season
-
PGA Championship: Played in one PGA TOUR event, finishing T68 at the PGA Championship, his first appearance in that major championship.
-
The Crowns: Lost in a playoff at The Crowns.
-
Pine Valley Beijing Open: Won the Pine Valley Beijing Open.
2005 Season
-
The Open Championship: Played in his first Open Championship, finishing T41.
-
Munshingwear Open KSB Cup: Won the Munshingwear Open KSB Cup, winning by three strokes after opening with a 63 on the strength of a career-best 10 birdies.
2004 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR events.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T58 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament that year.
-
B.C. Open: Finished T48 at the B.C. Open.
-
John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.
2003 Season
-
Asia Japan Okinawa Open: Won the Asia Japan Okinawa Open, shooting a final-round 67 to outdistance amateur Yusaku Miyazato and PGA TOUR player Ted Purdy.
2002 Season
On the Japan Golf Tour, had four top-fives, including a runner-up showing.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Turned in his then-best PGA TOUR career performance when he T23 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
-
Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: The week after his Tamanoi Yomiuri Open finish, he was T5 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open.
-
Tsuruya Open: T4 at the Tsuruya Open.
-
Tamanoi Yomiuri Open: T4 at the Tamanoi Yomiuri Open.
-
ANA Open: At the ANA Open, lost by a stroke to Jumbo Ozaki while shooting four rounds in the 60s (68-69-66-69), finishing runner-up.
2001 Season
-
Sun Chlorella Classic: Earned his second Japan Golf Tour victory, shooting a final-round 68 to capture the Sun Chlorella Classic. Birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff against Katsuyoshi Tomori then won in the extra session.
2000 Season
Had three top-fives, with two coming in a three-week period in the middle of the year.
-
Okinawa Open: In his final start of the campaign, was T5 on the strength of a final-round 69 at the Fancl Open in Okinawa.
-
Hisamitsu KBC Augusta: T4 at the Hisamitsu-KBC Augusta.
-
NST Niigata Open: Was T4 at the NST Niigata Open Golf Championship.
1999 Season
Only had two top-10s in his 29 Japan Golf Tour starts.
-
Acom International: Was T7 late in the season at the Acom International.
-
Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open: T6 at the Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open was his top performance.
1998 Season
Although he didn't win, he had three top-five finishes on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters: T5 at the Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.
-
Aiful Cup: Finished fourth at the Aiful Cup.
-
Ube Kosan Open: Finished third at the Ube Kosan Open.
1997 Season
Had a victory and a runner-up finish on the Japan Golf Tour. On the Japan Challenge Tour, he won twice.
-
Twin Fields Cup: Won the Twin Fields Cup.
-
Mito Green Open: Won the Mito Green Open.
-
Yonex Open Hiroshima: Runner-up finish came at the Yonex Open Hiroshima.
-
Suntory Open: Won his first professional event, the Suntory Open, beating Jumbo Ozaki by three strokes.