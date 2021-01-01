JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2001
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
National Teams
- 1997, 2008, 2011 World Cup
Personal
- Turned professional at age 16.
- Also played soccer professionally in Mexico before turning his attention to golf on a full-time basis.
- Jim McLean and his father, Efren Serna, Sr., are his instructors.
- Both of his brothers, Efren and Antonio, along with his father, are professional golfers. His father represented Mexico at the 1993 World Cup in Orlando, Fla.
- Never travels without his golf clubs.
- Favorite Web sites are pgatour.com and facebook.com.
- Follows the TCU Horned Frogs and the New York Yankees. Enjoys watching Golf Channel and Tiger Woods. Favorite gadget is his cell phone.
- Carries a banana and water in his golf bag.
2013 Season
Made the cut in all 11 Latinoamérica Tour starts and had nine top-25 finishes to wind up No. 7 on the Order of Merit.
66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: Best finish came at the Colombian Open, where he finished second, two shots back of winner Tim O'Neal.
2012 Season
The Rex Hospital Open: Turned in his career-best Tour finish when he finished solo ninth in early June at The Rex Hospital Open. Shot rounds of 67-66 and was in second place at the halfway mark. Second-round 66 featured a 6-under 29 on the back nine at TPC Wakefield Plantation. Began his third round with five bogeys on his first six holes but recovered to shoot an even-par 72. After his shaky third-round start, he went 6-under the rest of the way.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Opened the season with a T11 at the Pacific Rubiales Open in Colombia.
2011 Season
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Late in the year, he played in his third World Cup representing Mexico, enjoying his best finish in the two-man team event. Paired with Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Mexico opened 66-69-65 in the four-ball and foursomes affair only to stumble on the final day to an even-par 72 to T13.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Lone start came at the Mexico Open in his hometown of León, where he was T29.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Missed the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his first PGA TOUR start since the 1999 Doral-Ryder Open.
2010 Season
Mexico Open Bicentenary: Only Korn Ferry Tour start came at the Mexico Open Bicentenary. A final-round 69 lifted him to a T36 the same week his brother Efren was vying for the title. Efren eventually missed the Jamie Lovemark-B.J. Staten playoff by one stroke.
2009 Season
Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: Was T26 at the Mexico Open.
2008 Season
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Mexico at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in Shenzhen, China. Along with partner Daniel DeLeon, the duo finished T27 in the 28-team field at Mission Hills GC.
2003 Season
Struggled during the year and made only four cuts in 23 starts. Did not finish in the top-50 in any of those four events.
2001 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made his next two cuts but then struggled the rest of the year and did not make a cut in his next 17 starts.
BUY.COM Monterrey Open: Opened the year with a T10 at the Monterrey Open in Mexico.
1999 Season
Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut in four.
NIKE South Carolina Classic: Monday-qualifier at the South Carolina Classic one month later. Posted a 5-under-par 67 to share the first-round lead. Went on to T16 at Florence.
NIKE Monterrey Open: Was in contention at the Monterrey Open, where he trailed by two after the opening round and was T8 heading into the final round. Posted final-day 72 to T16.
Doral-Ryder Open: Made the cut at the Doral-Ryder Open on the PGA TOUR, carding rounds of 73-69-79-69 to T74 in what is still his only PGA TOUR made cut.
1998 Season
NIKE Monterrey Open: Received sponsor's exemption to play in the Monterrey Open. Held the 54-hole lead after shooting scores of 69-67-68 at Club Campestre.Final-round 73 dropped him into a T8, three strokes behind winner Joe Ogilvie.
1997 Season
The World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Rafael Alarcon for a 12th-place finish at the World Cup at Kiawah Island, S.C.