JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2002
-
PGA TOUR: 2004
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2007 Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro
- 2008 Mercedes-Benz Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2004 First Tee Arkansas Classic, Henrico County Open
- 2011 Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae
International Victories (9)
-
1993 Johor Bahru Open [Malaysia]
-
1993 Swedish International Championship
-
1994 Classic Indian Masters
-
1994 Jamtland Open [EurChall]
-
1994 Challenge Chargeurs [EurChall]
-
1994 Indian PGA Championship
-
1994 Malaysian PGA Championship
-
1995 Taiwan Open [Asia]
-
2001 Mercuries Masters [Asia]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2008 Defeated Steve Stricker, Mercedes-Benz Championship
Personal
- Moved to India at age 7 and was raised by grandparents. Won the All-India Junior Golf Championship at age 14. Won two more Indian Junior titles plus the Doug Sanders World Junior title.
- In 1995, it is believed he became the first person to hit a golf ball off the Great Wall of China.
Special Interests
- Television, reading, film, snooker
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: After a missed cut in Panama, recorded his second top-10 of the season at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Carded 65-69 on the weekend for a T9.
-
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Carded four rounds under par at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega for a T8.
2015 Season
Recorded one made cut in five PGA TOUR starts.
-
Hero Indian Open: Finished 11th in February at the Hero Indian Open. Began the final round in a tie for fourth but stumbled on the final day with a 3-over 74 at Delhi GC.
2014 Season
Made two of 16 PGA TOUR cuts. Played on the weekend in two of five Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: In mid-September on the Asian Tour, shot rounds of 71-68-69-72 to finish T4 at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.
2013 Season
Finished the season with 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts, which included two third-place finishes and eight top-25s in the 16 cuts made. Got off to solid start with T13, T15, T16 and T20 finishes in his first four events in Latin America and Midland, Texas. Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Posted a T7 the next week at the Cox Classic to finish the Regular Season 21st in earnings, wrapping up his return to the PGA TOUR in 2013-14.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: In August, recorded his third top-10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, a T3, posting four rounds in the 60s.
-
Mid-Atlantic Championship: Three events later in early June, was T3 at the Mid-Atlantic Championship. Was only two strokes off the pace after 54 holes at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm but managed just an even-par 70 Sunday and finished four strokes back of winner Michael Putnam.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: After missing the cut in his next start, earned his first top-10 of the year, a T8, at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA.
2012 Season
Finished the season No. 206 in the FedExCup standings, with just six made cuts in 21 starts on the PGA TOUR. Playing a practice round at Pebble Beach GL, had aces on Nos. 7 and 17, with odds placed on that occurring at 67 million-to-1 according to the Hole-In-One Registry. Only top-25 finishes came in his last two starts. Played on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-25 finishes in 11 starts.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Finished T19 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Finished T15 at The McGladrey Classic.
-
Chiquita Classic: Korn Ferry season-best was a T20 at the Chiquita Classic.
-
Iskandar Johor Open: Posted rounds of 66-68-69 in the rain-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia to finish fourth at 13-under, five strokes behind winner Sergio Garcia.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: In mid-December, finished T6 at the Thailand Golf Championship on the Asian Tour.
2011 Season
Spent the bulk of his time competing on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made 23 starts and finished No. 19 on the official money list. Of those starts, he amassed three top-10 finishes, with one win. Made just two starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Earned his third career Korn Ferry Tour title with a one-stroke victory at the rain-shortened Fresh Express Classic. Posted a course-record, 9-under 61 in the third round and grabbed the 54-hole lead over Luke List and Monday qualifier Russell Knox. He was declared the winner of the event when Sunday fog forced the cancellation of the final round.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: T47 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was his best PGA Tour finish.
-
Iskandar Johor Open: Late in the year, he came close to winning the Iskandar Johor Open for a second time. In Johor Bahru, Malaysia, at the rain-shortened event, he shot a final-round 70 at Horizon Hills G&CC to finish second, a stroke behind Joost Luiten.
2010 Season
With just three top-25s, missed the PGA TOUR Playoffs and finished outside the top 125 on the money list for the first time in seven-year career.
-
AT&T National: Best result was T11 at the AT&T National.
2009 Season
Finished the season 103rd on the money list with a pair of top-10 finishes.
-
The Barclays: Scored the only ace of the tournament at The Barclays, holing a 6-iron at the fourth hole in the third round, and finished T58. Entered the week at No. 100 in the FedExCup standings and stayed there to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week.
-
John Deere Classic: Claimed his next top-10 at the John Deere Classic thanks to a 5-under 66 and 4-under 67 in third and final rounds, both of which were played on Sunday due to inclement weather earlier in the week. The T9 finish at TPC Deere Run was his best in five starts there.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after shooting even-par 280.
2008 Season
-
Buick Open: Held a two-shot lead through 54 holes at the Buick Open before a final-round 75 left him T17. Bogeyed four of his first seven holes on Sunday en route to a front-nine 40.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Recorded an ace during the third round of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, holing an 8-iron from 173 yards at SilverRock Resort's 14th hole.
-
Mercedes-Benz Championship: Won his second PGA TOUR title at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship. Defeated Steve Stricker in a four-hole playoff. Birdie on the par-5 ninth, the fourth playoff hole, gave him his second TOUR title in his last three starts, dating back to the 2007 Ginn sur Mer Classic. In playoff, he left three putts on the edge of the hole, the last of which was an eagle attempt on the fourth playoff hole. Became the fifth different foreign-born player to win the Mercedes-Benz Championship over the last seven years.
2007 Season
-
Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Fired rounds of 67-66-69-71–273 to collect his first career PGA TOUR title at the inaugural Ginn sur Mer Classic. Final-round play was suspended on Sunday due to darkness and Chopra spent the night in a three-way tie with Fredrik Jacobson and Shigeki Maruyama. Birdied his first hole on Monday morning, the par-5 16th, and then parred the last two to win by one stroke over Jacobson and Maruyama. Became the 12th first-time winner on the PGA TOUR in 2007.
-
Valero Texas Open: Finished T3 at the Valero Texas Open and solidified his 2008 TOUR card with check for $261,000.
-
The Honda Classic: First top-10 was a T8 at The Honda Classic, finishing two strokes out of a four-way playoff won by Mark Wilson.
2006 Season
Made 22 cuts in 33 starts, finishing in the top-10 six times (including runner-up at the Frys.com Open) and collected $1,530,455. Led the TOUR in putting average, 1.712. Was third in putts per round, 28.21. Led the TOUR in total birdies with a season-best 435.
-
Frys.com Open: Best finish was a T2 at the Frys.com Open. Finished one stroke behind Troy Matteson.
2005 Season
-
Chrysler Championship: In his last start of the season, finished T10 at the Chrysler Championship.
-
Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Finished T12 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas in mid-October, thanks to a closing 7-under 65. Improved his season earnings to $722,668 with $81,000 payday in Las Vegas, lifting him over the mark to secure his card for the 2006 season.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: First top-10 came in 13th start, a T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2004 Season
Finished in top-125 in rookie season on PGA TOUR while posting three top-10s.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted third top-10 in last five outings, a T4 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, giving him enough money to keep his card for the 2005 season.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Continued his consistent play with T9 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Buick Open: Finished T8 for first career top-10 on the TOUR at the Buick Open.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Made his first start in a major at the U.S. Open and finished T24.
-
Henrico County Open: Did not qualify for the Bank of America Colonial, and broke the 72-hole tournament record on the Korn Ferry Tour with a record 30-under-par 258 at the Henrico County Open in Glen Allen, VA. He broke the Tour mark by four strokes and became the first player in a 72-hole professional tournament on a par-72 course to reach 30-under par.
-
First Tee Arkansas Classic: Initial success of season actually came on Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 21st on the money list the prior year. Was not eligible for the MCI Heritage in April, so took advantage of a return to the Korn Ferry Tour where he won the First Tee Arkansas Classic.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 22 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 21 on the money list with $178,799, just $1,164 behind Tommy Tolles for the final spot that would earn a 2004 PGA TOUR card.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished sixth at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, earning his first TOUR card.
-
LaSalle Bank Open: Season-best finish came at the LaSalle Bank Open (T3).
2002 Season
Finished No. 90 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, his rookie season. Posted his only top-10s in consecutive weeks.
-
Fort Smith Classic: T5 at the Fort Smith Classic.
-
Dayton Open: T7 at the Dayton Open.
-
Mercuries Masters: Won the Mercuries Masters on the Asian Tour at the Taiwan G&CC after gaining entry on a sponsor invitation. Posted a 4-under 284 total to win by one and collect the $69,565 first-place check.
2001 Season
Finished T87 at the Qualifying Tournament to earn his card on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2002 season.
2000 Season
-
Tour Players Championship: Finished T3 at the Tour Players Championship on the Japan Golf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the All-India Junior Golf Championship at the age of 14. Won two more Indian Junior titles plus the Doug Sanders World Junior title.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE