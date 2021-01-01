|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mark W Johnson
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
May 22, 1954
Birthday
67
AGE
Barstow, California
Birthplace
Helendale, California
Residence
Ryan (5/27/79), Heather (5/6/82); two grandchildren
Family
1998
Turned Pro
$1,746,865
Career Earnings
Helendale, CA, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Made just three starts, with his best showing a T35 at the Toshiba Classic in March.
2010 Season
Lone appearance was a T43 at the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee.
2009 Season
Made nine starts with best finishes a T32 at both the Toshiba Classic and the Principal Charity Classic.
2008 Season
Made 16 appearances, with best finish a T13 at the Toshiba Classic.
2007 Season
In 25 starts, his best performance was a T10 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Appeared in just nine events, five of those through open qualifying.
2003 Season
Played on the Canadian Tour and was fourth on the Canadian Tour money list, with $47,451. Named the Most Improved International Player. Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour and was 46th at the Alberta Calgary Classic, where he earned $1,633. Played in 10 events and made seven cuts, with his best finishes a pair of T2s at the TravelTex.com Canadian Tour Challenge and the Greater Vancouver Classic. Shared first-place money in Vancouver after an amateur, James Lepp, won the title. Also played at the Bell Canadian Open but missed the cut.