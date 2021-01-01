×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
67
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
Barstow, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
67
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
Barstow, California
Birthplace
145
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2012)
$11,420
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2012)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2012)
72.64
Scoring Average (2012)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Mark W Johnson

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

May 22, 1954

Birthday

67

AGE

Barstow, California

Birthplace

Helendale, California

Residence

Ryan (5/27/79), Heather (5/6/82); two grandchildren

Family

1998

Turned Pro

$1,746,865

Career Earnings

Helendale, CA, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

  • 2005 Toshiba Senior Classic

Special Interests

  • Coaching kids, relaxing

Career Highlights

2011 Season

Made just three starts, with his best showing a T35 at the Toshiba Classic in March.

2010 Season

Lone appearance was a T43 at the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee.

2009 Season

Made nine starts with best finishes a T32 at both the Toshiba Classic and the Principal Charity Classic.

2008 Season

Made 16 appearances, with best finish a T13 at the Toshiba Classic.

2007 Season

In 25 starts, his best performance was a T10 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.

2005 Season

  • Bruno's Memorial Classic: Was T8 at the Bruno's Memorial Classic.
  • FedEx Kinko's Classic: Backed up California victory with a T3 at the FedEx Kinko's Classic in Austin in early May. Jumped into contention midway through the final round at The Hills CC before eventually finishing five strokes back.
  • Toshiba Senior Classic: Carried his success as the medalist at the 2004 National Qualifying Tournament into the regular season as he finished 28th on the money list in his first full season on the circuit. Became the third consecutive medalist to finish in the top 30 on the final money list, joining Des Smyth (2002) and Mark McNulty (2003). Undoubtedly, highlight of his season came in March when he broke through for his first Champions Tour victory in a spectacular way. Clinging to a two-stroke lead on the final hole at the Toshiba Senior Classic, he drained an L-wedge shot from 89 yards for an eagle on the 510-yard 18th hole. After hitting his wedge slightly past the hole, the ball rolled back into the cup for his second eagle in the round and gave him a comfortable four-stroke advantage over Keith Fergus and Wayne Levi. Got himself into contention on Saturday with an 8-under-par 63, his career-low score, matching the best second round in tournament history. His winning check of $247,500 was the best of his brief pro career and also surpassed his previous earnings as a professional.

2004 Season

Appeared in just nine events, five of those through open qualifying.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Captured medalist honors at the National Qualifying Tournament at the King and Bear at World Golf Village in Florida, where he was a two-stroke winner over Tom McKnight. Posted six sub-par rounds along the way, including an 8-under-par 64 in the final round.
  • Administaff Small Business Classic presented by KBR: Registered his best finish of the campaign when he open-qualified for the Administaff Small Business Classic near Houston in October and finished T8 at Augusta Pines, the top effort by any open qualifier that season.
  • Farmers Charity Classic: Also T12 at the Farmers Charity Classic after open qualifying at Grand Rapids.

2003 Season

Played on the Canadian Tour and was fourth on the Canadian Tour money list, with $47,451. Named the Most Improved International Player. Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour and was 46th at the Alberta Calgary Classic, where he earned $1,633. Played in 10 events and made seven cuts, with his best finishes a pair of T2s at the TravelTex.com Canadian Tour Challenge and the Greater Vancouver Classic. Shared first-place money in Vancouver after an amateur, James Lepp, won the title. Also played at the Bell Canadian Open but missed the cut.

  • Champions Tour Qualifying Tourn Finals: Earned a conditional exemption for 2004 after finishing 14th at the 2003 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace in Florida. One of two players tied for 14th after 72 holes at even-par 288, but claimed the 14th spot after a birdie on the second playoff hole. Earned a position in the Q-School finals after earning co-medalist honors at the Regional Qualifier in Calimesa, Calif.