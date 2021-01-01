JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
-
1993 Southern Oklahoma State Open
National Teams
- 2008, 2009 World Cup
- 2007, 2009, 2011 Royal Trophy
- 1996, 1999 Dunhill Cup
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Father, Milkha–nicknamed the "Flying Sikh"–was an Olympic sprinter in the 1960 and 1964 Summer Olympics. Mother, Nirmal Kaur, is the former captain of India's national volleyball team.
- Undergoes yoga exercises in mornings before playing.
- Was awarded the "Padma Shri," the highest award for a citizen from the Government of India, in 2007.
- Received the Asia Pacific Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Colin Montgomerie in December 2012.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
-
Barclays Scottish Open: Picked up his first victory in four years when he won the Barclays Scottish Open in a playoff over Francesco Molinari. Shot weekend rounds of 68-67 to finish regulation at 17-under. In the playoff, he made a par on the first extra hole to Molinari's bogey. His last victory came on the Japan Golf Tour (2008 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup) and his last European Tour title was at the 2008 Bank Austria Golf Open. The victory earned him a spot in the next week's Open Championship, a tournament for which he wasn't previously exempt.
-
Nordea Masters: Earned his first top-10 of the season when he T7 at the Nordea Masters at Bro Hoff Slott in Stockholm.
2011 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: In mid-December, he T9 at the Thailand Golf Championship.
-
Macau Open: Had two other Asian Tour top-10s. The first came at the Macau Open, where he T4.
-
Volvo China Open: Was also T10 at the Volvo China Open.
-
Nordea Masters: Top European Tour finish was a sixth-place showing at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm.
2010 Season
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished T23 at the end of the season at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, with his earnings unofficial.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Made his return at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and finished T32.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in his first PGA TOUR start of the year, losing to eventual champion Ian Poulter in the third round.
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Returned to the UBS Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC and T7 at Fanling.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic: He also played in the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Malaysia by virtue of his position on the Asian Tour's money list. He T10, with four rounds in the 60s, at The Mines.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Missed seven weeks due to tendinitis in his left shoulder. The shoulder started bothering him at the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic in February. He played through the pain until late March.
2009 Season
Joined the PGA TOUR as a Special Temporary Member in late August. Made the cut in 11 of 15 PGA TOUR starts.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented India in a second consecutive OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in late 2009, finishing T14, again with Jyoti Randhawa as his teammate in China.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: In the Turning Stone Resort Championship, shot a final-round 8-under 64 to post a T7 finish and earn a spot at the next event, the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (went on to finish T62 in final start of the year).
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished a season-best fourth at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship, where he shared the first-round lead at Doral after shooting 65.
2008 Season
Had an excellent year on three Tours, winning in Europe and Japan and finishing in the top-10 at the PGA Championship (T9).
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented India for the first time at the World Cup, joining forces with Jyoti Randhawa to T17 at the team event.
-
PGA Championship: Despite being hampered by an injured tendon in his right foot, shared the first-round lead at the PGA Championship with a 2-under 68 and went on to finish T9.
-
Masters Tournament: It was his first top-10 in a major championship in his eighth career start and the first major top-10 for an Indian golfer. Also finished T25 at the Masters earlier in the year.
-
Bank Austria Golf Open: Made 18 pars in the final round to win the Bank Austria Golf Open.
-
Ballantine's Championship: Lost in a three-hole playoff in March at the Ballantine's Championship on Jeju Island, South Korea, on the European Tour. But the second-place performance earned him a spot in the following week's World Golf Championships-CA Championship.
-
Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Won for the third time on the Japan Golf Tour in July with a victory at the 2008 Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup.
-
Barclays Singapore Open: Won the Barclays Singapore Open on the Asian Tour in mid-November, beating Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington by one.
2007 Season
Played 12 PGA TOUR tournaments.
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Also made the cut at the U.S. Open for a third consecutive time, shooting three 75s and a third-round 73 to T36.
-
Masters Tournament: Played in the Masters Tournament for the first time, finishing T37 at Augusta National.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: His best performance was a first-round loss (T33) at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
2006 Season
Had career year on the European Tour, finishing No. 16 on order of merit.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Played in his second major championship, and T59 at the U.S. Open.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Concluded the year with consecutive win on the Japan Golf Tour at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, moving to 47th in the World Ranking. Career-breakout season came after suffering from a wrist injury for several years prior to 2006.
-
Casio World Open: Won at the Casio World Open.
-
Volvo China Open: Won the Volvo China Open at Beijing in April.
-
Volvo Masters: The first Indian golfer to qualify for the European Tour took advantage of Sergio Garcia's bogey on the 72nd hole to win the Volvo Masters as Singh finished one stroke ahead of Garcia, Padraig Harrington and Luke Donald.
2005 Season
Had four top-10s worldwide, with his best performances coming on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
BMW Asian Open: At the BMW Asian Open in May, was also T10.
-
Thai Airways International Open: Also had a pair of T10s on the Asian Tour. Was in position to contend entering the final 36 holes of the Thai Airways International Open but shot rounds of 74-78 on the weekend.
-
Sega Sammy Cup: Finished T8 at the Sega Sammy Cup.
-
Token Homemate Cup: Was T7 at the Token Homemate Cup.
2004 Season
-
Okinawa Open: Late in the year had a T2 with five others at the unofficial Okinawa Open in Japan, finishing a stroke behind Kiyoshi Miyazato. Held a four-stroke lead going into the final round but saw his hopes at victory unravel with a Sunday 73.
-
BMW Asian Open: Placed T10 the BMW Asian Open.
-
Volvo Masters: Finished T9 at the Volvo Masters of Asia.
-
Munsingwear Open KSB Cup: Came close to winning on the Japan Golf Tour, finishing T2 at the Munsingwear Open KSB Cup, ending two shots behind winner Tatsuya Mitsuhashi.
2003 Season
-
Georgia Tokai Classic: Played primarily on the Japan Golf Tour, where he made 20 starts and made 14 cuts. Top finish was a T13 at the Georgia Tokai Classic in October.
-
Hero Honda Masters: At the Hero Honda Masters in India, he was T8.
-
Acer Taiwan Open: At the Acer Taiwan Open on the Asian Tour, had a wild swing of scores, opening with a 65 followed by an 80 and a 77 that left him in seventh place entering the final round. Shot a Sunday 70 to move into a solo second, eight strokes behind winner Jason Dawes.
2002 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Shot final-round 77 to miss card at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park's Black Course. Shot four consecutive rounds of 75 to finish at 20-over and T62.
-
Casio World Open: Added an additional top-10 in his final start of the year, at the Japan Golf Tour's Casio World Open, where he T9.
-
Omega European Masters: Only European Tour Top-10 came in September, at the Omega European Masters, a T10.
2001 Season
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Had two European Tour top-10s, both T6s–at the Dubai Desert Classic in March and the BBVA de la Communidad de Madrid in October, that featured weekend rounds of 65-64 that saw him climb the leaderboard.
-
Jyuken Sangyo Open: Was T3 at the weather-shortened Jyuken Sangyo Open in Hiroshima, two strokes out of the Keiichiri Fukabori-Jumbo Ozaki playoff that Fukabori won.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship: Just missed winning the Japan Golf Tour Championship in July. Was tied for the third-round lead with Katsumasa Miyamoto, two shots ahead. Struggled to a 76 in the final round to T2, seven back of Miyamoto.
2000 Season
Had two top-10s while playing on five Tours.
-
Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship: At the Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship in early January on the Southern Africa Tour, he was T10.
-
Malaysian Open: Was T5 at the Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour. Had four par-or-better rounds at Kuala Lumpur G&CC.
1999 Season
In his only two Southern Africa Tour starts, he contended in both.
-
Kirin Open: Had a second runner-up showing in April, on the Japan Golf Tour. At the 54-hole Kirin Open, he finished regulation tied with K.J. Choi before falling in a playoff.
-
South African Open Championship: He put together rounds of 71-71-68-70 to T2 at the South African Open Championship, a stroke behind winnder David Frost.
-
Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship: He T3 at the Alfred Dunhill PGA Championship in January.
1998 Season
Struggled for a lot of the season, playing 19 European Tour events with only one top-10.
-
English Open: Placed a T8 at the English Open.
1997 Season
Finished seventh at the European Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn his European Tour card for 1998. Lost in a playoff at the Asia-Pacific Ericsson Masters on the PGA Tour of Australia.
-
Maekyung LG Fashion Open: Was also T5 at the unofficial Maekyung LG Fashion Open in South Korea.
1996 Season
-
Kirin Open: Top finish worldwide was a T13 at the Kirin Open on the Japan Golf Tour.
1993 Season
-
Southern Oklahoma State Open: Won first professional title, at the Southern Oklahoma State Open soon after turning professional.
Amateur Highlights
- Won first amateur tournament in India at age 13.
- Led Abilene Christian to the 1993 NCAA Division II championship as he captured the medalist title.
- Represented India at the 1996 Alfred Dunhill Cup, beating Andrew Coltart as India pulled an upset of Scotland. Also played for India in 1999 at the team event.