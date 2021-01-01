|
Patrick Moore
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
April 28, 1970
Birthday
51
AGE
Austin, Minnesota
Birthplace
Mesa, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Jessica; Maggie (8/12/04), Sean (4/26/06), Molly (9/9/10)
Family
University of North Carolina (1992, Industrial Relations)
College
1993
Turned Pro
$422,383
Career Earnings
Mesa, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Still has four events remaining on his medical exemption to earn the $452,636 necessary to maintain his playing privileges Did not make a TOUR start during the season.
2013 Season
Did not make a TOUR start.
2012 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR start.
2011 Season
Did not make a start on TOUR due to back injuries that stem from rookie year in 2003.
2010 Season
Played in four events, missed the cut in each.
2009 Season
Because of lingering back problems dating to 2003, made only four starts on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut in each. These were his first PGA TOUR starts since 2004. Missed the cut in all seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Limited to only 14 events, playing on a Major Medical Extension.
2003 Season
Played in just three TOUR events in rookie season due to back injury.
2002 Season
Became just the fifth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn an immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR, based on victories at the Richmond Open, Lake Erie Charity Classic and the Web.com Tour Championship. Finished first on the 2002 final money list with $381,965, overtaking Arron Oberholser in the year's season-ending event and earned Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors.
2001 Season
Played the Canadian Tour where his best finishes were two T2s. Finished 16th on Order of Merit.
2000 Season
Had two runners-up finishes on the Canadian Tour.
Amateur Highlights