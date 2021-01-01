×
Patrick Moore

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

April 28, 1970

Birthday

51

AGE

Austin, Minnesota

Birthplace

Mesa, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Jessica; Maggie (8/12/04), Sean (4/26/06), Molly (9/9/10)

Family

University of North Carolina (1992, Industrial Relations)

College

1993

Turned Pro

$422,383

Career Earnings

Mesa, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2002

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

  • 2002 Greater Richmond Open, Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort, BUY.COM TOUR Championship

Personal

  • Got his start in golf by going to the practice range with his father in North Dakota.
  • Cites playing in the 1995 U.S. Open as his biggest thrill in golf.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Still has four events remaining on his medical exemption to earn the $452,636 necessary to maintain his playing privileges Did not make a TOUR start during the season.

2013 Season

Did not make a TOUR start.

2012 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start.

  • Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Played in the Korn Ferry Tour's Soboba Golf Classic but missed the cut.

2011 Season

Did not make a start on TOUR due to back injuries that stem from rookie year in 2003.

2010 Season

Played in four events, missed the cut in each.

2009 Season

Because of lingering back problems dating to 2003, made only four starts on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut in each. These were his first PGA TOUR starts since 2004. Missed the cut in all seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Started one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2004 Season

Limited to only 14 events, playing on a Major Medical Extension.

2003 Season

Played in just three TOUR events in rookie season due to back injury.

2002 Season

Became just the fifth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn an immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR, based on victories at the Richmond Open, Lake Erie Charity Classic and the Web.com Tour Championship. Finished first on the 2002 final money list with $381,965, overtaking Arron Oberholser in the year's season-ending event and earned Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Did not make the cut in his first PGA TOUR event, Southern Farm Bureau Classic, after rounds of 68-76.
  • BUY.COM TOUR Championship: Birdied four of the last five holes in the third round of the TOUR Championship to move to 10-under-par. Inclement weather eventually shortened the tournament to 54 holes, giving Moore the victory.
  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Used a birdie on the 17th hole at the Lake Erie Charity Classic to post a score of 9-under 275 after beginning the day two behind the three co-leaders and had to wait as the final groups failed to catch him.
  • Greater Richmond Open: One of then-15 players in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour to win as a Monday Qualifier when he posted a tournament record-tying 20-under-par 268 at the Richmond Open. Made a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole for victory.

2001 Season

Played the Canadian Tour where his best finishes were two T2s. Finished 16th on Order of Merit.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T130 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2002.
  • CanAm Days Championship: T2 at the CanAm Days Championship.
  • Barefoot Classic: T2 at the Barefoot Classic.

2000 Season

Had two runners-up finishes on the Canadian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-ACC selection at North Carolina.
  • 1991 All-American.
  • Selected honorable mention All-American in 1990 and 1992.