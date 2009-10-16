JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2001 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2005 Envirocare Utah Classic
- 2009 WNB Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2009 Lost to Vance Veazey, Panama CLARO Championship
Personal
- He didn't start playing golf until he was 13 despite living on or near golf courses during his growing-up years.
- Planned to get married the week following his victory in Tucson, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but wedding was delayed to the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start. Made two of seven cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2012 Season
Failed to record a top-10 during the PGA TOUR Season to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in six years.
2011 Season
Made 11 of 24 cuts with one top 10 and five top 25s.
The Heritage: Recorded his first top 10 of the season, a T9 at The Heritage. Jumped out to the first-round lead with a 7-under 64 and then trailed Luke Donald by one stroke after 36 holes. Weekend rounds of 74-70 left him five strokes out of the Brandt Snedeker-Luke Donald playoff.
Transitions Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Transitions Championship with Chris Couch at 9-under. Played the final 36 holes in 1-over to finish T15.
2010 Season
Claimed a career-best seven top-25 finishes to finish inside the top 125 on the TOUR money list for the first time since 2001.
St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Posted a T4 at the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew in his home state of Tennessee. Opened 66-65 to share the 36-hole lead. Best finish since a T2 at the 2002 Valero Texas Open.
Transitions Championship: Fired a first-round 65 to take the 18-hole lead at Transitions Championship. Finished T72.
2009 Season
Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2010, thanks to his No. 12 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
WNB Golf Classic: Collected his second career win with a one-stroke victory over Chad Collins at the WNB Golf Classic. Held a two-shot lead after 54 holes at Midland CC. Used back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12 and 13 to open a two-shot advantage over Collins, who had established a course record with a 10-under 62 in Sunday's final round and was the clubhouse leader. First-place check of $94,500 moved him up 13 spots to No. 6 on the money list and assured him a return trip to the TOUR in 2010.
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Did not play in the season-ending Tour Championship because of the recent birth of his son, Gage.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added a T7 at the Utah Championship, four years after he won the event at Willow Creek CC.
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Second top-10 was a solo third at the South Georgia Classic.
Panama CLARO Championship: Was a playoff runner-up to Vance Veazey at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship. His final-round 66 erased a three-shot deficit and forced a playoff with Veazey.
2008 Season
Played on the PGA TOUR out of the Past Champion's category for the second straight year. Made the cut in six of 11 TOUR starts.
Wyndham Championship: His best finish was a T15 at the Wyndham Championship.
Henrico County Open: Also made eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best result was a T13 at the Henrico County Open.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including six top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 56 on the money list, with $112,053.
Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Made the cut in seven of 13 starts on the TOUR, with a T7 at the Frys.com Open his best effort. Posted a second-round 10-under-par 62 at TPC Summerlin and held a share of the 36-hole lead with George McNeill and D.J. Trahan. Top-10 performance was third in 142 career starts on the PGA TOUR.
The Rex Hospital Open: Only other top-10 came at The Rex Hospital Open, finishing solo fourth.
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Season-best runner-up finish at the Fort Smith Classic, finishing 15-under 265 and one stroke behind Jay Williamson.
2006 Season
Split season between PGA TOUR (four made cuts in 10 starts) and Korn Ferry Tour (seven made cuts in 16 starts).
PalmettoPride Classic: Had a best finish of T4 at the Korn Ferry Tour's PalmettoPride Classic in mid-October.
Chattanooga Classic: Other top-10 on Tour came with a T8 outing at the Chattanooga Classic after having held a share of the first-round lead with Brandt Snedeker, thanks to the low first-18 hole score of the season with a 10-under 62, one stroke shy of his career-low 61 at the 2002 Valero Texas Open.
2005 Season
Finished the season making the cut in 13 of 20 starts, with nine top-25 finishes.
Envirocare Utah Classic: Played primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 33rd on money list and picked up his first victory at the Envirocare Utah Classic. Rounds of 67-71-67-70 led to a 13-under 275 finish, one shot ahead of Kris Cox, Brian Henninger and Mathew Goggin.
2004 Season
Posted just two top-25s.
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Season-best finish was a T12 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, the event he won in 2001.
2003 Season
Finished No. 134 on the PGA TOUR money list.
2002 Season
Finished out of the top 125 (No. 136).
Valero Texas Open: A T10 at the 2002 Valero Texas Open was his lone top-10 over the two-year period. Set LaCantera course record in second round with a 61. Needed only 96 putts on the week.
2001 Season
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Made first TOUR start a winning one, defeating Kevin Sutherland by one stroke at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Third-round 64, after opening 71-69, lifted him to within two strokes of lead. Closed with a 69. Third TOUR player to win his first start as a member, joining Ben Crenshaw (1973) and Robert Gamez (1990).
1997 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time.
Panama Open: Traveled internationally and won the 1997 Panama Open, coming from seven strokes back on the final day.
1996 Season
Won Hooters Tour event in Decatur, Ala., in his first professional tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- First-team All-America selection at East Tennessee State.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE