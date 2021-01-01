JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2009 Melwood Prince George's County Open
International Victories (3)
1995 Canon European Masters [Eur]
1998 Smurfit European Open [Eur]
2000 Mercedes-Benz South African Open [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2009 Lost to Gary Christian, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
National Teams
Personal
- Lists Monaco as home, but also has residences in New Jersey and Florida.
- Played soccer competitively until age 16.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events or PGA TOUR events.
2013 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR event and five on the Korn Ferry Tour.
WNB Golf Classic: T66 on the Korn Ferry Tour was his best showing at the WNB Golf Classic in Texas.
Valero Texas Open: Missed the cut.
2012 Season
Made the cut in seven of 17 starts on Tour but did not register a top-25 finish.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Second-round 64 at the News Sentinel Open put him at 9-under and tied for second, just two shots off the lead. Went on to finish T41.
John Deere Classic: Open-qualified at the John Deere Classic in mid-July, his only PGA TOUR start, and made the 36-hole cut.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2011.
Miccosukee Championship: Best effort came late in the year with a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Made only one start on the PGA TOUR but made the most of it with a T18 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
2010 Season
Made the cut in eight of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR and one cut in five Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Reno-Tahoe Open: His top performance was a T3 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Sandwiched a second-round, even-par 72 around three 69s.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Had a T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and ended the season No. 174 on the money list.
2009 Season
Earned fully exempt status on the 2010 PGA TOUR by finishing 24th on the 2009 Nationwide Tour money list. Split the 2009 season between the two Tours. Closed the season on the PGA TOUR, where he made 13 starts. Finished 162nd on the PGA TOUR money list.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Played in the final stage of the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to improve status for 2010.
Children's Miracle Network Classic: Had a sixth-place finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Ran away from the field on the 36-hole final day of the Melwood Prince George's County Open on the Nationwide Tour in early June. Shot bogey-free rounds of 67 and 65 to finish at 19-under par, six shots ahead of Robert Damron and Justin Bolli. His four-round total of 269 was a tournament record. Due to heavy rains, play was suspended midway through the first round on Thursday and did not restart until Saturday morning. The first and second rounds were completed Saturday and the third and final Sunday.
2008 Season
Made 14 cuts in 30 starts on the PGA TOUR.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Successfully made his way through two final stages of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card for the 2009 season. Fired a fourth-round, 8-under 64 at PGA West in La Quinta, CA, in the final stage and finished T18.
-
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish was T14 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.
2007 Season
Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Managed to stay in the top-125 on the money list thanks to a T37 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, the last full-field event of the season.
Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Finished T7 at the Frys.com Open to jump to No. 120 on the money list.
Valero Texas Open: For the second consecutive year, earned fully exempt status for 2008 (No. 125) late in the year. Recorded the best finish of his TOUR career and his first top-10 of the season, with a T3 at the Valero Texas Open. Carded all four rounds in the 60s for only the second time in his TOUR career (2005 B.C. Open). Moved from 150th to 130th on the money list.
2006 Season
Finished in the top 125 (No. 124) on the money list for the first time in his three-year TOUR career.
Shell Houston Open: Trailed eventual winner Stuart Appleby by two entering the final round of the Shell Houston Open. Final-round, 1-over 73 left him eight strokes back in solo fourth, the best finish of his career (75 starts) to date.
-
The Honda Classic: First-round co-leader with three others at The Honda Classic after a 5-under-par 67. Finished T16.
2005 Season
Played seven events on the Nationwide Tour. Finished 160th on TOUR money list.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Placed T26 at the Qualifying Tournament in December to regain his status for 2006.
-
B.C. Open: Lone top-10 on TOUR was a T6 at the B.C. Open. Recorded four rounds in the 60s for first time in his TOUR career.
-
LaSalle Bank Open: Earned one top-10, a T9 at the LaSalle Bank Open.
2004 Season
Was a TOUR rookie and recorded first top-10 of his career in only his 28th career start. Missed the cut in his last 10 starts after The International and finished 132nd on the money list.
The INTERNATIONAL: Tied Duffy Waldorf for the most points on the weekend at The International and finished T9.
-
Wachovia Championship: Had a ninth-place finish at the 2004 Wachovia Championship.
2003 Season
Played four events on the PGA TOUR, with two top-25s. Finished 2003 with four top-10s in 22 events, and ranked 20th in earnings on the European Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: After seven previous attempts at the Qualifying Tournament, earned TOUR card for 2004 by being medalist. Finished 20-under-par with four of six rounds in the 60s, two strokes ahead of runner-up Danny Ellis.
-
John Deere Classic: T15 at the John Deere Classic.
-
The Open Championship: T18 at The Open Championship.
-
Italian Open Telecom Italia: Ended three years without a victory on The European Tour when he won the 60th Italian Open Telecom Italia.
2002 Season
Only played in 15 European Tour events due to the birth of his first child, Lars.
2000 Season
Mercedes-Benz South African Open Champ: Third victory on the European Tour came when he won the 2000 Mercedes-Benz South African Open.
1998 Season
Member of the Dunhill Cup and World Cup of Golf teams.
Canon European Masters: Claimed his first European Tour victory when he won the Canon European Masters.
-
Smurfit European Open: Proved to be a superb front-runner in the Smurfit European Open at The K Club, blowing away a world-class field to win by 10 strokes, the largest winning margin that year.
1995 Season
Canon European Masters: Claimed his first European Tour victory when he won the Canon European Masters.
Amateur Highlights
- In his amateur days he enrolled at the Gothenburg golf school as a 16-year-old 5-handicapper.
- Swedish Boys Champion in 1988, and British Youths champion two years later, then helped Sweden to win the Eisenhower Trophy by 12 strokes ahead of the United States in New Zealand where he won the Individual title.