International Victories (5)
-
1998 KB Golf Challenge [EurChall]
-
2004 Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]
-
2013 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]
-
2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]
-
2019 Hero Indian Open
National Teams
- 2014 Ryder Cup
- 2005, 2011, 2013 World Cup
- 2013 Seve Trophy
- 2013 Royal Trophy
- 1995 Walker Cup
- 2014 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- His uncle is European Tour veteran and Ryder Cup hero Bernard Gallacher.
- Has used acupuncturist and also Scottish Rugby Union trainer Ray McKinnon to help regain full fitness.
Special Interests
- Soccer, fishing, cycling, snooker
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
Portugal Masters: Added a T9 in mid-October, a 68-67 weekend at the Portugal Masters leading to the top-10 at Oceanico Victoria GC.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Finished a distant third at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, six shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. Shot four under-par rounds at Emirates GC (66-67-70-69).
2014 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR events. Also finished 16th in the final Race to Dubai standings.
-
Ryder Cup: In his Ryder Cup debut, at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 0-2-0 during the European team's five-point victory over the U.S. in the biennial competition.
-
The Open Championship: Finished in the top-20 with a T15 at The Open Championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: His top finish came in March in Miami. Thanks, in part, to a 3-under 69 in the final round at the Cadillac Championship, finished T6 for his first top-10 finish in seven World Golf Championships starts.
-
70 OPEN D'ITALIA Presented by DAMIANI: Opened with an even-par 72 at the Italian Open in late-August then peeled off rounds of 65-69-65 to finish at 17-under and in solo third, three shots behind winner Hennie Otto in Torino.
-
Czech Masters: Was only two shots off the pace at the 36-hole mark of the Czech Masters in late-August in Prague. Was even-par on the weekend at Albatross Golf Resort (71-73) to finish T7 with Sam Walker.
-
Scottish Open: Finished T4 in mid-July at the Scottish Open. Shot a final-round 63 (nine birdies, one bogey) to move up 26 places on the leaderboard.
-
Nordea Masters: Appeared poised to pick up his second title of the season when he shot weekend rounds of 65-68 at the Nordea Masters in Sweden. His 16-under total was enough to get him into a playoff with Thongchai Jaidee and Victor Dubuisson. On the first extra hole, could only match Dubuisson's par, while Jaidee won the event at PGA Sweden National with a birdie-4 on the par-5 18th hole.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Never really threatened on the final day of the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship but did shoot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 at the Wentworth Club to move into a T5 with Simon Dyson.
-
EurAsia Cup: Represented Europe in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-1-1 in his three matches.
-
ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Had a nice weekend at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship to T8. Opened 70-73 but recovered with a 68-69 weekend (7-under).
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: During his European Tour campaign, successfully defended his Omega Dubai Desert Classic title, doing so in record-setting fashion. In the third round, after shooting an even-par 35 on the front nine at Emirates GC went bogey-free on the final nine of the day, recorded seven birdies and an eagle on his way to a 9-under 28. Held a two-shot, 54-hole lead over Rory McIlroy. Stumbled early as he began his final round with back-to-back bogeys, shooting a 4-over 39 on the front nine. Righted his play for a second consecutive day on the back nine, with a four-birdie, five-par performance to hold off Emiliano Grillo by a stroke. The victory was his third on the European Tour.
2013 Season
Made the cut in all four of his PGA TOUR medal-play starts.
-
The Open Championship: Top performance was a T21 at The Open Championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
-
World Cup of Golf: Played in his third World Cup, with teammate Martin Laird. Finished a disappointing T38 in the individual competition at Royal Melbourne GC but paired with Laird to finish 10th representing Scotland in the team portion of the event.
-
Portugal Masters: Had a strong showing at the Portugal Masters in mid-October, shooting a final-round 66 at Oceanico Victoria GC to T3 with Paul Waring and Bernd Wiesberger, two shots behind winner David Lynn.
-
Omega European Masters: Was T9 at the Omega European Masters in September in Switzerland.
-
Alstom Open de France: Finished T8 in early July at the Alstom Open de France.
-
Ballantine's Championship: Couldn't overcome a third-round, 3-over 75 at the Ballantine's Championship in April in South Korea. Did come back with a Sunday 68 at the Blackstone Resort to T6.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: A year after a T2 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, where he just missed forcing a playoff, shot a third-round 62 to seize control of the tournament, followed that with a final-round 71 at Emirates GC, briefly yielded his advantage to Richard Sterne and then took back the lead for good to win his first European Tour event in nine seasons and second overall with a three-stroke victory over Sterne. Had five eagles during the week, with two in the first round, two in the third round and one Sunday on his march to the title. Two of his eagles came on par 4s, on Nos. 6 (first round) and 16 (third round).
2012 Season
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at the UBS Hong Kong Open in mid-November to T4, four shots behind winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.
-
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Had a disappointing, 3-over 75 in the first round of the Johnnie Walker Championship but was still able to finish T6, playing his final 54 holes in 13-under.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Was only a stroke behind Louis Oosthuizen when the final round of the Maybank Malaysian Open began. But while Oosthuizen was shooting a 4-under 68 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, he shot a 70 to finish three back and in solo second.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Had a strong showing at the Dubai Desert Classic in February on the European Tour. Went to the final hole at Emirates GC needing a birdie to force a playoff with Rafael Cabrera-Bello. Couldn't convert his birdie putt and settled for a T2. Made a hole-in-one during the first round that was good for a new Mercedes-Benz. Made his ace at the par-3 15th hole on his way to an opening 69.
2011 Season
Picked up four top-10s, all on the European Tour.
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut.
-
The Open Championship: Made one PGA TOUR cut, a T57 showing at The Open Championship.
-
U.S. Open: Missed the cut.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Martin Laird representing Scotland at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup. The duo T4 in China.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Finished in the top-10 at the Dubai Desert Classic (T10).
-
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Finished in the top-10 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles (T6).
-
Volvo Golf Champions: Finished in the top-10 at the Volvo Golf Championship (fourth).
-
Irish Open: His top performance came at the Irish Open, where he had weekend rounds of 67-68 to place solo third, three strokes behind winner Simon Dyson.
2010 Season
After missing the last eight cuts of the 2009 season, a year that ended in July because of a viral infection, missed his first cut. Playing with a major medical exemption on the European Tour, he then played on the weekend in 19 of his first 21 events. Made two PGA TOUR starts.
-
PGA Championship: T16 at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: T23 at The Open Championship.
-
ABU Dhabi Golf Championship: Missed the cut at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.
-
Madrid Masters: Added a T6 at the Madrid Masters.
-
The Barclays Scottish Open: Finished fourth at The Barclays Scottish Open.
-
The Celtic Manor Wales Open: Finished fourth at the Celtic Manor Wales Open.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Finished fourth at the BMW PGA Championship.
2009 Season
Had a viral infection that kept him out of action for four months. Missed the final eight cuts of the season and did not record a top-10.
-
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Best finish came at The Commerciabank Qatar Masters.
2008 Season
Recorded four top-10s.
-
Scottish Open: Top finish was a T6 at the Scottish Open.
2007 Season
Three European Tour top-10s included a sixth-place showing and a pair of T8s.
-
KLM Open: T8 at the KLM Open.
-
Open de Espana: T8 at the Open de Espana.
-
BA-Ca Golf Open: Finished sixth at the BA-Ca Golf Open.
2006 Season
-
British Masters: Lone top 10 of the year came at the Quinn Direct British Masters, where he T2. Had the low round of the tournament with his second-round 66. Shot a final-round 71 to miss forcing a playoff with champion Johan Edfors by one stroke.
2005 Season
Qualified for the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, missing the cut in both.
-
World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup in Portugal: Represented Scotland at the World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup in Portugal, teaming with Scott Drummond to T20.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Was T58 at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational.
-
Deutsche Bank-Players' Championship: Was T3 at the Deutsche Bank-Players Championship for his top performance of the European Tour campaign.
2004 Season
-
Open de Sevilla: Missed on earning his first title earlier in the season when he T2 at the Open de Sevilla in Spain. He fell by two strokes to Ricardo Gonzalez.
-
Dunhill Links Championship: Broke through for his first European Tour title with a playoff victory over Graeme McDowell at the Dunhill Links Championship. After opening with a 70, shot rounds of 66-66-67 for the win.
2003 Season
-
Nordic Open: Top finish was a T3 at the Nordic Open, where he finished with a final-round 63 only to come up two strokes short of winner Ian Poulter in Copenhagen, Denmark.
2002 Season
Two top-five finishes highlighted his European Tour season.
-
Qatar Masters: T4 at the Qatar Masters.
-
The ANZ Championship: Finished fifth at the ANZ Championship.
2001 Season
-
Mercedes-Benz South African Open Champ: Picked up a T9 on the Southern Africa Tour, a T9 at the Mercedes-Benz South African Open.
-
Great North Open: Fell just short at the Great North Open, finishing T2 with Paul Casey a stroke behind winner Andfrew Coltart.
-
Moroccan Open: Opened the European Tour season with a T4 in Africa at the Moroccan Open.
2000 Season
-
Benson & Hedges International Open: T5 at the Benson & Hedges International Open.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic in the second European Tour event of the season.
1999 Season
Waited until the last two events of the season for his only two top-10s of the season.
-
Belgacom Open: T6 at the Belgacom Open.
-
Sarazen World Open Championship: T10 at the Sarazen World Open Championship.
1998 Season
-
KB Golf Challenge: Regained his card from the Challenge Tour in 1998, helped by victory in the KB Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic.
1996 Season
Won his European Tour card at first attempt, in 1995, but a back injury in the summer, sustained after removing his luggage from an airport carousel, meant he did not play from June onward.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Scottish Amateur Match Play and Stroke Play Championships and the Lytham Trophy. Played in victorious Walker Cup side at Royal Porthcawl in 1995.