JOINED TOUR
International Victories (9)
-
1997 Kuala Lumpur Open [Malaysia]
-
2001 Volvo China Open
-
2001 Shin Han Dong Hae Open [Kor]
-
2001 SK Telecom Open [Kor]
-
2002 SK Telecom Open [Kor]
-
2004 Pocari Sweat Open [Kor]
-
2004 Taiwan Open [Asia]
-
2005 GS Caltex Masters [Kor]
-
2006 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur.]
National Teams
- 2006, 2009 World Cup
- 2009 Royal Trophy
- 2003 Asian Dynasty Cup
- 2004 Korean International Team
Personal
- Introduced to golf by his father.
- An expert skier who earned spending money during college by being a ski instructor.
- Student of martial arts, which helps his flexibility in the golf swing.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Recorded a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open thanks to a final-round 67 that moved him from T30 to inside the top 10.
2014 Season
Made 11 cuts in 25 starts, Ranked No. 149 in FedExCup standings, missed the Playoffs for the first time in the FedExCup era. Attempted to regain exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished 69th after making two cuts. Will have one event in the 2014-15 season as part of a Minor Medical Extension to earn 109 FedExCup points or $327,549.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Best finish was a T27 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.
-
Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Finished T23 at the Humana Challenge.
-
Frys.com Open: Best showing was a T12, coming in his season's first start of the year, at the Frys.com Open.
2013 Season
Made 15 of 23 TOUR cuts but recorded only one top 10. Finished No. 123 in the final FedExCup standings after missing the cut at The Barclays.
-
AT&T National: Finished solo seventh at the AT&T National for his first top 10 of the season. The five-time PGA TOUR runner-up has at least one top 10 in his last seven TOUR seasons.
2012 Season
Finished No. 60 in the FedExCup standings.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Back stateside, ended the PGA TOUR season in style with a T5 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Finished T3 at The Greenbrier Classic, with all four rounds in the 60s for his third top-10 finish of the season. It represented his 50th top-25 finish in 177 career TOUR starts.
-
Valero Texas Open: In April, posted four par-or-better rounds at the Valero Texas Open in his sixth start in San Antonio to claim T4 honors with Bob Estes, Brian Gay and defending champion Brendan Steele. Previously finished inside the top-five in San Antonio with a T2 performance in 2008.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T29 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding a share of the 18- and 36-hole leads.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Held at least a share of the lead for the first three rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, including an opening round, 9-under 61 (tying his career low) that set the tournament-course record at Monterey Peninsula CC. Round included a front-nine, record-setting 28, besting 30s carded on that nine by Brian Gay and D.J. Trahan (both in 2010). Entered the final round with a three-stroke lead over Ken Duke but was never able to fully recover from a double bogey on the first hole. Fought back to finish with an even-par 72 and the fifth runner-up fiinsh of his career. Was hoping to win at Pebble Beach, the site of his victory at the 1990 California State Amateur.
-
CJ Invitational: In early October, shot four under-par rounds at the CJ Invitational on the Asian Tour to finish T5 at the South Korea event.
2011 Season
Made 17 of 25 cuts but only had one top 10 and six top 25s.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Entered the final round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial with a one-stroke advantage (the first 54-hole lead of his career) over David Toms and built that lead to three at one point, but a final-round 69 to Toms' 67 left him with the fourth runner-up finish of his career. His fourth made cut in as many attempts at Colonial helped him jump 66 spots in the FedExCup standings. 2010: Posted four top-10 finishes, tying his career-best (2008). Played his way into three Playoff events, but stumbled on final day of BMW Championship after having the opportunity to play in THE TOUR Championship.
2010 Season
Posted four top-10 finishes, tying his career-best (2008). Played his way into three Playoff events, but stumbled on final day of BMW Championship after having the opportunity to play in THE TOUR Championship.
-
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Improved with each start in the first three events of The Playoffs, but finished No. 33 in the FedExCup standings to miss THE TOUR Championship. Began the Playoffs with a T27 at The Barclays.
-
BMW Championship: Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Matt Kuchar at the BMW Championship and entered the final round just one shot behind tournament-leader Ryan Moore, but a final-round 74 left him T8.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T18 at the Deutsche Bank Championship after equaling the best birdie streak of the season, with six in a row (on holes 14 through 1) en route to a second-round, 5-under 66.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s in July to finish in a nine-way tie for fourth at the RBC Canadian Open.
-
AT&T National: A second-round 65 was one of four rounds of par or better to finish T4 at the AT&T National, three strokes behind winner Justin Rose.
-
The Honda Classic: Opened The Honda Classic with a 4-over 39 and five bogeys on his first nine holes, but played the final 63 holes with just three bogeys to finish eighth.
2009 Season
Posted third consecutive $1 million-plus season on TOUR.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Korea at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup for the second time in his career, this time partnering with 2009 PGA champion Y.E. Yang.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Rebounded with his season-best finish of T2 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. The finish tied his career-best (2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, 2008 Valero Texas Open). En route to the finish in New Orleans, recorded just four bogeys over the course of all four rounds. Finished one stroke behind winner Jerry Kelly.
-
Transitions Championship: At Transitions Championship he made a top-10, chipping-in twice on the front nine of the final round to make the turn with the outright lead at 9-under. Bogeys at both back-nine par 3s saw him finish T4 at 6-under.
-
The Honda Classic: After a T9 at The Honda Classic he made it back-to-back top-10s.
2008 Season
Enjoyed his most successful season on the PGA TOUR with 11 top-25 finishes, four of which were top-10s.
-
Valero Texas Open: Shot a final-round 61 at the Valero Texas Open to move from a T13 to a T2 finish, matching his career best.
-
PGA Championship: In his first career major championship start, was one stroke back after 36 holes at the PGA Championship. Fired rounds of 71-74, including being paired with eventual champion Padraig Harrington and runner-up Sergio Garcia in the final round, to finish T9 at Oakland Hills.
-
John Deere Classic: Shared the first-round lead with a 7-under 64 at the John Deere Classic and finished T4. It was his best finish since a T2 at the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
2007 Season
-
Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Added a T5 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro to move up 10 spots on the money list and top the $1-million mark for the first time in his career.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Qualified for the first two PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events and finished T14 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Finished a career-best T2 at the U.S. Bank Championship, with birdies on four of the last five holes for a final-round 68.
-
The Honda Classic: Set the Champion Course record at PGA National with a first-round, 5-under-par 65 at The Honda Classic. Held the 18-hole lead and shared the 36-hole lead with Robert Allenby at 5-under-par 135. Finished T13.
-
Buick Invitational: In second start of season, finished T9 at the Buick Invitational. Opened with a 9-under-par 63 on the Torrey Pines North Course, two off the pace of Brandt Snedeker.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 17 starts on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-10s. Finished the season No. 40 on the money list, with $137,238.
-
World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Represented South Korea for the first time at the World Cup.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2007 after second successful stint at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, finishing T16.
-
Peek'n Peak Classic: Placed T4 at the Peek'n Peak Classic.
-
Chattanooga Classic: Finished T5 at the Chattanooga Classic.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Had a career-best runner-up effort at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Turned in one of the most impressive stretches of the season, with four top-five showings in five starts–the first a T4 at the Henrico County Open.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Winner of the European Tour's Maybank Malaysian Open by one stroke over two-time defending champion Thongchai Jaidee, denying Jaidee his third straight win at the event.
2005 Season
Rookie season on TOUR the result of successfully navigating through all three stages of 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. T26 in his fourth attempt at finals in 2004. Made a 10-foot putt on the last hole at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his card. Finished No. 196 on the money list during his rookie season.
-
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Was T5 in his last start of the season at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
-
84 LUMBER Classic: Opened with a 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead at the 84 LUMBER Classic with three others. Finished T32.
2004 Season
Winner of the Taiwan Open on the Asian Tour.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 25 starts on the European Tour, with one top-25.
-
Dunhill Links Championship: Only top-25 was a T16 at the Dunhill Links Championship.
2002 Season
Made 13 of 17 cuts on the European Tour.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: First career PGA TOUR start came at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational, where he T63.
-
SK Telecom Open: Successfully defended his SK Telecom Open win on the Asian Tour.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Best finish was a T5 at the Dubai Desert Classic.
2001 Season
-
SK Telecom Open: Finished first at the SK Telecom Open in South Korea.
-
Shin Han Dong Hae Open: Won the Shin Han Dong Hae Open.
-
Volvo China Open: Won three times on the Asian Tour, first at the Volvo China Open.
-
Carlsberg Malaysian Open: Best finish on the European Tour was a T3 at the Carlsberg Malaysian Open.
2000 Season
Made 13 of 25 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-25.
-
BUY.COM Monterey Peninsula Classic: Only top-25 was a T12 at the Monterey Peninsula Classic.
1999 Season
Played in 10 Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts.
-
NIKE Louisiana Open: Top finish was a T14 at the Louisiana Open.
1998 Season
Had a pair of top-10s in limited play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
NIKE Wichita Open: Finished T4 at the Wichita Open.
1997 Season
-
Kuala Lumpur Open: Won his first title as a professional, picking up the Kuala Lumpur Open in Malaysia.
1996 Season
Had one top-10 during his first full year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- First-team All-America in 1995 at University of California, posting the third-lowest stroke average among collegians that season behind Tiger Woods and Stewart Cink.
- Won the 1990 California State Amateur at age 17 (second-youngest to accomplish that feat) and the 1995 Southern California Amateur.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
- PGA TOUR: 2006