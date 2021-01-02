|
Todd Fischer
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
August 23, 1969
Birthday
51
AGE
Columbus, OH
Birthplace
Pleasanton, CA
Residence
University of San Francisco (1993, Exercise and Sports Science)
College
1993
Turned Pro
$3,428,699
Career Earnings
Reno, NV, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Made 21 Nationwide Tour starts and made eight cuts.
2009 Season
Made two cuts in seven starts on the Nationwide Tour. Made just three starts on the PGA TOUR, with two made cuts.
2008 Season
Made 13 cuts in 26 starts with one top-10. Ended the season No. 100 on the money list, with $56,004.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Nationwide Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Finished the year No. 61 on the money list, with $95,358. Made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR.
2006 Season
Made 16 of 35 events on TOUR with three top-25s.
2005 Season
Made 15 cuts in 35 events, with six top-25s and two top-10s.
2004 Season
Finished a career-best No. 94 on the money list, with $847,996 and a career-high four top-10 finishes.
2003 Season
Posted nine top-10 finishes since joining the TOUR in 2003, with four third-place finishes at the Greater Hartford Open, 2004 B.C. Open, 2004 Valero Texas Open and the 2005 Reno-Tahoe Open. Made the cut in 15 of his 32 events during his rookie season.
2002 Season
Finished seventh on the Nationwide Tour money list with $234,777 and had seven top-10s to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Named Nationwide Tour Player of the Month for July.
2001 Season
Finished 33rd on the Nationwide Tour money list. Earned his way through Monday Qualifying, top-25 finishes and sponsor exemptions. Made the cut in 11 of 12 events and posted four top-10s.
2000 Season
Amateur Highlights