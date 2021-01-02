×
Todd Fischer
Todd Fischer

United States

University of San Francisco (1993, Exercise and Sports Science)
College
Todd Fischer

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

August 23, 1969

Birthday

51

AGE

Columbus, OH

Birthplace

Pleasanton, CA

Residence

University of San Francisco (1993, Exercise and Sports Science)

College

1993

Turned Pro

$3,428,699

Career Earnings

Reno, NV, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2002 Fort Smith Classic

Special Interests

  • Travel, all sports

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Made 21 Nationwide Tour starts and made eight cuts.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded his only top-10 finish, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his 14th start. Fired 66 in the first and third rounds and a final-round 68 to finish T7.

2009 Season

Made two cuts in seven starts on the Nationwide Tour. Made just three starts on the PGA TOUR, with two made cuts.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: T34 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
  • Valero Texas Open: T11 at the Valero Texas Open.
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T69 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2008 Season

Made 13 cuts in 26 starts with one top-10. Ended the season No. 100 on the money list, with $56,004.

  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona: T7 at the Mexico Open in Morelia, the second event on the schedule.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Nationwide Tour, with two top-10 finishes. Finished the year No. 61 on the money list, with $95,358. Made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: T9 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in August his best finish since finishing third at the same Nevada tournament in 2005.
  • Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: T9 at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

2006 Season

Made 16 of 35 events on TOUR with three top-25s.

2005 Season

Made 15 cuts in 35 events, with six top-25s and two top-10s.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Was solo third at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2004 Season

Finished a career-best No. 94 on the money list, with $847,996 and a career-high four top-10 finishes.

  • Valero Texas Open: Fourth top-10 was T3 at Valero Texas Open that featured four rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 63. Finished four strokes behind champion Bart Bryant.
  • Buick Championship: Posted second consecutive top-10 at the Buick Championship. Closing 66 moved him into the top-10 and finished T9.
  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Shared U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee first-round lead at 5-under 65 with seven others, tying a TOUR record for players sharing the lead through 18 holes (2000 Honda Classic) before finishing T18.
  • Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Recorded four rounds in the 60s at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort to finish T8 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, his first top-10 of the season and only the third of his career.

2003 Season

Posted nine top-10 finishes since joining the TOUR in 2003, with four third-place finishes at the Greater Hartford Open, 2004 B.C. Open, 2004 Valero Texas Open and the 2005 Reno-Tahoe Open. Made the cut in 15 of his 32 events during his rookie season.

  • Greater Hartford Open: Finished third, three strokes behind Peter Jacobsen, at the Greater Hartford Open, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.
  • B.C. Open: Opened and closed with 65s at the B.C. Open to finish T3. Was one stroke back of the lead through 18 holes at En-Joie Golf Club.

2002 Season

Finished seventh on the Nationwide Tour money list with $234,777 and had seven top-10s to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Named Nationwide Tour Player of the Month for July.

  • Fort Smith Classic: Won the Fort Smith Classic.
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In only his fourth PGA TOUR event of his career and sole 2002 start, posted T15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am for his first career made cut.

2001 Season

Finished 33rd on the Nationwide Tour money list. Earned his way through Monday Qualifying, top-25 finishes and sponsor exemptions. Made the cut in 11 of 12 events and posted four top-10s.

2000 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Forced to stop play due to weather after six holes during the second round, returned to the course on Saturday morning and aced the par-3 seventh hole on his first swing. Bogeyed the 18th hole to miss the cut by one shot.

Amateur Highlights

  • Four-time All-West Coast Conference selection at University of San Francisco.
  • Second-team All-American in 1992.
  • Won the 1991 West Coast Conference Individual title.
  • Won the 1992 Western Intercollegiate championship and the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship.