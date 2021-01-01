Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (34th)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2019 DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

Personal

Biggest thrill in golf was being paired with Fred Couples and Craig Stadler in the final round of his first event of the 1997 PGA TOUR season.

Father introduced him to golf at age 3.

Special Interests

Movies, college basketball, snow skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

After going through pre-qualifying and qualifying, won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in his second career start and earned exempt status through the 2020 season. Finished 34th in the Charles Schwab Cup in just 10 starts.

SAS Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the SAS Championship, but fell out of contention on Sunday when he hit his tee shot out of bounds and made triple bogey on No. 6. He closed with a 1-under 71 and finished T3.

Shared the 36-hole lead at the SAS Championship, but fell out of contention on Sunday when he hit his tee shot out of bounds and made triple bogey on No. 6. He closed with a 1-under 71 and finished T3. DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Went through pre-qualifying and open qualifying to enter the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. Carded rounds of 65-68-66 to claim his first victory by two strokes over Fred Couples. He became the 13th open qualifier to win on Tour and first since Willie Wood won the 2012 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Entering the week, Barron had made 376 starts without a victory across the three sanctioned Tours (238 PGA TOUR, 137 Korn Ferry Tour, 1 PGA TOUR Champions?U).

2014 Season

Did not compete on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

Did not make any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2012 Season

Made 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Miccosukee Championship: Top-25 finish came at Miccosukee Championship (T13).

Top-25 finish came at Miccosukee Championship (T13). Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Top-25 finish came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T19).

2011 Season

Made the cut in four of 12 starts but did not register a top-25 finish.

2009 Season

Entered four Korn Ferry Tour events, but did not play the weekend in any of the four.

St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Missed the cut at the St. Jude Classic, his lone PGA TOUR start.

2008 Season

Made the cut in five of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Put together four solid rounds at the Knoxville Open to finish T5.

2006 Season

Finished No. 164 on the PGA TOUR.

BellSouth Classic: Second top-10 was T7 at the BellSouth Classic, aided by rounds of 65-71 on the weekend.

Second top-10 was T7 at the BellSouth Classic, aided by rounds of 65-71 on the weekend. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Notched first top-10 of the year in his fourth start, a T7 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

2005 Season

Made only 11 of 24 cuts on TOUR but managed to finish in the top 125, thanks to two top-10s. Ended the season with a career-best $731,990.

EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Posted a career-best T3 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship and earned a career-high $322,400. Previous best was a T4 at the 2000 Air Canada Championship.

Posted a career-best T3 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship and earned a career-high $322,400. Previous best was a T4 at the 2000 Air Canada Championship. Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Opened the year with a fifth-place finish at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson, aided by opening rounds of 66-66, his first top-10 since a T10 at the 2000 Tampa Bay Classic.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 25 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including eight top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 29 on the final money list, with $175,591.

Oregon Classic: Finished T8 at the Oregon Classic.

Finished T8 at the Oregon Classic. Envirocare Utah Classic: T4 at the Envirocare Utah Classic.

T4 at the Envirocare Utah Classic. Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Enjoyed his best showing at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship but finished in second place a distant seven strokes behind champion Charles Warren. Earned $39,600 for his efforts.

Enjoyed his best showing at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship but finished in second place a distant seven strokes behind champion Charles Warren. Earned $39,600 for his efforts. The Reese's Cup Classic: Posted top finishes at The Reese's Cup Classic (T3).

Posted top finishes at The Reese's Cup Classic (T3). Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Finished T9 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic.

Finished T9 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic. Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC: Opened the Chattanooga Classic with a course-record 10-under-par 62 and went on to finish T4.

Opened the Chattanooga Classic with a course-record 10-under-par 62 and went on to finish T4. New Zealand PGA Championship: T10 at the New Zealand PGA Championship.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 32 tournaments on the PGA TOUR. A pair of T21s represented his only top 25s of the season. Finished No. 168 on the money list, with $224,589.

The Honda Classic: Finished T21 at The Honda Classic.

Finished T21 at The Honda Classic. Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Finished T21 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2002 Season

Received Minor Medical Extension for the PGA TOUR due to injury. Had five events in 2002 to earn $328,515 and receive fully-exempt Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the season. Missed four of five cuts early then committed to playing the Korn Ferry Tour for remainder of the season. Finished third on the Korn Ferry Tour money list ($248,175), thanks to 11 top-25 finishes, including four runners-up and two third-place finishes.

2001 Season

Was T37 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament (missing the top 35 by one stroke) to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. Struggled through injury-plagued season. Played in 25 events, with eight made cuts but without a top-25.

BellSouth Classic: Best showing was T27 at the BellSouth Classic.

2000 Season

Set a career high with three top-10 finishes. Finished 108th on the money list.

Air Canada Championship: Recorded a T4 at 2000 Air Canada Championship.

1999 Season

Posted seven top-25s and finished 123rd on the money list, with $334,995.

Buick Classic: Lone top-10 was a T5 at the Buick Classic.

1998 Season

Had a pair of top-10s and was among top 25 five times.

B.C. Open: T7 at B.C. Open.

T7 at B.C. Open. Greater Milwaukee Open: Was sixth at Greater Milwaukee Open.

1997 Season

Impressive rookie year during PGA TOUR season. Made 21 of 31 cuts and earned $198,051, good for 116th on money list.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned place on TOUR by finishing third at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Earned place on TOUR by finishing third at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. LaCantera Texas Open: Best finish of rookie season came at LaCantera Texas Open, a T6 and his largest check of the year, $45,325.

1996 Season

Finished 47th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

1995 Season

Was 103rd on Korn Ferry Tour money list.