Doug Barron
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
July 24, 1969
Birthday
52
AGE
Memphis, Tennessee
Birthplace
Memphis, Tennessee
Residence
Wife, Leslie; John William (3/6/01); Wiley Stephan (8/29/06)
Family
Mississippi State University (1992, Marketing)
College
1992
Turned Pro
$4,837,171
Career Earnings
Memphis, TN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
After going through pre-qualifying and qualifying, won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in his second career start and earned exempt status through the 2020 season. Finished 34th in the Charles Schwab Cup in just 10 starts.
2014 Season
Did not compete on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Did not make any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2012 Season
Made 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2011 Season
Made the cut in four of 12 starts but did not register a top-25 finish.
2009 Season
Entered four Korn Ferry Tour events, but did not play the weekend in any of the four.
2008 Season
Made the cut in five of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Finished No. 164 on the PGA TOUR.
2005 Season
Made only 11 of 24 cuts on TOUR but managed to finish in the top 125, thanks to two top-10s. Ended the season with a career-best $731,990.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 25 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including eight top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 29 on the final money list, with $175,591.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 32 tournaments on the PGA TOUR. A pair of T21s represented his only top 25s of the season. Finished No. 168 on the money list, with $224,589.
2002 Season
Received Minor Medical Extension for the PGA TOUR due to injury. Had five events in 2002 to earn $328,515 and receive fully-exempt Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the season. Missed four of five cuts early then committed to playing the Korn Ferry Tour for remainder of the season. Finished third on the Korn Ferry Tour money list ($248,175), thanks to 11 top-25 finishes, including four runners-up and two third-place finishes.
2001 Season
Was T37 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament (missing the top 35 by one stroke) to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card. Struggled through injury-plagued season. Played in 25 events, with eight made cuts but without a top-25.
2000 Season
Set a career high with three top-10 finishes. Finished 108th on the money list.
1999 Season
Posted seven top-25s and finished 123rd on the money list, with $334,995.
1998 Season
Had a pair of top-10s and was among top 25 five times.
1997 Season
Impressive rookie year during PGA TOUR season. Made 21 of 31 cuts and earned $198,051, good for 116th on money list.
1996 Season
Finished 47th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1995 Season
Was 103rd on Korn Ferry Tour money list.