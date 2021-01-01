|
Carl Paulson
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
December 29, 1970
Birthday
50
AGE
Quantico, Virginia
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Wife, Heather; Ned Maxwell (2/10/98), Robert Henry (6/7/01), Anastasia Wynn (8/10/04)
Family
University of South Carolina (1994, Marketing)
College
1994
Turned Pro
$3,134,385
Career Earnings
Windermere, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Had two events to earn $398,600 in 2012 on a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical extension, dating to a back injury in 2005. Earned $11,943.
2011 Season
Made just three cuts in 11 starts on TOUR. On the Korn Ferry Tour, made seven starts.
2010 Season
Making his first appearances since 2005 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, missed the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Playing on a Major Medical Exemption the last five years, has not competed full-time on the PGA TOUR due to back injuries.
2005 Season
Was limited to 13 events in 2005 due to a back injury. Did not play the rest of the year after withdrawing from the U.S. Bank Championship in July.
2004 Season
2002 Season
Finished in the top 125 for third consecutive year on TOUR. Hospitalized in January for three days with viral meningitis and in late February father, Ned, underwent triple bypass surgery. Missed first four cuts of his season during this period.
2000 Season
1999 Season
Earned fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR by finishing No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1995 Season
Amateur Highlights