United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
50
AGE
1994
Turned Pro
University of South Carolina (1994, Marketing)
College
Quantico, Virginia
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1999

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1999 NIKE Utah Classic, NIKE Boise Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 1997 Lost to Ben Bates, Chris Smith, Jeff Brehaut, NIKE Wichita Open

Special Interests

  • Family, USC sports, fishing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Had two events to earn $398,600 in 2012 on a Qualifying Tournament/Korn Ferry Tour Medical extension, dating to a back injury in 2005. Earned $11,943.

  • Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: T65 at The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.
  • The McGladrey Classic: Finished T79 at the The McGladrey Classic.

2011 Season

Made just three cuts in 11 starts on TOUR. On the Korn Ferry Tour, made seven starts.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was T4 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, finishing at 10-under 274, three shots back of winner Brett Wetterich. Fired rounds of 66-72 to make his first cut since the 2005 B.C. Open on the PGA TOUR. Suffered back problems the following week and missed the better part of five seasons (2006-10) as a result of herniated discs. Finish was his best since a T5 at the 2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Started the tournament birdie-birdie-eagle (hole-in-one).

2010 Season

Making his first appearances since 2005 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, missed the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Playing on a Major Medical Exemption the last five years, has not competed full-time on the PGA TOUR due to back injuries.

2005 Season

Was limited to 13 events in 2005 due to a back injury. Did not play the rest of the year after withdrawing from the U.S. Bank Championship in July.

2004 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained TOUR card with T13 finish at 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2002 Season

Finished in the top 125 for third consecutive year on TOUR. Hospitalized in January for three days with viral meningitis and in late February father, Ned, underwent triple bypass surgery. Missed first four cuts of his season during this period.

  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Solo 54-hole leader by one over eventual champion Craig Perks at THE PLAYERS Championship after third consecutive 69. Final-round 77 dropped him into a T4 finish.

2000 Season

  • Tampa Bay Classic: Career-best season, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Tampa Bay Classic.

1999 Season

Earned fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR by finishing No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

  • NIKE Utah Classic: Captured his first career victory at the Utah Classic.
  • NIKE Omaha Classic: Set a Korn Ferry Tour record for consecutive starts when he teed it up at the Omaha Classic, his 79th straight tournament.

1995 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Medalist at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • All-America selection and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 1993 at the University of South Carolina.