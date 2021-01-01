Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1995
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2003 Buick Classic
- 2004 FBR Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
-
2002 Lost to Chris Riley, Reno-Tahoe Open
-
2003 Defeated John Rollins, Buick Classic
Personal
- A self-taught player who has never had a teacher. "There's nobody who could teach my swing," he explains.
Special Interests
- Cooking, avid indoorsman, coloring
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in March.Did not play in any PGA TOUR events.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Had a missed cut at The Rex Hospital Open in May.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Missed the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Finished T65 at the Panama Claro Championship.
2013 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR.
2012 Season
Played on a Major Medical Extension but did not make a start on any Tour during the year.
2011 Season
Played on a Major Medical extension in 2012. Had 23 starts and needed to earn $43,293 to maintain conditional status. Needed to earn $101,690 to maintain fully exempt status. Made only one cut and earned $10,834.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Missed the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March and did not play again due to shoulder problems.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Was T45 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2010 Season
Made 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and made seven cuts. Made six starts and three cuts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Was steady at the Albertsons Boise Open, posting scores of 68-68-67-66 to earn a tie-for-ninth place.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: His best finish was a T26 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: First top-10 finish came at the Stadion Athens Classic, where he was T10. Was T5 going into the final round but dropped several spots with a 2-over 73.
2009 Season
Played on a Major Medical Extension, making eight cuts from 17 starts. Had 13 events to earn $743,805, when combined with $41,375 earned in 2008 would equal No. 125 on the 2007 money list and enable him to play out of the Major Medical Extension category for the remainder of the season. Earned approximately $240,000 in his 13 events and played just four more events after that. Had three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: A T17 in Boise was his best finish in three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
RBC Canadian Open: At the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, he was one of seven players to earn his first top-10 of the season, posting a T9 to match his T9 finish there 10 years ago. Also finished second in Reno in 2002 and 2005.
-
Valero Texas Open: A T11 at the Valero Texas Open included a third-round 63, his season-low and just one stroke shy of his career-best.
2008 Season
Made the cut in three of eight starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
AT&T Classic: His best finish was a T44 at the AT&T Classic.
2007 Season
After re-gaining TOUR card through the PGA TOUR Qualifying School, unable to play following surgery on his right big toe early in the year. Toe had plagued him the last few years. Granted Major Medical Extension for 2008.
2006 Season
Struggled during the year, falling outside the top 125 for the first time since 1998. Posted just one top-10 in 32 starts.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved status for 2007 with T29 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying School.
-
Buick Invitational: Birdied last five holes of the Buick Invitational to T4 and finish with a final-round, 4-under 68.
2005 Season
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Struggled with injuries during the middle of the season, including ulnar inflammation. Finished three strokes behind wire-to-wire champion Vaughn Taylor at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Mercedes Championships: Among the leaders all week during the season-opening Mercedes Championships. Finished second, one back of Stuart Appleby after a closing, 2-under 71.
2004 Season
-
FBR Open: Collected second TOUR title of his career at the FBR Open. Picked up $936,000 with his victory and moved to the top of the PGA TOUR money list for the first time in his career. Win was second in his last 14 starts on TOUR. His wife, Jennifer, won the TOUR Wives Golf Classic held early in the week with players caddying for the wives. Dealt with injuries throughout the remainder of season–back pain, which occurred during his first match of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship and a bad wrist, which he aggravated prior to The International.
2003 Season
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: In only second World Golf Championships appearance, finished second at NEC Invitational, four shots behind Darren Clarke.
-
Buick Classic: Captured his first career victory in his 195th start on TOUR at the Buick Classic. Defeated John Rollins with an eagle-3 on the first extra hole to raise his playoff record to 1-1. Birdied 72nd hole to force playoff. Shared third-round lead with Briny Baird, Skip Kendall and Rollins. Due to rain-shortened Saturday, played 30 holes Sunday.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Earned first top-10 at a major championship with a T10 at the U.S. Open.
2002 Season
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Lost a playoff to Chris Riley at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Canon Greater Hartford Open: Posted T2 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open, one behind winner Phil Mickelson.
1999 Season
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Opened with 64, one off first-round lead at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Followed with second-round 83 and next round shot 62 to tie Tamarisk course record. His 21-stroke improvement from second round to third was best turnaround since Bob Murphy shot 88-69 in first two rounds to improve 19 strokes at 1985 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am.
1998 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained TOUR membership for 1998 with T2 at Qualifying Tournament.
1997 Season
Granted Major Medical Extension but played in only two events. Had rotator cuff surgery in February 1996. Missed majority of the season.
1996 Season
Due to injury on his shoulder, played sparingly.
1995 Season
-
Quad City Classic: In rookie season, had brush with first TOUR victory at Quad City Classic. In tournament shortened to 54 holes due to weather, stood on final tee leading D.A. Weibring by one stroke. When he bogeyed and Weibring birdied from off the green, fell to second.
Amateur Highlights
- Won 1992 Ping Intercollegiate as an amateur in playoff over Phil Mickelson.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1994
- PGA TOUR: 1996
- PGA TOUR: 1998