JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
-
PGA TOUR: 2009
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2008 Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch, Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
-
2008 Lost to D.A. Points, Miccosukee Championship
-
2013 Lost to Bronson La'Cassie, Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha
Personal
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 2008 Web.com Tour Championship.
- Lists Michael Jordan, Payne Stewart and his dad as his heroes. Got his start in golf from his father. Has a twin sister, Michelle.
Special Interests
- Music, traveling, all sports
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
Puerto Rico Open: Made four cuts in just eight starts during the PGA TOUR season, with a T38 at the Puerto Rico Open his best showing.
2014 Season
Made the cut in four of 14 starts. Finished the season No. 211 in the FedExCup standings.
-
RBC Canadian Open: His lone top-25 finish coming at the RBC Canadian Open (T20).
2013 Season
Played a mix of Korn Ferry Tour (16) and PGA TOUR (nine) events. Recorded two runners-up in August and finished the year with four top-25s and eight cuts made. Entered nine PGA TOUR events. Made six cuts to finish T195 in FedExCup points.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Missed two cuts, and finished 67th at the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Struggled in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, withdrawing from the opening Hotel Fitness Championship.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Secured his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card the following week when he recorded scores of 67-64-65-67 (21-under) and finished runner-up to Bronson La'Cassie in a three-hole playoff at the final Regular Season event, the Cox Classic. Jumped from 63rd on the money list to 16th.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Continued his solid play at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville. Made a double bogey on his final hole of the first round then played bogey-free in his next two rounds. Recorded a bogey on his second hole of the final round to end the streak at 37 consecutive bogey-free holes then added four more birdies the rest of the way, putting himself in position to win on Tour for the first time since 2008. Made six consecutive pars at Fox Den CC to close his round, including a missed 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with winner Peter Malnati. Settled for a T2 with three other players.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: First top-10 of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he finished 20-under par and three shots out of a playoff.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: T24 at the Puerto Rico Open was his best finish.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Season No. 173 on the FedExCup points list, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in four years.
-
RBC Heritage: Making his fourth career start at the RBC Heritage, followed an opening-round 2-over 73 with rounds of 69-68-69 to finish T6, his only top-10 in 31 starts during the year.
2011 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive Season, but for the third time was unable to advance past The Barclays.
-
The Heritage: Was in a car accident early in the week near Hilton Head Island while playing at The Heritage. Both he and his wife came away uninjured, and he ended up making the cut, finishing T64. Was tied for 17th when the final round began until a 7-over 78 at Harbour Town GL was his undoing.
-
The Honda Classic: Next and final top-10 finish came at The Honda Classic, where he opened with two rounds of even-par 70 and closed with two rounds of 1-under 69 to finish T6.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, four strokes behind champion Mark Wilson.
2010 Season
Led the PGA TOUR in eagles with 17.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Sophomore Season highlighted by his first victory on the PGA TOUR at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Carded a final-round, 4-under 68 to win in Reno. After making eagle on the par-5 11th, closed with a birdie and two bogeys, including on No. 18. Runner-up Bob Heintz missed a 3-footer on the final hole that would have forced a playoff. The best putter at Reno all week, had 12 one-putts and only 24 total on Sunday. Gave credit to his caddie for keeping him calm down the stretch. Matthew Achatz was on loan from Rocco Mediate while Mediate was working as a TV analyst at The Open Championship.
2009 Season
As a rookie, made 17 cuts in 31 starts and had two top-10 finishes.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Making his first major championship appearance, finished T10 at the U.S. Open. Shot a first-round, 5-over 75, but closed with rounds of 67-71-69.
-
the Memorial Tournament: Finished T5 at the Memorial Tournament on the strength of second- and third-round 68s. Held the first 54-hole lead of his TOUR career (shared with Mark Wilson) before recording a final-round 75.
2008 Season
Made a meteoric rise on the money list in the final weeks of the Korn Ferry Tour season, with four top-five finishes in his final six starts. Victories at the Oregon Classic and the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch propelled him over a six-tournament stretch from No. 77 on the money list into the top spot, earning full status on the PGA TOUR in 2009. Just two top-10 finishes in first 23 starts of the season.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Capped the season with his second win at the Web.com Tour Championship, making birdie on the final hole to finish 17-under and one stroke ahead of Jeff Klauk. Career-best $180,000 propelled him into the top spot on the money list, earning an invitation into the 2009 PLAYERS Championship and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. His $447,863 for the season bettered only by Troy Matterson ($495,009 in 2005) and Zach Johnson ($494,882 in 2003) in Tour history. Even starting in the tournament was not guaranteed mid-week, as a kidney stone forced a hospital visit just before midnight on Wednesday. Was hooked up to an IV and passed the stone four hours later.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Shared the lead with D.A. Points into the final round of the Miccosukee Championship. Watched Points hole out for eagle from the fairway on the 72nd hole, but then holed his 12-foot birdie putt to force the playoff, which Points won with a birdie on the first extra hole. Runner-up finish was good for a 10-spot jump to No. 12 on the money list.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Had his first career title at the Oregon Classic. Shared the first-round lead and then held a three-stroke edge after 54 holes. A back-and-forth battle with runner-up Bubba Dickerson saw the lead increase to five on the back nine before a three-shot swing at the par-5 15th cut the margin to one. Three solid pars down the stretch resulted in a two-shot win. First-place check vaulted him from No. 53 to No. 19 on the money list. Had made the cut in just 32 of 72 Korn Ferry Tour starts prior to the win.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: A solo-fifth-place finish at the Albertsons Boise Open began a furious six-event finish to the season.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T8 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Was T10 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup.
2007 Season
Finished No. 15 and No. 37 on the Canadian Tour and Tarheel Tour money lists, respectively. Made the cut in all 11 Canadian Tour appearances.
-
Walnut Creek Classic: Best finish on the Tarheel Tour was a runner-up effort at the Walnut Creek Classic.
2006 Season
Two made cuts in three appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made six starts on the Canadian Tour, finishing No. 43 on that Tour's order of merit. Had eight starts on the Tarheel Tour, finishing T71 on the money list.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship: Finished T30 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship: Finished T20 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.
2005 Season
Made the cut in seven of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-25 finishes.
-
Scholarship America Showdown: Had a then-career-best T3 at the Scholarship America Showdown, which at the time he called his biggest thrill in golf.
2004 Season
Made the cut in seven of 26 appearances during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season ranked No. 95 in earnings.
-
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Had a T6 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic for his only top-10 showing.
-
BellSouth Panama Championship: Opened the season with T12 at the inaugural BellSouth Panama Championship, one of four top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
Managed two top-25 finishes in three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in seven of nine events on the Canadian Tour, with two top-10 performances.
-
Envirocare Utah Classic: Finished T24 the following week at the Envirocare Utah Classic.
-
Alberta Calgary Classic: Finished T16 at the Alberta Calgary Classic.
-
Bay Mills Open Players Championship: A season-best T9 at the Bay Mills Open Players Championship helped him jump into the 25th spot on the final money list.
Amateur Highlights
- Named the Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002.
- Won the NCGA Amateur Championship in 2000.
- Never played golf collegiately.
- Advanced to the round of 32 at the 2001 and 2002 U.S. Amateur.