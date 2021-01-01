×
Bryan DeCorso

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

May 29, 1971

Birthday

50

AGE

Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Windermere, Florida

Residence

Wife, Charlotte

Family

Kent State University (1995, Business Management)

College

1995

Turned Pro

$279,352

Career Earnings

Windermere, FL, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2008 South Georgia Classic

International Victories (1)

  • 1996 Morningstar Classic [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1996 Morningstar Classic [Can]

Personal

  • Served as an on-course commentator for Golf Channel from 2001-03. Lists Jack Nicklaus as his hero. Got his start in golf from his dad. Non-golf related jobs held include general contractor. Has had three aces in competitive rounds. Says his biggest thrill was having his wife, Charlotte, witness his win in 2008.

Special Interests

  • Playing cards, reading

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 21 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.

  • Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Fired a career-low 63 in the second round to become the 36-hole leader at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City. Moved to 10-under par and led by one. Third-round 69 kept him within two of the lead but final-day 74 dropped him in the standings (T20).

2011 Season

Made the cut in four of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Best effort was a T21 at the Cox Classic where he posted back-to-back 64s in the second and third rounds.

2010 Season

Made the cut in eight of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not register any top-25 finishes.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Best week was a T30 at the WNB Golf Classic.

2009 Season

  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Also had a T11 at his second-to-last event, the Chattanooga Classic.
  • Panama CLARO Championship: Was T6 at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship, his best finish in 25 starts.

2008 Season

Made nine cuts in 28 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished 40th on the money list.

  • RBC Canadian Open: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, a T63 at the RBC Canadian Open.
  • South Georgia Classic: Earned his first career Tour win at the South Georgia Classic the following week, topping Bryce Molder and Greg Owen by four strokes. Began the tournament with a 4-under 68 to trail first-round leader Garth Mulroy by one shot. A 3-under 69 in the second round moved him into a lead that he wouldn't relinquish. The victory, which came less than a month after undergoing a total revamp of his golf swing, was worth $112,500 and propelled him to fourth on the official money list, at the time. Posted just one top-25 the remainder of the season, an additional 19 events, making just five cuts.
  • Moonah Classic: In his 14th career start, tallied a then career-best T10 finish at the Moonah Classic. Was T4 at the Henrico County Open after holding a share of the 54-hole lead.

2007 Season

Finished inside the top 20 on the Gateway Tour's Summer Beach Series (2007).

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned status on the Korn Ferry Tour based on his T74 finish at the 2007 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.

2006 Season

Posted seven victories and 25 top-10 finishes on the Canadian, Gateway, U.S. Pro Golf and Moonlight Tours.

2004 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in two of eight starts.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Finished 58th at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • Scholarship America Showdown: Finished T42 at the Scholarship America Showdown.

2003 Season

Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut. Finished No. 24 on the 2003 Order of Merit.

  • Alberta Calgary Classic: Missed the cut at the Alberta Calgary Classic.
  • Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Finished T60 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship.

1996 Season

Best season came in his rookie year of 1996, finishing No. 10 on the money list. For his efforts, named 1996 Rookie of the Year. Has also played on the Golden Bear Tour, Gateway Tour and Tour de Las Americas.

  • Morningstar Classic: Winner of the Canadian Tour's 1996 Morningstar Classic.

1900 Season

  • MTS Classic: Only top 10 came at the MTS Classic (second).