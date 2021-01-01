|
Bryan DeCorso
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
May 29, 1971
Birthday
50
AGE
Guelph, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Windermere, Florida
Residence
Wife, Charlotte
Family
Kent State University (1995, Business Management)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$279,352
Career Earnings
Windermere, FL, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 21 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.
2011 Season
Made the cut in four of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Made the cut in eight of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not register any top-25 finishes.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Made nine cuts in 28 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished 40th on the money list.
2007 Season
Finished inside the top 20 on the Gateway Tour's Summer Beach Series (2007).
2006 Season
Posted seven victories and 25 top-10 finishes on the Canadian, Gateway, U.S. Pro Golf and Moonlight Tours.
2004 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in two of eight starts.
2003 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut. Finished No. 24 on the 2003 Order of Merit.
1996 Season
Best season came in his rookie year of 1996, finishing No. 10 on the money list. For his efforts, named 1996 Rookie of the Year. Has also played on the Golden Bear Tour, Gateway Tour and Tour de Las Americas.
