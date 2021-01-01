JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (2)
- 2012 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid
Additional Victories (6)
-
1979 English Amateur Championship
-
1981 Lytham Trophy
-
1981 Lake Macquarie Amateur
-
1998 Zimbabwe Open
-
2000 Brazil Rio de Janeiro 500 years Open
-
2000 King Hassan II Trophy
Personal
- Served a stint as a rules official on the European Tour in 2007 and 2008 before embarking on his senior career.
- Underwent laser eye surgery after years of wearing glasses.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Placed T8 along with teammate David Frost at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in April.
2016 Season
Made just 13 starts during the year but just three in the final three months of the season. Played his best golf in a two-week stretch in April with a runner-up finish. Played three events on the European Senior Tour.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was T30 at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with David Frost to finish second by one stroke to Michael Allen and Woody Austin at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. His 25-foot chip on the final hole for birdie lipped out moments before Allen sank an 18-foot birdie putt for the win at the Top of the Rock.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Rebounded from an opening-round 2-over-par 74 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic with rounds of 66-69 on the weekend to T9. It was his first top-10 finish in a stroke-play event on PGA TOUR Champions since his T3 finish at the 2014 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
-
Senior Italian Open: Finished T17 at the Senior Italian Open.
-
Travis Perkins Masters: Recorded a T6 finish at the Travis Perkins Masters.
2015 Season
Slipped from 34th to 53rd on the money list with just one top-10 finish to his credit.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Rebounded from an opening-round 7-over-par 79 at the Senior PGA Championship to T13.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Finished T5 with partner Russ Cochran at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.
-
Travis Perkins Masters: Finished T13 at the European Senior Tour's Travis Perkins Masters in September.
2014 Season
After finishing 50th on the money list in 2013, bounced back with a much-improved season. Made a late run for a spot in the top 30 but fell short, finishing 34th on the money list. Got as high as 32nd with two full-field events remaining after the Nature Valley First Tee Open, but was unable to move any higher. Was among the top 20 a dozen times after doing so just six times in 2013.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Nearly added another top-10 finish to his ledger in October, but a costly bogey on the 54th hole at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic dropped him to a T11.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open. Equaled the low round of the tournament on the final day when he carded a 7-under 65 at Pebble Beach which vaulted him into a T3 finish, his best PGA TOUR Champions effort since winning the 2012 U.S. Senior Open.
-
Encompass Championship: Was T6 at the Encompass Championship. Found himself just three strokes off the 36-hole lead but shot even-par 72 Sunday to drop back. Performance in Chicago in mid-June at the time was his best since winning the 2012 U.S. Senior Open.
2013 Season
Played in 25 of 26 events and finished the year 50th on the money list, the final fully-exempt spot for the 2014 season. Dropped from 17th in 2012 to 49th in Greens in Regulation.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Posted four straight rounds in the 60s to finish T18 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in June.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Jay Don Blake held the 36-hole lead at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf before eventually finishing T16.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Had just one top-10 finish, which came at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in March. Was tied for the 18- and 36-hole leads before a final-round 75 eventually led to a T10 finish at Fallen Oak.
2012 Season
Was one of 15 players to surpass the $1-million mark in season earnings. Player of the Month for May. Continued to play selected events on the European Senior Tour, and won the John Jacobs Trophy as that circuit's Order of Merit winner.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Garnered a $200,000 annuity by finishing fourth in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Forced to withdraw after the opening round of The Senior Open Championship with a neck injury.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Returned to Michigan and won the U.S. Senior Open just north of Detroit, at Indianwood CC. Rallied from four strokes back of Bernhard Langer, overtaking him late on the front nine and then held off Tom Lehman, Corey Pavin and Fred Funk down the stretch, to become the first Englishman to win a USGA event since Tony Jacklin at the 1970 U.S. Open at Hazeltine CC. Secured the victory by hitting a career 5-iron shot to within inches of the cup at the 205-yard, par-3 17th hole for a tap-in birdie that moved his lead back to two strokes, his eventual winning margin. Became the eighth player to win the U.S. Senior Open in his first appearance and the third international winner of the championship in the last five years. Victory at Indianwood, coupled with his Senior PGA Championship triumph, made him just the first player since Langer in 2010 to claim a pair of majors in the same year. He also joined Gary Player (1987), Jack Nicklaus (1991) and Hale Irwin (1998) as the fourth player to claim the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open in the same year. Also became the first player since Mike Reid at the 2009 Tradition, whose first two PGA TOUR Champions wins came in majors. He was the fifth player overall to pull off that feat.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Started the year as a non-exempt player and turned his career around in his first start of the campaign when he won the Senior PGA Championship by two strokes over John Cook, becoming just the third Englishman to win on the PGA TOUR Champions and second (Mark James) to claim a major championship. Led or shared the lead in each of the four rounds at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Mich. Victory came in his 16th career PGA TOUR Champions start. Enjoyed a five-stroke lead after 54 holes, and his advantage reached nine strokes early Sunday before he held on for a two-shot victory that made him immediately exempt on the PGA TOUR Champions.
-
Awards: Honored by the Golf Writers Association of America as its PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year.
-
French Riviera Masters: His best finish on that Tour was a T3 at the French Riviera Masters.
2011 Season
Played in 11 events during the campaign with his two best finishes coming in successive weeks.
-
Principal Charity Classic: T28 at The Principal Charity Classic.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was T27 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2010 Season
Competed on the European Senior Tour during the season, finishing 13th on the Senior Tour Order of Merit. Posted five top-10 finishes.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished in sixth place at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament. Was one of three players to T5 but was eliminated in the battle for the fifth and final fully-exempt position when John Morse made birdie on the first playoff hole. Claimed the sixth spot ahead of Robert Thompson two holes later when he made a birdie. Earned a berth at the Q-School finals by finishing T13 at the regional qualifier at MetroWest in Orlando.
-
Mauritius Commercial Bank Open: In late December, lost in a two-hole playoff to David Frost at the Mauritius Commercial Bank Open.
-
Handa Senior Masters: Finished in solo second-place at the Handa Senior Masters.
2009 Season
Joined the European Senior Tour shortly after turning 50 in May and competed in 13 events.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Made a hole-in-one at the Senior PGA Championship that year at Canterbury, sinking a 4-iron from 206 yards in the third round.
-
Awards: Narrowly missed winning the Rookie of the Year Award.
-
Irish Seniors Open: Finished T3 at the Irish Seniors Open. Led the event heading into the final round before slipping to third place.
-
Son Gual Mallorca Senior Open: Had a third-place finish at the Son Gual Mallorca Senior Open. Led the event heading into the final round before slipping to third place.