JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 2001
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2013
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2001 WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf, National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
International Victories (9)
-
1991 Pinemar Open [Arg]
-
1992 Montevideo Open [Ura]
-
1992 Los Cardales Challenge [Arg]
-
1993 Pinemar Open [Arg]
-
1994 Heineken Open Catalonia [Eur]
-
1995 Tournament of Champions [Arg]
-
1996 Los Leones Open [Chile]
-
2000 Dubai Desert Classic [Eur]
-
2011 Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal [TLA]
Additional Victories (14)
-
1988 Los Lagartos Grand Prix
-
1989 Pinamar Open
-
1992 Montevideo Open
-
1992 Los Cardales Challenge
-
1993 Pinamar Open
-
1993 Los Cardales Challenge (Argentina)
-
1994 Ituzaingo Grand Prix
-
1994 Mendoza Open
-
1995 Tournament of Champions
-
2003 Argentine PGA Championship
-
2004 Argentine Open
-
2004 Argentine PGA Championship
-
2007 Campeonato Metropolitano
-
2011 Torneo de Maestros
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
-
2001 Defeated Billy Mayfair, WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf
-
2007 Lost to Fred Funk, Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun
-
2007 Lost to Mark Wilson, Boo Weekley, Camilo Villegas, The Honda Classic
National Teams
Personal
- One of 11 children. An ex-caddie who taught himself the game. Took control of his family's finances after father died in motor accident. Used to sleep five or six to a bed in family's two-bedroom home. Four brothers also are professionals. Took up game when one brother cut branches off tree and fashioned golf club. Started playing by hitting rocks.
- Makes it a point to walk to a religious shrine near his hometown after every victory.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Did not play on TOUR for the fourth consecutive year. Will have six events in the 2013-14 season to earn $598,323 on the Major Medical Exemption.
2012 Season
Still recovering from a left-wrist injury and did not make a start on the PGA TOUR for the third consecutive season. Has six events remaining to earn $598,323 to equal No. 125 from 2008 ($852,752) to earn Major Medical Extension status for 2013.
2011 Season
-
Torneo de Maestros 2011 Copa Personal: Showed major sign of regaining his form when he went wire to wire at the Torneo de Maestros Copa Personal in Buenos Aires. After shooting three straight rounds in the 60s at Olivos CC, he took a six-stroke lead into the final round, struggled to a 3-over 74 and still won by four strokes over Ricardo Gonzalez. The victory came with his youngest son Marcos serving as his caddie.
2009 Season
Played on a Major Medical Extension and had 12 events to earn $612,359, which coupled with earnings of $240,393 in 2008, would've equaled No. 125 from the 2008 money list and earned Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2009 season. Still hampered by left wrist injury, made just one cut in six starts in 2009 and earned $14,036.
-
Verizon Heritage: Finished T48 at the Verizon Heritage.
2008 Season
A left-wrist injury cut season short. Finished the season with just six made cuts in 13 appearances.
-
AT&T National: Finished T36 at the AT&T National in early July in his final outing.
2007 Season
Back-to-back top-10s at The Honda Classic and the Mayakoba Golf Classic were a career first and he was the first TOUR player since David Duval (1997) to compete in playoffs in back-to-back weeks. Led TOUR in Driving Accuracy percentage (75.47).
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished fifth at THE PLAYERS, his best career finish at TPC Sawgrass.
-
The Honda Classic: Finished T2 at The Honda Classic after losing in a four-man playoff. Lost on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to Mark Wilson, who made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole just before Coceres missed one just a bit shorter.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Lost to Fred Funk on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Runner-up finish was his best since a victory at the 2001 National Car Rental Golf Classic.
2006 Season
Had three top-10 finishes, his most since joining the TOUR in 2001.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Best finish was a T5 in August at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
2005 Season
Finished out of the top 150 (No. 182) for the third time in last four years.
2004 Season
Finished among the top 125 for the first time since earning two wins in 2001.
-
John Deere Classic: Solo third at John Deere Classic was best finish since winning the 2001 National Car Rental Golf Classic. First-round, 9-under-par 62 was one off the TPC Deere Run course record. In final round, a double bogey on the eighth hole dropped him from the lead.
-
Shell Houston Open: In fourth start of season, finished T6 at the Shell Houston Open. One off the lead of Vijay Singh and John Huston through 54 holes, but slipped with final-round 73.
2003 Season
Inconsistent season, continuing to battle back from broken arm suffered prior to 2002 season.
-
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Lone top-10 came in October when he finished T7 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
2002 Season
Limited to 16 events due to a broken bone in right arm suffered in pickup soccer game in native Argentina. Voted highest sporting award, The Olympian, in native Argentina in 2002, only the third golfer to receive the award.
-
PGA Championship: Recorded lone top-10 of the season at the PGA Championship in August, a T10, his best career finish in a major championship.
-
Buick Classic: After missing three of his first four cuts, made three consecutive cuts, finishing T18 at the Buick Classic, his best finish since breaking his arm.
-
BellSouth Classic: Did not play first tournament until early April at BellSouth Classic.
2001 Season
Became the first Argentine to win on TOUR since Roberto De Vicenzo at the 1968 Houston Champions Invitational. One of nine players to claim multiple victories en route to finishing 34th in earnings in only 19 starts.
-
National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: Became first international player to win the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Disney World Resort. Led by three after 54 holes and closed with a 68 to defeat Davis Love III by one. Win came on Mother's Day in Argentina so he used a pillowcase for a sign that read, "Happy Mother's Day for all the mothers."
-
WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Became one of nine first-time winners with a par on the fifth playoff hole to defeat Billy Mayfair at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC. Stood two strokes off the lead after 54 holes and closed with 71 to tie Mayfair at 11-under 273. Two playoff holes were contested Sunday before darkness forced a postponement until Monday. Saved par from greenside bunker on fourth playoff hole, No 17, before a dramatic recovery for par from the marsh alongside the closing lighthouse hole at Harbour Town GL. Speaks little English and held a hand-made pillowcase that said, "For my family and my friends and for all the Argentineans, a million thanks."
2000 Season
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Won the Dubai Classic, one of eight international victories.
1999 Season
Passed six figures for fifth time in seven years on European Tour. Had five top-10 finishes that season.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Had an eighth-place finish at Sarazen World Open.
-
Argentine Open: Closed his year by tying for second in Argentine Open.
-
Volvo Masters: Finished T10 at the Volvo Masters.
-
Sarazen World Open Championship: Had an eighth-place finish at the Sarazen World Open.
1995 Season
-
Tournament of Champions: Won Tournament of Champions, his fourth career victory in Argentina.
1994 Season
-
Heineken Open Catalonia: Won the Heineken Open Catalonia in Europe, the first of his two European Tour wins.
1992 Season
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Won $50,000 for a hole-in-one at Dubai Desert Classic.