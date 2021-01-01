Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: Top five from the 2019 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 2007
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
International Victories (11)
-
1995 Turespana Open Mediterrania [Eur]
-
1997 BMW International [Eur]
-
1999 Belgacom Open [Eur]
-
2001 Via Digital Open de Espana [Eur]
-
2002 Omega European Masters [Eur]
-
2006 The Celtic Manor Wales Open [Eur]
-
2006 Deutsche Bank Players Championship of Europe [Eur]
-
2008 Mercedes-Benz Championship [Eur]
-
2008 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]
-
2010 Commercialbank Qatar Masters [Eur]
-
2010 Dubai World Championship [Eur]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2008 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Henrik Stenson]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-2)
-
2010 Lost to Lee Westwood, Robert Garrigus, St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew
-
2011 Lost to Harrison Frazar, FedEx St. Jude Classic
National Teams
- 2006, 2008 Ryder Cup
- 2000, 2002, 2007, 2009 Seve Trophy
- 2007 Royal Trophy
- 2001, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 World Cup
Personal
- In 2003 he decided to make a fresh start after years of feeling frustrated with both his game and life situation. Works with Swedish coach Annchristine Lundstrom, and he credits her for improvement in his game and in personal leadership.
- Son of a superintendent.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Posted his sixth top-10 finish in 11 starts this season with a T9 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
- SAS Championship: Was T48 after a first-round 73, and then posted weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T4 at the SAS Championship. Made three eagles on the week, including two in the final round, en route to his fifth top-10 of the season.
- PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 69-72-67 and finished T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his fourth top-10 of the season.
- Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National after rounds of 66-67-65.
- Hoag Classic: In his third start on PGA TOUR Champions, Karlsson carded rounds of 68-65-66 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic. It was his best finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since losing in a playoff at the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic.
- Cologuard Classic: Opened with an 8-under 65 at the Cologuard Classic and went on to finish eighth, his first top-10 in his second start on PGA TOUR Champions.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Dominion Energy Charity Classic: Posted his sixth top-10 finish in 11 starts this season with a T9 finish at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
-
SAS Championship: Was T48 after a first-round 73, and then posted weekend rounds of 66-68 to finish T4 at the SAS Championship. Made three eagles on the week, including two in the final round, en route to his fifth top-10 of the season.
-
PURE Insurance Championship: Carded rounds of 69-72-67 and finished T6 at the PURE Insurance Championship, his fourth top-10 of the season.
-
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National: Finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National after rounds of 66-67-65.
-
Hoag Classic: In his third start on PGA TOUR Champions, Karlsson carded rounds of 68-65-66 to finish T2 at the Hoag Classic. It was his best finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since losing in a playoff at the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic.
-
Cologuard Classic: Opened with an 8-under 65 at the Cologuard Classic and went on to finish eighth, his first top-10 in his second start on PGA TOUR Champions.
2014 Season
-
DP World Tour Championship: In late-November, at the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, finished T6 with two others with four sub-par rounds at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
-
Scottish Open: Finished T8 at the Scottish Open in mid-July at Royal Aberdeen.
-
Alstom Open de France: Shot a final-round, 2-under 69 at the European Tour's Alstom Open de France to finish fourth at Le Golf National, two shots behind winner Graeme McDowell.
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Got into the OHL Classic at Mayakoba (via a top-10 finish at The McGladrey Classic) and finished T6 to earn a top-10 spot into the Sony Open in Hawaii. Held sole possession of the lead after the first and third rounds and a share of the second-round lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before dropping down the leaderboard on Sunday.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Started the season without status as a non-member. Finished T10 on a sponsor invitation at The McGladrey Classic in his first start of the season. Shot a final-round 65, with a birdie-3 on No. 18 in Sea Island, Ga., to earn the top-10. Had missed the cut in his previous start at the event (2012).
2013 Season
Made the cut in nine of 18 starts on the PGA TOUR and had just one top-10 finish. Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events and improved his finish each week.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Closed his domestic season with a T22 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Had a T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his home city of Charlotte, N.C. Wound up No. 156 in the FedExCup standings.
2012 Season
Finished No. 160 on the TOUR money list in 17 starts, while managing a pair of top-30 finishes. Claimed T29 honors at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship. With two events remaining in the PGA TOUR Season to move from No. 154 in the FedExCup standings to inside the top 125 and earn a berth into the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Championship and settled in at No. 158 on the money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T14 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card for 2013.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: In an effort to make the top 125, played in all four events in the fall, with a T28 at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic his best finish.
2011 Season
Career-best numbers produced in 2011 include top-10s (three), top-25s (six) and made cuts (14).
-
PGA Championship: Equaled his best finish in 36 major championship starts with a T4 at the PGA Championship (2008 U.S. Open). Closed with matching 3-under 67s on the weekend to finish three strokes out of the Keegan Bradley-Jason Dufner playoff.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Entered the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic with a one-shot lead and forced a playoff with Harrison Frazar at 13-under by converting an 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole. Fell to Frazar with a bogey on the third-extra hole (No. 12) and lost in a playoff at TPC Southwind for the second consecutive year. Posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s for the second year in a row. Is the first player on TOUR to finish runner-up in consecutive years at the same event since Tim Clark at the 2008-2009 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Struggled over the final three holes in both the third and final round, playing Nos. 16-18 in 3-over. In his first six rounds at TPC Southwind, he played Nos. 16-18 in 7-under. Moved to No. 41 in the FedExCup standings, the highest position of his career, after collecting his second top 10 of the season.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Playing in his first Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, posted four sub-70 rounds to finish T5, his first top 10 since losing in a playoff in June at the 2010 St. Jude Classic.
-
Nedbank Challenge: Shot four rounds in the 60s at the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, in December to finish solo second, two strokes behind Lee Westwood.
2010 Season
Played a limited PGA TOUR schedule, entering 11 events. Finished sixth in the European Tour Race to Dubai on the strength of two victories including the season-ending Dubai World Championship.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Finished T2 at the St. Jude Classic, his career-best finish in a TOUR event. Reached a playoff with Lee Westwood and Robert Garrigus at 10-under after Garrigus made triple bogey on the final hole of regulation. After Garrigus was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey, Westwood won with a birdie on the fourth playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Made the cut in all four major championships, with his best performance, a T14 at The Open Championship.
-
Dubai World Championship: Closed his season winning the Dubai World Championship. Shot weekend rounds of 67-67 at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estates to get into a playoff with Ian Poulter and then defeated the Englishman with a birdie on the second playoff hole.
-
Dunlop Phoenix: Contended in Japan in November, finishing T4 at the Dunlop Phoenix.
-
Commercialbank Qatar Masters: Won the Commercialbank Qatar Masters in late January by three strokes over defending champion Alvaro Quiros. Victory moved him back into the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
2009 Season
One season after the best year of his career, was hampered by a left-eye injury that forced him to miss four months. Had fluid behind the retina of his left eye that affected his vision and forced him out from late May until returning in early October.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Teamed with Henrik Stenson in defense of his OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup title.
-
Shell Houston Open: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T14 at the Shell Houston Open.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Had a T4 at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour.
2008 Season
Became the first Swedish player to win the European Tour Order of Merit. Won the Mercedes-Benz Championship and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Europe, as well as 10 other top-10s, including the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Only player to record top-10s in the first three majors (T8 at the Masters, T4 at the U.S. Open and T7 at The Open Championship). Finished T20 at the PGA Championship after sharing the first-round lead.
-
Ryder Cup: Did well at the Ryder Cup with a 1-1-2 record, including a singles victory over Justin Leonard.
-
Volvo Masters: A T32 at Valderrama in the Volvo Masters was good enough to maintain his top position against main challengers Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood.
-
Alfred Dunhill Links: Won the Alfred Dunhill Links title in early October.
-
Mercedes-Benz Championship: Before making his second Ryder Cup appearance, won the Mercedes-Benz Championship in Germany on the European Tour for his first victory in two years.
2007 Season
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Top PGA TOUR finish was a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
-
Portugal Masters: Almost pulled off a victory at the Portugal Masters, finishing second, two strokes behind Steve Webster.
2006 Season
Two titles made him Sweden's most-prolific champion, surpassing the record of Anders Forsbrand.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Took his victory tally to seven with a win in the Deutsche Bank Players' Championship of Europe.
-
Celtic Manor Wales Open: That followed an earlier win in the Celtic Manor Wales Open.