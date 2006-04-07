|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ron Whittaker
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
August 12, 1971
Birthday
49
AGE
Raleigh, North Carolina
Birthplace
Little Rock, Arkansas
Residence
Wife, Gerritt; Abby (7/4/06), Finn (8/19/10)
Family
Wake Forest University (1994)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$1,051,910
Career Earnings
Little Rock, AR, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not make any appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut in 10. Finished 104th on the money list.
2012 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had two top-10 finishes.
2011 Season
Opened the Korn Ferry Tour year with four consecutive top-20 finishes. Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts.
2010 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts.
2009 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in five of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 11 top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 11 on the money list, with $271,950.
2006 Season
Was back on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 1996 after finishing T13 at the 2005 Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages.
2005 Season
Played Gateway and Tight Lies Tours. Enjoyed six wins on Tight Lies Tour and was the Player of the Year in 2004.
2003 Season
Played on the Gateway and Tight Lies Tours.
2000 Season
Played on the Sunshine and Tight Lies Tours.
1998 Season
1997 Season
Spent season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 46th on money list.
1996 Season
During the season, made eight of 23 cuts.
1995 Season
Played the Sunshine Tour.