Ron Whittaker
Ron Whittaker

Ron Whittaker

United States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
49
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Wake Forest University (1994)
College
Raleigh, North Carolina
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
49
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Wake Forest University (1994)
College
Raleigh, North Carolina
Birthplace
104
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2013)
$39,873
Official Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
71.02
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
RESULTS

Ron Whittaker
Ron Whittaker
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Ron Whittaker

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

August 12, 1971

Birthday

49

AGE

Raleigh, North Carolina

Birthplace

Little Rock, Arkansas

Residence

Wife, Gerritt; Abby (7/4/06), Finn (8/19/10)

Family

Family

Wake Forest University (1994)

College

College

1995

Turned Pro

$1,051,910

Career Earnings

Little Rock, AR, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1997

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2007 Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2007 Lost to Vance Veazey, Tjaart van der Walt, Brad Adamonis, WNB Golf Classic

Personal

  • Had his first golf lesson from Arnold Palmer when he was age 2.
  • His uncle is Lanny Wadkins.
  • If he weren't a golfer, he would be in a band.
  • Never travels without his iPhone, iPad and a book.
  • Not many people know he loves watching Food Network.
  • His wife owns a store called Mrs. Polka Dot.
  • Enjoys cooking, reading and yard work.
  • Always carries quarters from the 1960s in his pocket.
  • Lists "Gladiator" as his favorite movie and the New York Yankees as his favorite professional team.
  • Would love to trade places for a day with a Top Gun fighter pilot.
  • Dream foursome would include Elvis Presley, Ben Hogan, Holly Sonders.
  • Favorite quote "Winners never quit" from Vince Lombardi.

Special Interests

  • Reading, cooking, yard work

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not make any appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making the cut in 10. Finished 104th on the money list.

  • Colombia Championship: Best outing was a T11 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship in March, where he opened with 66 and closed with a 67.

2012 Season

Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had two top-10 finishes.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Also was T10 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open after being one stroke off the lead through 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass.
  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T7 at the Utah Championship, closing with 65 Sunday.

2011 Season

Opened the Korn Ferry Tour year with four consecutive top-20 finishes. Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts.

  • Panama CLARO Championship: Had a season-best T13 finish in the initial stop at the Panama Claro Championship.

2010 Season

Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Also had four rounds in the 60s to T27 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: His top finish came at The Rex Hospital Open.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished T5 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Best efforts of the season were a pair of T5 finishes starting at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup.

2008 Season

Made the cut in five of 22 starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: His best finish was a T36 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 11 top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 11 on the money list, with $271,950.

  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: His first career win, at the Chattanooga Classic. Finished at 17-under 271, one stroke in front of David McKenzie in Tennessee, collecting $85,500. The two-week span helped him move from No. 34 to No. 11 on the money list, guaranteeing a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2008.
  • WNB Golf Classic: Lost in a playoff to Brad Adamonis at the WNB Golf Classic.
  • South Georgia Classic: Posted only one top-10 finish in his first 16 starts–a T6 at the South Georgia Classic–but made the cut in 11 of his last 12 starts, including five top-10s and seven top-25s.

2006 Season

Was back on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 1996 after finishing T13 at the 2005 Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages.

  • Frys.com Open: Had just one top-10 finish, a T9 at the Frys.com Open.

2005 Season

Played Gateway and Tight Lies Tours. Enjoyed six wins on Tight Lies Tour and was the Player of the Year in 2004.

2003 Season

Played on the Gateway and Tight Lies Tours.

2000 Season

Played on the Sunshine and Tight Lies Tours.

1998 Season

  • NIKE St. Louis Golf Classic: Spent the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting a best finish of T3 at the St. Louis Golf Classic.

1997 Season

Spent season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 46th on money list.

  • NIKE Laurel Creek Classic: Best performance was a third-place showing at the 1997 Laurel Creek Classic.

1996 Season

During the season, made eight of 23 cuts.

  • Buick Open: T33 at the Buick Open.
  • Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: T33 at the Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic.

1995 Season

Played the Sunshine Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card after finishing T37 at 1995 Qualifying Tournament.