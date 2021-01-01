|
Robert Damron
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
October 27, 1972
Birthday
48
AGE
Pikeville, Kentucky
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Wife, Molly; Katherine Rose (9/30/02), William Bernard (3/29/04), Robert Charles (8/14/06)
Family
University of Central Florida
College
1994
Turned Pro
$6,630,359
Career Earnings
Orlando, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the year No. 228 in the FedExCup standings.
2011 Season
Made three PGA TOUR starts. Made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-25 performances. Played 16 of his last 19 rounds of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour at par or better.
2010 Season
Played just four PGA TOUR events, with one made cut. Had one top-25 in 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Played four more events following his Korn Ferry victory, making just one cut, before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in August. Made four of eight cuts on the PGA TOUR.
2007 Season
Made 12 starts on the PGA TOUR, making the cut in two events. Made his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour since playing four times during the 1995 season.
2006 Season
Made 13 cuts in 31 events.
2005 Season
2004 Season
2003 Season
2002 Season
Ended season making nine of the last 11 cuts.
2001 Season
2000 Season
1999 Season
1998 Season
Made 19 cuts in 28 starts and finished in the top 100 on the money list in his sophomore season on TOUR.
1997 Season
In rookie season, earned nomination for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors. Finished 53rd on money list on strength of four top-five finishes. Second only to Rookie of the Year Stewart Cink in first-year earnings.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE