Robert Damron
Robert Damron

Robert Damron

United States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1994
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida
College
Pikeville, Kentucky
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1994
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida
College
Pikeville, Kentucky
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank (2013)
OWGR--
OWGR
75.058
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
RESULTS

Robert Damron
Robert Damron
United States
Robert Damron

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

October 27, 1972

Birthday

48

AGE

Pikeville, Kentucky

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Wife, Molly; Katherine Rose (9/30/02), William Bernard (3/29/04), Robert Charles (8/14/06)

Family

Family

University of Central Florida

College

1994

Turned Pro

$6,630,359

Career Earnings

Orlando, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1997

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2001 Verizon Byron Nelson Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2008 Athens Regional Foundation Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-1)

  • 2001 Defeated Scott Verplank, Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
  • 2004 Lost to Dudley Hart, Sergio Garcia, EDS Byron Nelson Championship

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2008 Defeated Greg Owen, Athens Regional Foundation Classic

Personal

  • Father moved family to Orlando for warmer winter weather after retiring from Kentucky coal business. Winter house was at Bay Hill Club, where Robert met Arnold Palmer and gained early advice about golf. Palmer helped him get sponsor's exemption to 1997 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

Special Interests

  • Sports

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the year No. 228 in the FedExCup standings.

  • Valero Texas Open: Finished T41 at the Valero Texas Open for the best of his seven starts during the PGA TOUR's Season.

2011 Season

Made three PGA TOUR starts. Made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-25 performances. Played 16 of his last 19 rounds of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour at par or better.

  • Viking Classic: Best finish was T34 at the Viking Classic.

2010 Season

Played just four PGA TOUR events, with one made cut. Had one top-25 in 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Was T14 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
  • Valero Texas Open: Finished T45 at the Valero Texas Open in his one made-cut.

2009 Season

  • Melwood Prince George's County Open: Was No. 78 on the money list with a T2 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, his first runner-up performance on the Korn Ferry Tour after two close calls on the PGA TOUR in 2004 and 2005 (EDS Byron Nelson Championship and John Deere Classic).
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: A T21 at the Puerto Rico Open represented his only made cut in five appearances on the PGA TOUR.

2008 Season

Played four more events following his Korn Ferry victory, making just one cut, before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in August. Made four of eight cuts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Won his second start of the Korn Ferry Tour season at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, defeating Greg Owen with a birdie at the first playoff hole, after birdieing his final two holes of regulation.
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: His best finish on the PGA TOUR came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (T22).

2007 Season

Made 12 starts on the PGA TOUR, making the cut in two events. Made his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour since playing four times during the 1995 season.

2006 Season

Made 13 cuts in 31 events.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Posted his first top-10 of the season late in the year with a T8 finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his first top-10 since a T2 at the 2005 John Deere Classic.

2005 Season

  • FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: In his second-to-last start of the year finished T15 at the 2005 FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort, enough to improve earnings to $739,836, good enough to secure his card for the ninth time in nine years on TOUR.
  • John Deere Classic: Lone top-10 was a T2 at the John Deere Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s at the TPC Deere Run to finish one shot behind champion Sean O'Hair. It was his best finish since a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia at the 2004 EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

2004 Season

  • EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Lost in a three-way playoff with Sergio Garcia and Dudley Hart at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, his best finish on TOUR since winning at TPC Las Colinas in 2001.

2003 Season

  • Greater Hartford Open: A T7 at the Greater Hartford Open was his best finish of the year.

2002 Season

Ended season making nine of the last 11 cuts.

  • Disney Golf Classic: His only top-10 came in hometown of Orlando at Disney Golf Classic.

2001 Season

  • Verizon Byron Nelson Classic: First victory of his TOUR career came at Verizon Byron Nelson Classic and led to best finish on money list (51st). After sharing 54-hole lead with Scott Verplank, used birdie on fourth extra hole to win.

2000 Season

  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Season-best finish was a T3 at THE PLAYERS Championship, rebounding from opening-round 78 with three consecutive sub-par scores to finish six shots behind winner Hal Sutton.

1999 Season

  • Bay Hill Invitational: Finished fourth in front of hometown fans at Bay Hill Invitational after receiving a sponsor's exemption from host Arnold Palmer.

1998 Season

Made 19 cuts in 28 starts and finished in the top 100 on the money list in his sophomore season on TOUR.

  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: Lone top-10 was T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

1997 Season

In rookie season, earned nomination for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors. Finished 53rd on money list on strength of four top-five finishes. Second only to Rookie of the Year Stewart Cink in first-year earnings.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of five collegiate events while at Central Florida, where he was a three-time All-America.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1996