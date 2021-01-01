JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)
- 1996 Burnet Senior Classic
- 1997 Bank One Classic
- 1999 Las Vegas Senior Classic
- 2003 ACE Group Classic
International Victories (1)
2000 Chrysler Senior Match Play Challenge
Additional Victories (18)
1968 Argentine Open
1969 Argentine Open
1970 Dutch Open
1972 Ford Maracaibo Open
1975 Benson & Hedges Festival
1977 Brazil Open
1979 Colgate PGA Championship
1981 Argentine Open
1983 Brazil Open
1984 Argentine Open
1984 Brazil Open
1985 Argentine Open
1986 Argentine Open
1987 Argentine Open
1990 Argentine Open
1990 Tenerife Open
1992 Murphy's English Open
2001 Argentine Open
Personal
- Was the second Argentine to take a crack at the Champions Tour. Countryman Roberto De Vicenzo, winner of the 1967 Open Championship, played throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.
- Nickname is "Chino."
- Born with one leg shorter than the other and walks with a slight limp.
- Caddied for Chi Chi Rodriguez at the 1962 World Cup in Argentina.
- One of his sons, Gustavo, was his caddie for his first Champions Tour win, at the Burnet Senior Classic.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Played a limited schedule, with just eight events entered.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Best outing came early in the year when he was T32 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
2011 Season
Sidelined at the start of the year after undergoing hip surgery.
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Best finish was a T35 at the Montreal Championship.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Made his first start since July 2010 when he played at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April and finished T56 at Fallen Oak.
2010 Season
Played a limited schedule, making just seven starts, and none after The Senior Open Championship in July.
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Best finish was a T15 at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.
2009 Season
Made just 13 Champions Tour appearances and none after he had to withdraw from the JELD-WEN Tradition in late August. Had a viral infection that, after receiving a vaccination, which resulted in sharp pain in his right leg that kept him out of action for the remainder of the season.
Triton Financial Classic: Best effort of the year was a T19 at the Triton Financial Classic in early June.
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: Teamed with amateur partner Mike Potthoff, a sales director for Anheuser-Busch, to win the pro-am portion of the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. The duo combined for a 25-under 188, one stroke better than Nick Price-Vinny Testaverde.
2008 Season
Three top-10 performances were the most he's had in a season since 2004, and all came during the span of four tournaments in the spring.
Senior PGA Championship: Also was T9 at the Senior PGA Championship, his best performance in a senior major since T4 at the 2004 JELD-WEN Tradition.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: In his next outing after Cap Cana, he was T8 at the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am. Was among the first-round leaders, carding a 67 in the opening round. Performance in Tampa marked the first time he had registered back-to-back top-10s since the 2004 campaign.
The Cap Cana Championship: In early April, celebrated 62nd birthday with a runner-up finish at the inaugural Cap Cana Championship, his best effort on the Champions Tour since finishing T2 at the 2003 Emerald Coast Classic.
2007 Season
U.S. Senior Open Championship: In contention a month later at the U.S. Senior Open in Wisconsin. Was T2 at Whistling Straits after 36 holes and was T3 through 54 holes. Final-round 77 dropped him to a T11.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Was T10 at the Principal Charity Classic after recording three consecutive sub-par scores in Iowa.
Turtle Bay Championship: Matched Fred Funk for the low Saturday round at the Turtle Bay Championship and 8-under-par 64 was his best on the circuit since 2005 Blue Angels Classic.
2006 Season
Toshiba Classic: Was T5 at the Toshiba Classic after being just one stroke off the lead after 36 holes.
2005 Season
Blue Angels Classic: Matched his career-low round with a 7-under 63 during first round at the Blue Angels Classic near Pensacola and eventually T9 at The Moors.
-
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: In contention throughout the weather-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am and eventually T4.
2004 Season
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Earned nearly half his money ($301,340) in the last two months of the campaign to get into the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
JELD-WEN Tradition: Made a spirited run for the JELD-WEN Tradition title. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Peter Jacobsen and held the lead for a large portion of Sunday's final round before consecutive bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 dropped him back to T4, two behind Craig Stadler.
3M Championship: Also T3 at the 3M Championship, three strokes back of Tom Kite. Performance in Minnesota was his best on the Champions Tour since 2003 U.S. Senior Open.
2003 Season
Missed just over a month of the season with family business in South America.
U.S. Senior Open: Finished third at the U.S. Senior Open, three behind Bruce Lietzke. Was the second-round leader at Inverness following a 7-under-par 64, the lowest second-round score in U.S. Senior Open history.
Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am: Was also third at the Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am after being the 36-hole leader near Kansas City.
Emerald Coast Classic: T2 at the Emerald Coast Classic, four strokes back of Bob Gilder, despite making just one bogey in the event.
ACE Group Classic: Won The ACE Group Classic in Naples. Played all but the first hole of the event without a bogey and notched his first Champions Tour win in three years and nine months. Three-stroke triumph over Des Smyth and Tom Watson included holing a 61-foot birdie putt on the last hole. Hit 44 of 54 greens in regulation at The Club at TwinEagles, including all 18 greens on Sunday.
2002 Season
SBC Championship: Finished solo third at the SBC Championship in San Antonio.
2001 Season
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Match Play Championship: Made it to the finals of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Match Play Championship before losing, 1-up, to Leonard Thompson.
-
Las Vegas Senior Classic: Was T2 at the Las Vegas Senior Classic. Trailed Jerry McGee by three strokes entering the final round, but shot an even-par 72 and was three strokes back of Bruce Fleisher at the end.
2000 Season
Chrysler SR Match Play Challenge: Capped his season by winning the unofficial Chrysler Senior Match Play Challenge at the Hyatt Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico. Went into the event as the lowest of 16 seeded players and upset Larry Nelson, John Jacobs and Raymond Floyd en route to the final match against Leonard Thompson. Birdied the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Thompson for the title and $240,000 first-place check.
BUY.COM TOUR Championship: Was also among the early leaders at the Nationwide Championship, but was edged out on the final day by Hale Irwin and T2 at the GC of Georgia.
-
Argentine Open: Also won the Argentine Open for the seventh time, becoming the oldest ever to claim the biggest event in his home country.
1999 Season
Eclipsed the seven-figure mark for the first time ever.
Las Vegas Senior Classic: Ended a 20-month victory drought with a two-stroke win at the Las Vegas Senior Classic. Broke a tie with Dave Eichelberger by making a 30-foot eagle putt at the 16th hole.
PGA Seniors' Championship: Came close to victory earlier in the campaign at the PGA Seniors' Championship. Shared the lead heading into the final round at PGA National, but eventually second to Allen Doyle by two strokes.
ACE Group Classic: Was also a runner-up at The ACE Group Classic in Naples, a distant five strokes back of Doyle.
1998 Season
U.S. Senior Open: Challenged Irwin again at the U.S. Senior Open at Riviera CC, but again came up one short.
Las Vegas Senior Classic: Closed with a 68 at the Las Vegas Senior Classic, but fell one stroke shy of Hale Irwin.
1997 Season
Bank One Classic: Emerged victorious at the final Bank One Classic in Lexington when he seized the lead with three holes to play and went on to record a one-stroke victory over Isao Aoki.
1996 Season
Burnet Senior Classic: First win was a memorable one. Posted a one-stroke victory at the Burnet Senior Classic in July and in the process, became just the fifth Monday qualifier in Champions Tour history to win a tournament. Breakthrough came in just his eighth start on the circuit.
PGA Seniors' Championship: Was in contention with Hale Irwin in his first Champions Tour start before finishing third at the 1996 PGA Seniors' Championship.