Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2001 BUY.COM Louisiana Open

BUY.COM Louisiana Open 2007 Melwood Prince George's County Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)

2006 Lost to Matt Kuchar, Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.

Special Interests

Football, basketball, tennis

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Entered 16 Korn Ferry Tour events and made five cuts.

Midwest Classic: Made just one cut (T54 at the Midwest Classic) in his last eight starts after Evansville.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had four top-25 finishes. Was as high as 76th on the money list with two events to go but a T60 and a missed cut dropped him to 81st in Regular Season earnings and out of contention for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Is second in all-time Tour earnings (to Darron Stiles), with $1,764,949 after 413 starts.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T60 in Knoxville.

Missed the cut in Omaha. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Earned his only top-10 of the season in July when he finished T6 at the Midwest Classic near Kansas City. Held the 36-hole lead and was just one stroke off the pace after 54 holes, but a closing-round 71 dropped him four spots in the final standings.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 26 starts and had three top-10 and seven top-25 finishes to end the season No. 32 on the money list. Ranked in the top 20 in both Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation. Struggled through the latter part of the season and would not finish higher than T22 in any of his final 15 starts. Missed the cut in his six starts prior to the Web.com Tour Championship. Ended the year No. 32 on the money list.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: At the Web.com Tour Championship, he wound up T39.

After a missed cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, he finished T16 at The Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh and then qualified for the U.S. Open the next day. Stadion Classic at UGA: Tied for seventh at the Stadion Classic at UGA, his eighth straight cut to open the season–marking his best career start on any Tour.

2011 Season

Finished No. 9 in both Driving Accuracy Percentage (71.90%) and Sand Save Percentage (58.23 percent).

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Third top-10 of the year was a T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he opened with a pair of 67s and closed with a pair of 68s. Moved to No. 33 on the money list, jumping nine spots.

2010 Season

Played 27 events in 2010, making 18 cuts. Notched five top-10 finishes to end the year No. 42 on the money list.

Miccosukee Championship: Picked up his fourth top-10 (T8) of the season 10 starts later at the Miccosukee Championship.

Picked up his fourth top-10 (T8) of the season 10 starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: He posted his second top-10 finish, at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Had the low round on Friday, a 64. It was his fourth 64 in his 323 Korn Ferry Tour events. Entered the weekend tied for 16th and steadily improved his position with rounds of 67-66 to finish T4.

2009 Season

Made the cut in only eight of 18 starts and finished No. 90 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with five top-25 performances.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished sixth at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2008 Season

Made the cut in eight of 23 starts on the PGA TOUR.

Valero Texas Open: Opening-round 64 at the Valero Texas Open was one stroke off his career-best on TOUR.

Opening-round 64 at the Valero Texas Open was one stroke off his career-best on TOUR. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Made one cut in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, a T37 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2007 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 cuts made in 23 starts, including six top-25 finishes. Wrapped up the season No. 10 on the money list, with $274,004. After the Peek'n Peak Classic, moved to No. 1 on the money list, a position he would hold for three weeks. Struggled with back problems the last half of the season, making just one cut in his last 12 starts. In first 10 full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, he never finished below No. 61 on the money list.

Peek'n Peak Classic: Recorded his second runner-up finish of the year at the Peek'n Peak Classic, finishing three strokes behind tournament winner Roland Thatcher.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 30 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with two top-10 finishes. Completed the season No. 45 on the money list, with $125,668.

Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Finished 9-under-par 279 and in a tie with Matt Kuchar at the Henrico County Open, his only top-10 effort of the year. Lost the playoff when Kuchar birdied the third extra hole.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 29 starts on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 183 on the money list.

Valero Texas Open: Posted a T15 at the Valero Texas Open for the best of three top-25s.

2004 Season

Finished 61st on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $98,269. Made the cut in 22 of 28 starts, including two top-10s.

2003 Season

Finished 27th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with four top-10s.

The Reese's Cup Classic: Among his top finishes was a season-best T2 at The Reese's Cup Classic.

2002 Season

Logged two top-25s and finished 184th on the PGA TOUR money list. Made the cut in 13 of 29 tournaments and finished in the top 25 twice.

Reno-Tahoe Open: T23 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.

2001 Season