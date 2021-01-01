|
Danny Ellis
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 15, 1970
Birthday
50
AGE
Orlando, Florida
Birthplace
Heathrow, Florida
Residence
Wife, Brooke
Family
Clemson University (1994, Parks, Recreation, Tourism Management)
College
1994
Turned Pro
$1,678,697
Career Earnings
Heathrow, FL, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Has not been a full-time member on any Tour since the 2007 season.
2008 Season
Missed the cut in all five Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2007 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 87 on the money list, with $69,952. Made the cut in 10 of 20 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR and made the cut in both.
2006 Season
Most recent full season on the PGA TOUR, where he made 11 cuts in 23 starts and finished the year No. 166 on the money list.
2005 Season
Made the cut all 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 27 on the money list. Also made the cut in four of seven starts on the PGA TOUR.
2004 Season
Recorded two top-10s and a career-best $490,413 in season earnings on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 144 on the money list.
2003 Season
Played the PGA TOUR season on a Major Medical Extension due to back surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. Made seven cuts in 10 starts.
2002 Season
Made five cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR with one top-25 finish.
2001 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR saw him make 10 cuts in 27 starts. Had three top-25 finishes and one top-10. Finished the year No. 159 on the money list.
2000 Season
Had back surgery in the spring and did not play at all.
1996 Season
Full-time member of the Korn Ferry Tour and made the cut in 12 of 26 starts. Had four top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s. Finished 49th on the money list.
1995 Season
Again split time between the Canadian Tour and the Asian Tour. Runner-up at the 1995 Canadian Masters.
1994 Season
Played on the Canadian Tour and the Asian Tour.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE