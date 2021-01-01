×
Danny Ellis
Danny Ellis

Danny Ellis

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2005 Lost to Greg Chalmers, Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health

Special Interests

  • Fishing, horse racing, poker

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Has not been a full-time member on any Tour since the 2007 season.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Made the cut as a Monday-qualifier at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, his only start of the year.

2008 Season

Missed the cut in all five Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2007 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 87 on the money list, with $69,952. Made the cut in 10 of 20 starts, with two top-10 finishes. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR and made the cut in both.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: T10 at the inaugural Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T44 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Had a season-best T4 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship .
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: T41 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun.

2006 Season

Most recent full season on the PGA TOUR, where he made 11 cuts in 23 starts and finished the year No. 166 on the money list.

  • Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: T3 at the Rheem Classic and vaulted up to No. 16 on the money list.
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The season was highlighted by a T7 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2005 Season

Made the cut all 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 27 on the money list. Also made the cut in four of seven starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Was runner-up at the Albertsons Boise Open, where Australia's Greg Chalmers beat him in a playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole.
  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia: Added a T6 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
  • Virginia Beach Open Pres'd by ACS Sys & Eng.: Added a T6 at the Virginia Beach Open.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Started the year with a T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2004 Season

Recorded two top-10s and a career-best $490,413 in season earnings on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 144 on the money list.

  • Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: October, was T7 at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Shared the first-round lead with six others after a 63. Closed with a 63,as well, for his best TOUR finish since a career-best T6 at the 2001 National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Moved from 150th on the TOUR money list to 138th with three weeks remaining in season.
  • HP Classic of New Orleans: Was the 18- and 36-hole leader at the HP Classic of New Orleans after opening 63-66. Dropped from contention after a third-round 82 and finished 71st.
  • Ford Championship at Doral: Second top-10 of career was a T9 at the Ford Championship at Doral, good for $140,000, a career-best payday since joining the TOUR in 2001.

2003 Season

Played the PGA TOUR season on a Major Medical Extension due to back surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. Made seven cuts in 10 starts.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained full playing privileges for 2004 by earning runner-up honors at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Greater Milwaukee Open: Best finish was a T27 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

2002 Season

Made five cuts in 17 starts on the PGA TOUR with one top-25 finish.

  • The Honda Classic: T21 at The Honda Classic.

2001 Season

Rookie season on the PGA TOUR saw him make 10 cuts in 27 starts. Had three top-25 finishes and one top-10. Finished the year No. 159 on the money list.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, where he regained full playing privileges with a T10 finish.
  • National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: T6 at the National Car Rental Golf Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.

2000 Season

Had back surgery in the spring and did not play at all.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Attended the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Californina and finished T27 to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2001 season.

1996 Season

Full-time member of the Korn Ferry Tour and made the cut in 12 of 26 starts. Had four top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s. Finished 49th on the money list.

  • NIKE Wichita Open: Also T7 at the Wichita Open.
  • NIKE Greater Greenville Classic: Runner-up at the Greater Greenville Classic where he finished a distant second to Michael Christie.

1995 Season

Again split time between the Canadian Tour and the Asian Tour. Runner-up at the 1995 Canadian Masters.

1994 Season

Played on the Canadian Tour and the Asian Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2000
  • PGA TOUR: 2001
  • PGA TOUR: 2003
  • PGA TOUR: 2005