Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 1998 NIKE Shreveport Open
- 1999 NIKE Carolina Classic
- 2005 BellSouth Panama Championship
- 2009 Panama CLARO Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-1)
1998 Defeated John Wilson, NIKE Shreveport Open
2007 Lost to Ron Whittaker, Tjaart van der Walt, Brad Adamonis, WNB Golf Classic
2009 Defeated Garrett Willis, Panama CLARO Championship
Personal
- Suffers from hypoglycemia, a condition where the body's glucose level falls abnormally low. Carries a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with him during every round to help him keep the proper blood-sugar level. Lists his wife, a kindergarten teacher, as his hero.
- Attended Senatobia (Miss.) High School, where he was a member of the golf team that won a state championship. Also played football in high school. Was a waiter at a Ruth's Chris steakhouse after college.
- Lists Matt Killen and Randy Smith among his instructors.
- Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach GL and would like to play Augusta National. First car was a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and now drives a Suburban.
- Favorite college team is the University of Mississippi. Favorite professional team is the Indianapolis Colts.
- Golf superstition has him spotting his ball on the green with a quarter, tail's up. Favorite TV show is the "The Andy Griffith Show" and favorite movie is "For the Love of the Game." Lists Vince Gill as his favorite entertainer and As a Man Thinketh by James Allen as his favorite book.
- Favorite food is barbecue ribs from The Commissary in Memphis, Tenn.
- Favorite athlete to watch is Peyton Manning. Favorite vacation spot is Destin, Fla. Puts his father, Neal Lancaster and Willie Wood in his dream foursome. Bucket list includes winning a PGA TOUR event.
- Involved in St. Jude charity work.
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2012 Season
Made the cut at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship but did not advance to the weekend in any of his other four starts during the early part of the schedule.
2011 Season
Struggled during the season and made only one cut in 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
Made six of 23 cuts on the PGA TOUR.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: After earning his PGA TOUR card via "The 25" in 2009, returned to the Korn Ferry Tour at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he finished T5 in his only start on that Tour during the year.
Farmers Insurance Open: Best finish was a T22 at the Farmers Insurance Open near San Diego.
2009 Season
Late-season push helped ensure a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2010 after finishing No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Played in 27 of 29 events on Tour and made 12 cuts. Because of his strong start to the season, earned February/March Player of the Month honors.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Shot a final-round 65 to finish T3 at the Chattanooga Classic.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Had a chance to win at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open where he T3. Three-putted on the final hole and missed a playoff by a stroke.
Panama CLARO Championship: Earned his fourth career victory with a playoff win over Garrett Willis at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship, where he held a one-stroke lead after 54 holes.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 16 of his 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had three top-10 finishes.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Entered final round of Cox Classic three strokes behind leader David Branshaw. Paired with Branshaw in final group, he shot 74 for a T6.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Added a T6 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, thanks to four rounds in the 60s.
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: First top-10 was a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, two strokes out of a possible playoff.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 36 on the money list, with $162,222.
WNB Golf Classic: Best performance came in a playoff loss at the WNB Golf Classic, an eight-hole playoff won by Brad Adamonis.
Utah EnergySolutions Championship: Only other top-10 came at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship (T8). Led the Tour in Scoring Average (69.67) and was ranked fourth in the All-Around Ranking.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: His second third place finish happened at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Posted back-to-back third-place finishes starting at the Cox Classic.
Stanford St. Jude Championship: Made nine starts on the PGA TOUR, with a T10 at the Stanford St. Jude Championship–his best showing in four made cuts.
2006 Season
In third full season on the PGA TOUR, limited to 20 events due to separate injuries to knee and thumb. Suffered right-knee injury at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and had arthroscopic surgery on March 14. Did not play again until the BellSouth Classic in April. Sprained left thumb in early May and missed the better part of the month. Logged three top-25s. Returned to the PGA TOUR for a third time (1998 and 2003) after finishing 17th on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $227,635.
The Honda Classic: Best performance was T23 at The Honda Classic.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 23 starts that year, with four top-10 finishes.
Price Cutter Charity Championship: Added a T2 in August at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
BellSouth Panama Championship: Collected his third victory on that Tour at the season-opening BellSouth Panama Championship. Other two victories came at the 1999 Carolina Classic and the 1998 Shreveport Open.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 26 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including eight top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 53 on the official money list, with $113,192. Had the longest streak without a three-putt on Tour–329 holes–exactly 100 holes longer than the second-longest streak by Rick Fehr.
Pete Dye West Virginia Classic Presented by National Mining Assn.: A season-best T4 at the Pete Dye West Virginia Classic.
2003 Season
Made the cut in eight of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Only top-25 finish, a T20, came at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in his hometown of Memphis.
First Tee Arkansas Classic: Two made cuts in two events on the Korn Ferry Tour with his best finish, a T3 at the First Tee Arkansas Classic.
2002 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained status on TOUR with his T17 finish at the 2002 Qualifying Tournament.
1998 Season
Finished 13th at 1997 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his rookie TOUR card and made the cut in six of 30 events that season. Winner of four Hooters Tour events.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1997
- PGA TOUR: 2002