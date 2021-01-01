PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2006 Commerce Bank Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)
-
2006 Defeated Tom Jenkins, Commerce Bank Championship
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made just three starts during the year.
2015 Season
Played in just four events.
-
3M Championship: T56 at the 3M Championship.
-
ACE Group Classic: T56 at the ACE Group Classic.
2014 Season
-
Allianz Championship: His best finish was a T39 at the Allianz Championship.
2013 Season
Had eight starts.
-
3M Championship: Finished T33 at the 3M Championship near his home in Minneapolis.
2012 Season
Had eight tournament starts.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: His best finish was a T31 at the Insperity Championship in May.
2011 Season
Made nine starts.
-
Insperity Championship: T34 at the weather-shortened Insperity Championship.
-
Allianz Championship: T32 at the Allianz Championship.
2010 Season
Made 10 starts.
-
The ACE Group Classic: His best showing was a T17 in his first start of the year at The ACE Group Classic in Naples, Fla.
2009 Season
Made 19 starts.
-
Allianz Championship: Best finish came in his first appearance of the season at the Allianz Championship. Was T12 thanks to a 65 in the final round at Broken Sound.
2008 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Lone top-10 effort was a T10 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open thanks to a final-round 64. It marked the second consecutive year he had posted the 8-under score at En-Joie GC.
2007 Season
Among the top 40 in single-season earnings for the fourth straight season and posted top-25 performances in a quarter of his 28 starts. Played his best golf of the year during a five-week stretch in the summer. During this period, earned almost half of his 2007 official money.
-
3M Championship: Was in contention all weekend in front of the hometown fans at the 3M Championship in Minnesota. Was just one stroke off the lead after Friday and was only three off the pace through 36 holes before shooting a final-round 66 and eventually finishing T3, two strokes back of D.A. Weibring. Performance was his best-ever at the TPC Twin Cities and was also his top outing on the Champions Tour since winning the Commerce Bank Championship on Long Island in 2006.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: T6 at the inaugural Dick's Sporting Goods Open on the strength of an 8-under 64 in the second round, his low round of the year.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: On the first day of July, posted his initial top-10 finish of the season at the Commerce Bank Championship (T9). Was in a position to defend his title at Eisenhower Park, trailing Lonnie Nielsen by four strokes after 36 holes. Dropped back after carding a 1-over 72 in the final round on Long Island.
2006 Season
Finest year on the Champions Tour. Earned $651,016 as well as his first career victory.
-
Commerce Bank Championship: Made a six-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Tom Jenkins in the Commerce Bank Championship at the Red Course at Eisenhower Park. Victory was the first of his professional career and came in his 97th start on the Champions Tour. Fashioned a 7-under 64 Sunday and came from five strokes back to get into the playoff.
-
Allianz Championship: Made a hole-in-one on Sunday at the Allianz Championship, using a 6-iron on No. 16 at Glen Oaks from 168 yards.
-
Toshiba Classic: Earlier in the season, was in contention down the stretch at the Toshiba Classic and eventually T2 at Newport Beach. Played his last 31 holes at Newport Beach without making a bogey but missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th to tie Brad Bryant.
2005 Season
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made a late run at a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship but, for the second straight year, missed in the season's final full-field event when he T28 at the SBC Championship in San Antonio. Entered the SBC event 33rd on the money list and put himself in good position to secure a spot among the top-30 money-winners after firing a career-low 9-under 62 at Oak Hills to take the first-round lead. Course-record-tying round included a run of four straight birdies and an eagle, the best eagle-birdie streak on the Champions Tour that season. However, ballooned to a final-round 76 to fall into the 34th position on the final money list.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Closing-round, 6-under-par 66 helped him to a T4 in the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn.
-
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Shot three straight rounds in the 60s at the TPC Snoqualmie Ridge and T3 at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic.
2004 Season
-
SAS Championship presented by Forbes: Best showing was a T5 at the SAS Championship in late September.
-
3M Championship: After making a hole-in-one during the pro-am, made a double eagle in the second round of the 3M Championship. Holed a 5-wood second shot from 257 yards on the par-5 sixth hole, the first albatross on the Champions Tour since 2002 (John Jacobs/MasterCard Championship).
-
Senior PGA Championship: Was among the leaders through three rounds of the Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla, but finished solo ninth after posting a final-round 76. Performance in Louisville was his first top-10 effort of Champions Tour career.
2003 Season
Earned a conditional exemption for 2004 by virtue of his finish among the top 50 on the 2003 money list. Played in eight of his first 15 events through sponsor exemptions and was among the top 25 six times. Benefited from the re-order category following the Long Island Classic event and played in each of the last eight full-field tournaments that season.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Cracked the top 50 for good when he T16 at the inaugural Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn and earned $20,083.
2002 Season
Played in 12 events after mid-June.
-
SBC Senior Open: In his third start on the circuit, was T14 at the SBC Senior Open in Chicago, his top effort of the campaign. Rebounded from an opening-round 75 with 67-68 on the weekend at Harborside International.