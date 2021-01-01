|
Chris Tidland
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 28, 1972
Birthday
48
AGE
Torrance, California
Birthplace
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Residence
Wife, Amy; Jackson Riley (10/7/99), Isabella Grace (5/31/02)
Family
Oklahoma State University (1995, Marketing)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$2,640,984
Career Earnings
Stillwater, OK, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-3)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but failed to make a cut.
2016 Season
Failed to make the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2015 Season
Did not play in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2014 Season
Did not play in any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour events.
2013 Season
Made just five Korn Ferry Tour starts. After the Panama Claro Championship, made one more cut (61st) and missed three others through April and did not compete the rest of the season.
2012 Season
Missed the entire season due to shoulder problems.
2011 Season
Made the cut in three of 12 PGA TOUR starts. Made only three cuts in eight Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
In his third year on the PGA TOUR, carded a pair of top-10 finishes in 24 starts. Made the cut in 14 events to finish 148th on the money list.
2009 Season
Finished sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to regain his card for 2010. Had a stretch where he made 12 of 13 cuts and collected a win, two seconds and nine top-25 finishes
2008 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had a trio of top-10 finishes, including his first career win. Struggled in the final weeks of the season and wound up No. 28 on the money list.
2007 Season
Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Had three top-15 finishes in four starts, including season-best finishes, T5 and T6.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 performances. Finished the season No. 50 on the money list, with $122,033, marking the fifth straight year with a top-60 finish without securing his PGA TOUR card.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. Earned $168,623 to finish No. 28 on the money list.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 25 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 13 top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 21 on the final money list, with $196,251.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and ended the year No. 32 on the money list. Had four top-10 and eight top-25 finishes.
2002 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 events, with three top-10s.
2001 Season
Rookie on TOUR, made cut in 14 of 29 tournaments. Earned $191,738 on the season, finishing No. 176 on the final money list.
1998 Season
Finished seventh on the Canadian order of merit that year.
1997 Season
Amateur Highlights