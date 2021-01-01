×
Chris Tidland
Chris Tidland

Chris Tidland

United States
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Oklahoma State University (1995, Marketing)
College
Torrance, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Oklahoma State University (1995, Marketing)
College
Torrance, California
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2018)
Official Money (2018)
Top 10 Finishes--
74.75
Scoring Average (2018)

Chris Tidland
Chris Tidland
United States
Chris Tidland

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

September 28, 1972

Birthday

48

AGE

Torrance, California

Birthplace

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Residence

Wife, Amy; Jackson Riley (10/7/99), Isabella Grace (5/31/02)

Family

Oklahoma State University (1995, Marketing)

College

1995

Turned Pro

$2,640,984

Career Earnings

Stillwater, OK, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1996

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2008 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft
  • 2009 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open

International Victories (1)

  • 1998 Bayer Championship [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1998 Bayer Championship [Can]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-3)

  • 2003 Lost to Ted Purdy, First Tee Arkansas Classic
  • 2004 Lost to Mathew Goggin, Kyle Thompson, Kevin Stadler, Scholarship America Showdown
  • 2009 Lost to Jason Enloe, Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.

Personal

  • Received his start in golf from his grandfather.
  • Had to skip the 1999 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament when his son, Jackson, was born 10 weeks early, weighing 2 pounds, 6 ounces. Lists his son as his hero.
  • Says winning the 1995 NCAA Championship as his biggest thrill in golf.
  • Five career holes-in-one during competitive rounds, including one at the 2005 Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • He and his wife were next-door neighbors growing up.

Special Interests

  • Reading, cooking, family

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but failed to make a cut.

2016 Season

Failed to make the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2015 Season

Did not play in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2014 Season

Did not play in any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour events.

2013 Season

Made just five Korn Ferry Tour starts. After the Panama Claro Championship, made one more cut (61st) and missed three others through April and did not compete the rest of the season.

  • Panama Claro Championship: Finished T13 in the season-opening Panama Claro Championship was his best finish.

2012 Season

Missed the entire season due to shoulder problems.

2011 Season

Made the cut in three of 12 PGA TOUR starts. Made only three cuts in eight Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: His best finish was a T11 in the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, the final full-field event on the schedule.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Best finish was a T7 at the Puerto Rico Open where a 9-under 63 in the second round put him into a three-way tie with James Driscoll and Troy Matteson for the lead.

2010 Season

In his third year on the PGA TOUR, carded a pair of top-10 finishes in 24 starts. Made the cut in 14 events to finish 148th on the money list.

  • Frys.com Open: Second top 10 of the season came in October at the Frys.com Open during the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Matched his career-low round of 6-under 65 in the third round to finish a career-best fifth.
  • The Honda Classic: Rallied from a first-round 73 with second- and third-round 67s en route to T9 at The Honda Classic, second career top-10 finish in 66 starts on the PGA TOUR.

2009 Season

Finished sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to regain his card for 2010. Had a stretch where he made 12 of 13 cuts and collected a win, two seconds and nine top-25 finishes

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Added a solo fourth at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Picked up his second Nationwide Tour career victory at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open with an eagle on the 72nd hole to win by a shot over Chad Collins and Dave Schultz.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was in contention the following week at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, where he T8.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: T9 at the Cox Classic in Omaha.
  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Runner-up at the Fort Smith Classic, losing on the first hole of a playoff to Jason Enloe. Runner-up finish was the sixth of his career.
  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a runner-up finish at the South Georgia Classic, where he shared the third-round lead with eventual winner Garth Mulroy. Paycheck pushed him over the $1-million mark in career earnings ($1,046,630), the ninth Nationwide Tour player to reach that plateau.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had a trio of top-10 finishes, including his first career win. Struggled in the final weeks of the season and wound up No. 28 on the money list.

  • Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Earned first career title at the Albertsons Boise Open, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Birdied four of the first six holes Sunday en route to a final-round 64. Four-shot victory came in his 192nd career start on Tour. First-place check of $130,500 vaulted him from No. 86 to No. 16 on the money list.

2007 Season

Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Had three top-15 finishes in four starts, including season-best finishes, T5 and T6.

  • Utah EnergySolutions Championship: T5 at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship.
  • AT&T Classic: In 46th career start on the PGA TOUR, earned first top-10 at the AT&T Classic, where he was T6.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: T6 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open (T6).

2006 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-10 performances. Finished the season No. 50 on the money list, with $122,033, marking the fifth straight year with a top-60 finish without securing his PGA TOUR card.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-10 and nine top-25 finishes. Earned $168,623 to finish No. 28 on the money list.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 25 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 13 top-25 finishes. Ranked No. 21 on the final money list, with $196,251.

  • Albertsons Boise Open: One of just two players to post back-to-back eagles, doing so on Nos. 2 and 3 during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • Scholarship America Showdown: Best tournament of the season was a playoff loss at the Scholarship America Showdown, falling to eventual winner Kevin Stadler.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and ended the year No. 32 on the money list. Had four top-10 and eight top-25 finishes.

  • First Tee Arkansas Classic: Lost in a playoff to Zach Johnson at the First Tee Arkansas Classic.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 events, with three top-10s.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T37 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, missing his PGA TOUR card by just one stroke.

2001 Season

Rookie on TOUR, made cut in 14 of 29 tournaments. Earned $191,738 on the season, finishing No. 176 on the final money list.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Best finish was a T23 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

1998 Season

Finished seventh on the Canadian order of merit that year.

  • Bayer Championship: Won the Bayer Championship on Canadian Tour.

1997 Season

  • Telus Edmonton Open: Lost in a five-man playoff at Telus Edmonton Open on Canadian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Helped lead Oklahoma State to the 1995 NCAA Division I national championship. NCAA individual medalist runner-up in 1995. Two-time first-team All-American for OSU. Big Eight Conference Player of the Year in 1993.