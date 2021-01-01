|
Phil Tataurangi
Full Name
ta-toe-RANG-ee
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
October 31, 1971
Birthday
49
AGE
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
Taupo, New Zealand
Residence
Wife, Melanie; Kahurangi Jack (6/30/00), Talia Aniwaniwa (5/1/04)
Family
1993
Turned Pro
$3,506,902
Career Earnings
Auckland, New Zealand
City Plays From
http://www.philtataurangi.com/
Website
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
2010 Season
Playing out of the Past Champion category, made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR. Also made six of 22 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Missed both cuts in two starts on the PGA TOUR. Made eight of 22 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-10s.
2008 Season
Missed all six cuts on the PGA TOUR, but made five of 11 cuts on Korn Ferry Tour with a pair of top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Played on his third consecutive Major Medical Extension and was unable to earn $560,930 in two events in order to play out the season on that extension. Made two cuts in eight events and recorded one top-25 finish. Suffered from a herniated disk at the base of his spine to cause Medical Extensions which began in 2003.
2003 Season
2002 Season
One of record 18 first-time winners, getting his victory at the Invensys Classic of Las Vegas. Had heart surgery in July to control a heart condition he has had for several years called superventricular tachycardia, a rapid heartbeat that occurs and disappears suddenly. The ailment is not life-threatening, but mirrors the symptoms of a heart attack. Steve Jones had the procedure done in August 2002 and David Toms in November 2005.
2001 Season
Limited to 12 TOUR events due to lingering neck injury.
1998 Season
1996 Season
1992 Season
Amateur Highlights