Phil Tataurangi
Phil Tataurangi

Phil Tataurangi

New ZealandNew Zealand
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
49
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
49
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank (2011)
OWGR--
OWGR
74.564
Scoring Average (2011): 74.564

Phil Tataurangi
Phil Tataurangi
New ZealandNew Zealand
Phil Tataurangi

Full Name

ta-toe-RANG-ee

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

October 31, 1971

Birthday

49

AGE

Auckland, New Zealand

Birthplace

Taupo, New Zealand

Residence

Wife, Melanie; Kahurangi Jack (6/30/00), Talia Aniwaniwa (5/1/04)

Family

1993

Turned Pro

$3,506,902

Career Earnings

Auckland, New Zealand

City Plays From

http://www.philtataurangi.com/

Website

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2002 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1996 NIKE Tri-Cities Open

Special Interests

  • Family, friends, charity work, sports, golf-course design

Career Highlights

2011 Season

  • Viking Classic: A missed cut at the Viking Classic was his lone start on the PGA TOUR, his fewest since 1996.

2010 Season

Playing out of the Past Champion category, made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR. Also made six of 22 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Best finish was T45 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2009 Season

Missed both cuts in two starts on the PGA TOUR. Made eight of 22 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a pair of top-10s.

  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: In June, recorded a second T8 at the Fort Smith Classic.
  • Moonah Classic: In just his second start of the year, finished T8 at the Moonah Classic.

2008 Season

Missed all six cuts on the PGA TOUR, but made five of 11 cuts on Korn Ferry Tour with a pair of top-25 finishes.

2007 Season

Played on his third consecutive Major Medical Extension and was unable to earn $560,930 in two events in order to play out the season on that extension. Made two cuts in eight events and recorded one top-25 finish. Suffered from a herniated disk at the base of his spine to cause Medical Extensions which began in 2003.

2003 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Played in his first Masters, made the cut and finished T39.

2002 Season

One of record 18 first-time winners, getting his victory at the Invensys Classic of Las Vegas. Had heart surgery in July to control a heart condition he has had for several years called superventricular tachycardia, a rapid heartbeat that occurs and disappears suddenly. The ailment is not life-threatening, but mirrors the symptoms of a heart attack. Steve Jones had the procedure done in August 2002 and David Toms in November 2005.

  • Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Carded a final-round 10-under 62 to capture first TOUR win at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas. Started the day five shots behind leader David Duval, but posted 10 birdies without a bogey to claim a one-stroke victory at 29-under-par 330 over Stuart Appleby and Jeff Sluman in 90-hole event.

2001 Season

Limited to 12 TOUR events due to lingering neck injury.

1998 Season

  • Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Finished solo second to David Duval at the Michelob Championship, his best career PGA TOUR finish at that time.

1996 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Gained exempt status for 1997 on the PGA TOUR by finishing eighth at the 1996 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • NIKE Tri-Cities Open: Earned his first career title at the Nationwide Tri-Cities Open, finishing at 21-under par and six strokes ahead of runner-up Skip Kendall.
  • Australian PGA Championship: Won the Australian PGA Championship at the end of the season.

1992 Season

  • World Amateur Team Championship: Medalist at World Amateur Team Championship as member of New Zealand's winning team.

Amateur Highlights

  • 1993 New Zealand Amateur Champion.