JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 1996 NIKE Olympia Open
- 1998 NIKE Hershey Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2000 Defeated Kirk Triplett, John Deere Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
1997 Lost to Steve Jurgensen, Kevin Johnson, NIKE Puget Sound Open
Personal
- College teammate of David Duval, Charlie Rymer, Tom Shaw, Jr. and Jimmy Johnston at Georgia Tech.
- Said when he earned $468,000 winner's check and a John Deere lawn tractor at the 2000 John Deere Classic, "Now I can get a front-end loader."
- One of rookies featured in photo feature of Travel & Leisure during 2000 season.
- A member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 1996-99, 2005-07 and 2009-10 and the PGA TOUR in 2000-04.
- Made the cut in just 12 of 42 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during the four-year period between 2005 and 2008.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not play on the PGA TOUR through the end of the season.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
2011 Season
Made just one start each on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR.
Viking Classic: Missed the cut in his lone PGA TOUR tournament.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Claimed T57 honors at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Championship Pro-Am.
2010 Season
The Rex Hospital Open: Missed the next two cuts before posting his second T9 finish of the year at The Rex Hospital Open. Fired 67-68-68 in the rain shortened 54-hole event.
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Finished T9 in his second start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. After a first-round 68, he proceeded to fire a 28 on the front nine Friday en route to a second-round 64, which left him just three strokes behind the leader. It was his best performance since finishing third at the 2009 Christmas in October.
2009 Season
Finished No. 76 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list on the strength of a pair of top-25 efforts.
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Was T20 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Earned his first top-10 finish of the year with a third-place effort at the Christmas in October Classic. Equaled the course record with an 8-under 63 in the final round, which moved him up from a tie for 15th. His performance was his best showing on Tour since he won the 1998 Hershey Open, a span of 107 starts.
2005 Season
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia: Finished T16 at the 2005 Mark Christopher Charity Classic, his best finish in four years.
2004 Season
Made the cut in five of 14 starts on the PGA TOUR.
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: T15 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson was his best outing.
2003 Season
Made the cut in six of 21 appearances on the PGA TOUR.
FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Best showing was T7 at the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort. After opening with a 73, stormed back with rounds of 66-68-65.
2002 Season
Finished No. 167 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $239,422. Made the cut in 14 of 33 appearances.
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Had a top-25 finish at the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas (T24).
Air Canada Championship: Shot rounds of 71-68-72-65 for a season-best T14 at the Air Canada Championship. Collected $61,250 for his efforts.
Phoenix Open: Finished in the Top-25 at the Phoenix Open (T23).
2001 Season
Mercedes Championships: Only top-10 came in first trip to Kapalua, HI, a T8 at the Mercedes Championships.
2000 Season
Air Canada Championship: At the Air Canada Championship, he opened with a 68-70-70 and closed with a 63–the low round of the tournament--to finish T4.
John Deere Classic: Named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year on the strength of his victory at the John Deere Classic, his 21st TOUR start. The final round was suspended in Moline, Ill., until Monday due to heavy thunderstorms. Clark led by one at the suspension. Finishing Monday, he posted a tournament-record 19-under-par 265, despite a bogey on the 72nd hole. However, Kirk Triplett birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff, which Clark won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.
1999 Season
Recorded eight top-10 finishes, making 19 cuts in 26 events during the season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned PGA TOUR playing status with 11th-place finish at the 1999 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
1998 Season
NIKE Hershey Open: Won his second Korn Ferry Tour title at the Hershey Open.
1997 Season
Made cut in 17 of 25 tournaments and posted three top-10 finishes during the Korn Ferry Tour season.
1996 Season
NIKE Olympia Open: Winner on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first time at the Olympia Open.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE