JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (5)
- 1995 Ralphs Senior Classic
- 1996 Puerto Rico Senior Tournament of Champions, Bruno's Memorial Classic, Northville Long Island Classic, The Transamerica
International Victories (7)
-
1995 London Seniors Masters
-
1997 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with Graham Marsh]
-
1997 Franklin Templeton Senior South African Open
-
1998 Franklin Templeton Senior South African Open
-
2009 Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open
-
2010 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with Graham Marsh]
-
2010 Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open
Additional Victories (23)
-
1970 Transvaal Open
-
1977 Holiday Inns Champion of Champions
-
1977 Victoria Falls Classic
-
1977 South African PGA Championship
-
1979 Holiday Inns Invitational
-
1981 Sigma Series 2
-
1981 Sigma Series 3
-
1983 Benson & Hedges International Open
-
1983 Holiday Inns Invitational
-
1983 Kodak Classic
-
1984 Goodyear Classic
-
1986 Suze Open
-
1987 Goodyear Classic
-
1988 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
-
1988 Safmarine Masters
-
1989 Dewar's White Label Trophy
-
1990 Dewar's White Label Trophy
-
1990 Minolta Match Play
-
1990 Spoomet Bloemfontein Classic
-
1991 Palabora Classic
-
1991 Bell's Cup
-
1991 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
-
1991 Martini Ope
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-0)
-
1996 Defeated Kermit Zarley, John Paul Cain, Bruno's Memorial Classic
Personal
- Says the biggest thrill of his career came at the 1996 PGA Seniors' Championship when he played with Arnold Palmer for the first time and recorded his first hole-in-one on the Champions Tour.
- Lists Gary Player and Palmer as his heroes and his late wife, Helen, as the most influential person in his career.
- Has worked with South African teacher Denis Hutchinson.
- Lists the Old Course at St. Andrews as his favorite course.
- Does not play with golf balls marked '3.'
- Lists Winston Churchill and Morne Du Plessis, a former captain of the South African rugby team, as his heroes.
- Enjoys eating South African barbecue.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Inducted into the Southern Africa Golf Hall of Fame in December.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Graham Marsh to win the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April in Savannah. The duo carded a 36-hole total of 13-under-par 131 to defeat Bruce Lietzke and Bill Rogers by one stroke.
-
Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open: Won his third career title on the European Seniors Tour in June when he was a one-stroke victor over Angel Franco and Chris Williams at the Ryder Cup Wales Seniors Open at Royal Porthcawl GC.
-
Mauritius Commercial Bank Open: Was also T5 on the European Seniors Tour at The Mauritius Commercial Bank Open.
2009 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship: Made just one official start, missing the cut at The Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Graham Marsh to finish T4 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
-
Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open: Won his second career title on the European Senior Tour at the Bad Ragaz PGA Seniors Open, defeating Bob Boyd in a playoff, nearly 14 years after claiming his initial European Senior Tour title (1995 London Seniors Masters). Victory in Switzerland set a European Senior Tour record for longest gap between wins. At age 63, the win gave him the distinction of being the second-oldest winner in the history of that circuit, behind Neil Coles.
2006 Season
-
The Boeing Championship at Sandestin: Lone top-10 was a T8 at The Boeing Championship at Sandestin.
2005 Season
Made a late push for a spot among the top 30 before eventually ending up 32nd on the final money list, his highest ranking since 2002. Led the Champions Tour in Driving Accuracy for the first time since 1997, hitting the fairway off the tee a record 84.2 percent of the time.
-
Bank of America Championship: Matched his Toshiba Classic performance in June when he posted a T4 at the Bank of America Championship.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: T4 at the Toshiba Senior Classic.
2004 Season
-
Royal Caribbean Golf Classic: Best finish came at the Royal Caribbean Golf Classic. Trailed by one after 36 holes before a final-round, 1-over-par 73 in windy conditions led to a T3 finish.
2003 Season
Was one of just two players (Tom Jenkins the other) to make multiple aces during the season.
-
SBC Championship: Made his fourth career Champions Tour ace in the last round of his final start of the year at the SBC Championship. Again used a 6-iron, this time from 172 yards on the par-3 second hole at Oak Hills during the final round.
-
Allianz Championship: Posted a T8 at the Allianz Championship.
-
Farmers Charity Classic: First of multiple aces came when he holed a 6-iron shot from 171 yards on the par-3 12th hole at Egypt Valley during the second round of the Farmers Charity Classic.
2002 Season
-
Allianz Championship: Top performance came at the Allianz Championship, finishing second by one stroke to Bob Gilder. Had Champions Tour career-best 8-under 63 (course record) at Glen Oaks on Saturday with a hole-in-one (5-iron, 16th hole) that gave him a two-stroke lead after 36 holes. Was tied with Gilder with just three holes to play, but made a bogey at No. 17 and finished second.
2001 Season
-
The Home Depot Invitational: Fired a final-round 66 to finish as the runner-up to Bruce Fleisher at the Home Depot Invitational.
2000 Season
-
SBC Senior Open: T4 at the SBC Senior Open near Chicago.
-
Senior Open Championship: Finished second to Christy O'Connor, Jr. for the second straight year at the unofficial Senior Open Championship at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland, an unofficial event at the time
1999 Season
Had six top-10 performances.
-
Pacific Bell Senior Classic: Season highlighted by a T4 at the Pacific Bell Senior Classic, three strokes short of Joe Inman.
1998 Season
Season was limited to just 18 events, including just two following the death of his first wife, Helen, in early August. Earlier in the year, put together four straight top-10s.
-
Pittsburgh Senior Classic: Made a fifth-place effort at the Pittsburgh Senior Classic.
1997 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open: Battled good friend Graham Marsh to the final hole before falling one stroke short at the U.S. Senior Open at Olympia Fields CC near Chicago.
-
BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland: Contended all the way at Springhouse GC and was runner-up by two strokes to Gil Morgan at the BellSouth Senior Classic at Opryland.
-
Bell Atlantic Classic: Finished one shy of Bob Eastwood at the Bell Atlantic Classic after the final round was canceled by heavy rain.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Marsh to win the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf near Palm Springs, Calif.
-
Senior Open Championship: Also lost in a playoff to Gary Player at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
1996 Season
Champions Tour Rookie of the Year after earning $1,357,987 on the strength of four official wins.
-
The Transamerica: Bested Colbert at The Transamerica, by one stroke.
-
Northville Long Island Classic: Bested Colbert at the Northville Long Island Classic, by three strokes.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Won the Bruno's Memorial Classic in a playoff over Kermit Zarley and John Paul Cain.
-
Puerto Rico Senior Tournament of Champions: Claimed year's first event, the Puerto Rico Senior Tournament of Champions, when he birdied the final two holes to nip Jim Colbert.
1995 Season
-
Ralphs Senior Classic: Was the fourth player in Champions Tour history to Monday qualify and win an event (first since Rives McBee in 1989) when he claimed the Ralphs Senior Classic two weeks after joining the circuit. Earned an immediate one-year exemption when he came from four strokes behind to beat Jim Colbert at Wilshire CC with a final-round 65.
-
The Transamerica: Made his Champions Tour debut at The Transamerica (tied for lead after 36 holes) and T5 at Silverado.
-
London Seniors Masters: In his initial appearance after turning 50, won the London Seniors Masters on the European Senior Tour by four strokes.