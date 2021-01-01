×
Rick Karbowski
Rick Karbowski

Rick Karbowski

United States
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
66
AGE
1978
Turned Pro
University of Alabama (B.S., 1978)
College
Worcester, MA
Birthplace
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2013)
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
75.50
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
RESULTS

Rick Karbowski
Rick Karbowski
United States
Rick Karbowski

Full Name

Rick

Nickname

6 ft, 0 in

183 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

April 09, 1955

Birthday

66

AGE

Worcester, MA

Birthplace

Worcester, MA

Residence

Wife, Carole; Jon, Elizabeth

Family

University of Alabama (B.S., 1978)

College

1978

Turned Pro

$271,666

Career Earnings

Frisco, TX, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Reading, fishing, football, baseball

Career Highlights

2008 Season

Made just six starts in 2008 after finishing 22nd at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament late in 2007.

  • The Cap Cana Championship: Best finish of the season was a T35 at The Cap Cana Championship.

2007 Season

Had six starts in 2007.

  • Bank of America Championship: Finished T6 at the Bank of America Championship near Boston.

2006 Season

Was 75th on the money list with $147,117.

  • The ACE Group Classic: His best finish on the PGA TOUR Champions was T6th in 2006 at the The ACE Group Classic.

2005 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Was a fully-exempt player in 2006 when he finished seventh at the 2005 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.

1992 Season

A long-time club professional in the New England area and was the New England Player of the Year in 1992.