Rick Karbowski
Full Name
Rick
Nickname
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
April 09, 1955
Birthday
66
AGE
Worcester, MA
Birthplace
Worcester, MA
Residence
Wife, Carole; Jon, Elizabeth
Family
University of Alabama (B.S., 1978)
College
1978
Turned Pro
$271,666
Career Earnings
Frisco, TX, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2008 Season
Made just six starts in 2008 after finishing 22nd at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament late in 2007.
2007 Season
Had six starts in 2007.
2006 Season
Was 75th on the money list with $147,117.
2005 Season
1992 Season
A long-time club professional in the New England area and was the New England Player of the Year in 1992.