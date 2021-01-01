JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

1999 Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2006 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (5)

2001 BUY.COM Florida Classic

2003 Oregon Classic, Nationwide Tour Championship

2005 Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record, LaSalle Bank Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2003 Defeated Jason Bohn, Oregon Classic

Personal

In 2003, Brenden Pappas loaned him $3,000 in mid-season to allow him to continue playing.

His father started him in the game at age 7.

Special Interests

Fishing, video games, playing with sons

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the fifth consecutive season as he continued to recover from injury. Will play 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with four available events to earn $311,662 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season.

2016 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the fourth consecutive season as he continued to recover from injury.

2015 Season

Did not make a PGA TOUR start for the third consecutive season as he continued to recover from injury.

2014 Season

Did not make a start on TOUR for the second consecutive season.

2013 Season

Did not make a start due to injury.

2012 Season

Failed to advance to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the first time in three years, finishing No. 157 in the FedExCup standings.

2011 Season

All three of his top-10s came in his first five starts of the season en route to a No. 94 position in the FedExCup and No. 99 finish on the money list.

Bob Hope Classic: Finished T7 at the Bob Hope Classic in his first start of the season. Only other top-10 in his first start of the season came at the 1999 Sony Open in Hawaii.

2010 Season

Finished a career-best 79th in the FedExCup standings, with career-best numbers in top-10s (two) and made cuts (11).

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Making his 19th start of the season, finished T32 and collected $32,618 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship to maintain his status for the remainder of the season. Entered the year playing out of the Major Medical Extension category and needed $796,087 in 21 starts to keep his card.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second top-10 of the season.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: First top-10 finish of the year came with a T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It was his best finish since a T13 at the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee and first top-five finish since winning the 2006 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2009 Season

Playing out of the Major Medical Extension category, made three cuts in eight starts. Failed to record a top-25 finish.

Verizon Heritage: T30 at the Verizon Heritage his best outing.

2008 Season

Did not play on the PGA TOUR due to continuing recovery from a shoulder injury.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Finished T55 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March, his only start of the season in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 30 starts, finishing No. 167 on the money list.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T13 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, one of his best finishes of the year.

Mercedes-Benz Championship: Opened the season with a T13 at the Mercedes-Benz Championship, one of his best finishes of the year.

2006 Season

Had a career year thanks to his first TOUR title and four top-25 finishes. Collected more than $1 million in season earnings for the first time in his career.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Shared third-round lead with Davis Love III at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Finished T12 after a final-round, even-par 72.

Shared third-round lead with Davis Love III at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Finished T12 after a final-round, even-par 72. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Four rounds in the 60s led to a season-best T13 at the True South Classic.

Four rounds in the 60s led to a season-best T13 at the True South Classic. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Claimed first TOUR victory one day shy of 33rd birthday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a 54-foot chip-in par on 72nd hole. Opened 70-70 to make the cut on the number, and grabbed 54-hole lead with an 8-under-par 64 on a blustery Saturday. On Sunday, posted final-round 65 that included a 12-foot bogey putt on No. 17 and the chip-in par on No. 18 after a difficult bunker shot behind green left him lying three in the green-side rough. The 269 total (19-under par) bested Charles Howell III and Fred Funk by one stroke. Earned a career-best $1,080,000 after entering the week with just two made cuts in nine starts and $22,278 in earnings. Jumped to No. 103 in Official World Golf Ranking in becoming the 15th player to earn first TOUR victory in New Orleans.

2005 Season

Earned return trip to the TOUR for the third time in his career and second time via the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished third on the Korn Ferry Tour money list (fourth in 2003).

LaSalle Bank Open: Won his second event at the LaSalle Bank Open. The victory moved him to the top of the season money list and past Pat Bates on the Tour's career money list ($923,765). The win marked his fourth victory in 15 starts, dating back to the 2003 season. It also earned an exemption into the Cialis Western Open, where he held the 36-hole lead before tying for 13th.

Rheem Classic Pres'd by Times Record: Notched his fourth career Tour win with a five-stroke victory at the Rheem Classic. Tied the Hardscrabble CC course record with a final-round, 10-under-par 60.

2004 Season

Ended the season No. 217 on the money list.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Recorded first top-10 on TOUR since a T7 at the 1999 Sony Open in Hawaii with a T10 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Was one behind Fred Funk through 54 holes and finished five back after a final-round, 2-under 70.

2003 Season

Finished the season No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $342,874.

Nationwide Tour Championship: Capped the season with a victory at the season-ending Tour Championship. Shattered the previous tournament record with an 18-under-par 270, three shots clear of D.J. Brigman.

Oregon Classic: Also won the Oregon Classic. Shot a final-round, 3-under-par 69 and then birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Jason Bohn.

2002 Season

Played 23 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2001 Season

BUY.COM Florida Classic: Had thoughts of giving up the game and becoming a club professional. Began the 2001 season with no status on either Tour. Used sponsor exemption to gain admittance to season-opening Florida Classic on his home course, Gainesville CC. Captured first career victory, the $76,500 winner's check and fully-exempt status for the remainder of the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

1999 Season

Finished 181st on TOUR money list, making just six of 30 cuts.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Only top-10 was a T7 at the 1999 Sony Open in Hawaii, his first career professional start on the TOUR.

1998 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned membership on the TOUR after finishing T17 at the 1998 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1990 Season

Honda Classic: At age 16, successfully qualified for 1990 Honda Classic, where he shot 82-77 and missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights

Two-time All-America selection at University of Florida.

In 1991, was top-ranked junior golfer in the United States.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE