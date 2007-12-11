JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Attended Torrance High School in Torrance, CA.
- Says winning the 2008 Long Beach Open is the highlight of his career because his sister was his caddie that week.
- Got his start in golf at age 10 because he wanted to learn how to drive a golf cart.
- Favorite golf course played is Bear Creek GC.
- Would most like to play Augusta National.
- Never travels without his cell phone.
- Favorite college team is the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Favorite professional team is the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Favorite movie is "Braveheart."
- Favorite book is Art of War.
- Favorite food is Korean, and he favors a vacation in Bora Bora.
- Would round out his dream foursome with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Fred Couples.
- Most people don't know he dislikes traveling.
- His younger sister earned a full scholarship on the UCLA women's golf team.
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Kolon Korea Open: Finished T35 at the co-sanctioned Korean Tour-OneAsia Tour's Kolon Korea Open in late-October.
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Turned in four par-or-better rounds at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open to T12. Tied with Zheng Ouyang after rounds of 72-69-71-71.
Natadola Bay Championship: At the Fiji International on the PGA Tour of Australasia, shot rounds of 75-73-71-75 at Natadola Bay Championship GC to T25 with Steve Dartnall.
Earls Beijing Open: Later had four par-or-better rounds at the Earls Beijing Open to T19.
Lanhai Open: Was never in contention at the Lanhai Open, but he played steady all week outside Shanghai, shot a final-round, 2-under 70 and earned his first top-10 of the campaign when he finished fourth at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Made his third consecutive cut when he was T47 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
Buick Open: In his next start, at the Buick Open in Guangzhou, finished T23.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Finished T12 at the PGA TOUR China Series' inaugural tournament, the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
2013 Season
Played in six Japan Golf Tour tournaments, making one cut. Made two OneAsia Tour starts.
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T17 at the Nanshan China Masters.
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Finished T39 in March at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship.
Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills: Finished T48 at the Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills.
2012 Season
Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Lone made Asian Tour cut came at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship (T41) in an event co-sanctioned with the Korean Tour.
2011 Season
Made five Korn Ferry Tour starts, with two made cuts to his credit.
Mylan Classic: Best outing was a T28 at the Mylan Classic in early September.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T45 at the Utah Championship.
Nanshan China Masters: T17 at the Nanshan China Masters.
Indonesia PGA Championship: Added a T11 at the Indonesia PGA Championship.
Indonesia Open: Best Asian Tour performance came in July at the Indonesia Open (T41).
2010 Season
Volvo China Open: Made four European Tour starts, making two cuts. Best outing was a T23 at the Volvo China Open.
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Only other top-25 came at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, a weather-shortened event (T21).
Asian Tour International: Had a strong start to his Asian Tour season, shooting a final-round 65 at the Asian Tour International to T6.
2009 Season
Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut.
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Picked up a T9 at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.
Ballentine's Championship: Lone European Tour cut came at the Ballentine's Championship (T65).
Indonesian President Invitational: In his next Asian Tour start, at the Indonesian President Invitational, finished fourth after four rounds in the 60s (68-67-66-69). Fell four strokes short of winner Gaganjeet Bhullar.
Caltex Maekyung Open: Made a valiant run at victory at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in May. Opened 68-68 in South Korea and held a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend. Dropped into a three-way tie after 54 holes, with Sangmoon Bae and Daehyuun Kim. Settled for a second-place finish when he finished regulation tied with Bae but then dropped the playoff decision to Bae.
2008 Season
Had a trio of Asian Tour top-10s, coming in succession in the middle of the summer. Missed the cut in all five of his European Tour appearances.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Was seventh in his next outing, at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
Indonesian President Invitational: In his next start, at the Indonesian President Invitational, opened 68-69 then closed 71-71 to T8.
Brunei Open: Opened 65-66 at the Brunei Open and held the 36-hole lead by a shot over Terry Pilkadaris. Had scores of 71-73 on the weekend to T9.
2007 Season
Made 12 Asian Tour starts, and had a 67th-place finish on the Order of Merit. In six European Tour starts.
Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open: Best finish was a T46 at the Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open.
Cambodian Open: Finished in the top-20 at the Cambodian Open (T18).
Motorola International Bintan: Had a top-20 finish at the Motorola International Bintan (T17).
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Opened 71-68-72 in Taipei and led Lu Wen Teh by a stroke with 18 holes to play. In difficult scoring conditions, where only one player broke 70, shot a final-round 76 to fall into solo second place, three strokes behind champion Lu.
2006 Season
Taiwan Open: Other top 25-effort also came in Chinese Taipei, at the Taiwan Open (T21) a week after his third-place outing.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Contended all week at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, opening 70-68-72 to share third place with Wen Tang Lin, two shots behind 54-hole leader Rahil Gangjee. Fired a final-round 72 to finish third, four shots short of winner Gaurav Ghei.
2005 Season
Finished 10th on the Korean Tour Order of Merit. Just missed the top 10 on the Asian Tour Order of Merit (11th).
Hong Kong Open: In between the Taiwan Open and the Volvo Masters of Asia, played in the Hong Kong Open, finishing T14 at Hong Kong GC in Fanling.
Volvo Masters of Asia: Placed T9 at the Volvo Masters of Asia.
Taiwan Open: Added a T7 at the Taiwan Open.
Myanmar Open: First top-10 was a T10 at the Myanmar Open in late-February.
Singapore Open: Best finish on that circuit was a fourth-place effort at the Singapore Open, where he was a distant 10 shots behind winner Adam Scott.
2004 Season
Okinawa Open: Was T2 at the Okinawa Open in December 2003 that began that Tour's season.
2003 Season
Maekyung LG Fashion Open: Was also T10 at the Maekyung LG Fashion Open on the Asian Tour.
Carlsberg Malaysian Open: Best Asian Tour peformance among his two top-10s was his seventh-place showing at the Carlsberg Malaysian Open, thanks to an opening 64 and a closing 68 in Kuala Lumpur.
Hoonam Open: Winner of the Hoonam Open on the Korean Tour.
2002 Season
Volvo Masters of Asia: Best Asian Tour performance in seven starts, where he made the cut in every one of them, was a T13 at the Volvo Masters of Asia. Bookend 68s to open and close the event helped his cause.
2001 Season
Named Rookie of the Year on the Asian Tour after finishing No. 17 on the Order of Merit. Medalist at the Asian Tour Q-School.
Taiwan Open: Finished third at the Taiwan Open.
2000 Season
-
1999 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour when he made the cut in 10 of 18 starts.
NIKE Greensboro Open: Only top-10 was a T9 at the Greensboro Open.
1998 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.