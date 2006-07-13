|
Todd Demsey
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
May 27, 1972
Birthday
49
AGE
Ridgewood, New Jersey
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Melinda; Maggie (7/13/06), Tucker (3/20/08)
Family
Arizona State University (1995, Psychology)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$1,004,234
Career Earnings
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (3)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
2014 Season
Missed the cut in his two Korn Ferry Tour starts, in Midland, Texas and Evansville, Ind.
2013 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events.
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made the cut in seven of his 14 starts on Korn Ferry Tour but did not register a top-25 finish.
2009 Season
Finished No. 83 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 15 of 25 starts. Had five top-25 finishes. Held a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Stonebrae Classic in California and shared the first-round lead at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open and the Chattanooga Classic.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on TOUR but had only one top-25 finish. Struggled at the beginning of the season and missed the cut in his first eight starts. Finished 197th on the money list.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 29 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 52 on the money list, with $122,819. Made the first eight cuts of the season before missing the weekend at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Had one top-10 during that stretch.
2005 Season
Made 10 cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished outside the top 100 (No. 123) for the first time in his career as a member.
2004 Season
Made the cut in eight of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the most of his opportunities, finishing with six top-25s in eight weekend appearances. Ended the year No. 82 on the official money list, with $59,423.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 22 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Completed the season No. 42 on the money list, with $109,951. Cracked the top 10 on three occasions.
2002 Season
Finished No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour after making the cut in 14 of 27 tournaments. Posted three of his five top-25 finishes during the last four weeks of the season.
2001 Season
Missed the entire 2001 season due to recurring back problems that started hindering his play late in the 2000 Korn Ferry Tour season. Did not play or withdrew from the last four events of the 2000 season due to the back injury.
2000 Season
1999 Season
1998 Season
1997 Season
Finished No. 214 on the money list during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.
1996 Season
Amateur Highlights