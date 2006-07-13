Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1995

Additional Victories (3)

1998 California State Open

California State Open 1998 Utah Open

Utah Open 1998 Arizona Open

National Teams

1993 Walker Cup

1994 World Amateur Team Championship

Personal

Underwent a second surgery at the end of the 2003 Korn Ferry Tour season to remove the remaining 20 percent of a brain tumor diagnosed in 2002. First surgery was performed in January 2003, just 24 days after his wedding.

Grandfather was a catcher for New York Yankees and Brooklyn Dodgers in 1940-41.

Biggest thrill in golf was when USGA president Reg Murphy caddied for him at the 1994 World Amateur.

Attended Torrey Pines High School in Del Mar, Calif.

Never travels without Tylenol PM.

Favorite app is Pandora.

Special Interests

Yoga, surfing, snowboarding

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER.

2015 Season

Rex Hospital Open: Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Rex Hospital Open.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in his two Korn Ferry Tour starts, in Midland, Texas and Evansville, Ind.

2013 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Top showing was a T7 at the Utah Championship.

Top showing was a T7 at the Utah Championship. Chile Classic: Made a hole-in-one during the second round of the Chile Classic, his seventh overall but only his second in competition and the first as a professional. Second-round 68 put him at 1-under par but was not good enough to make the 36-hole cut.

2012 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Competed in the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the eighth time in his career and first since 2008, earning conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T125.

Competed in the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the eighth time in his career and first since 2008, earning conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T125. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start of the year, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Shot rounds of 67-77 in May.

Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR start of the year, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Shot rounds of 67-77 in May. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March, when he was an open qualifier.

2011 Season

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only start on Tour.

2010 Season

Made the cut in seven of his 14 starts on Korn Ferry Tour but did not register a top-25 finish.

2009 Season

Finished No. 83 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 15 of 25 starts. Had five top-25 finishes. Held a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Stonebrae Classic in California and shared the first-round lead at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open and the Chattanooga Classic.

Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Made a 12th-place effort at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup in West Virginia.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on TOUR but had only one top-25 finish. Struggled at the beginning of the season and missed the cut in his first eight starts. Finished 197th on the money list.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: T19 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 20 of 29 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 52 on the money list, with $122,819. Made the first eight cuts of the season before missing the weekend at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs. Had one top-10 during that stretch.

Peek'n Peak Classic: Top-10 effort came at the Peek'n Peak Classic (T8).

Top-10 effort came at the Peek'n Peak Classic (T8). Wachovia Championship: Took a one-week break from the Tour when he played the Wachovia Championship, finishing T69 in his first PGA TOUR start since 1997.

Took a one-week break from the Tour when he played the Wachovia Championship, finishing T69 in his first PGA TOUR start since 1997. Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Finished T6 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship.

2005 Season

Made 10 cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished outside the top 100 (No. 123) for the first time in his career as a member.

2004 Season

Made the cut in eight of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the most of his opportunities, finishing with six top-25s in eight weekend appearances. Ended the year No. 82 on the official money list, with $59,423.

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC: Only top-10 was a T8 at the Chattanooga Classic.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 22 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, including nine top-25 finishes. Completed the season No. 42 on the money list, with $109,951. Cracked the top 10 on three occasions.

Albertsons Boise Open: Finished in the top-ten at the Albertsons Boise Open (T8).

Finished in the top-ten at the Albertsons Boise Open (T8). Omaha Classic: T4 at the Omaha Classic was his best result.

T4 at the Omaha Classic was his best result. LaSalle Bank Open: Top-10 came at the LaSalle Bank Open (T7).

2002 Season

Finished No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour after making the cut in 14 of 27 tournaments. Posted three of his five top-25 finishes during the last four weeks of the season.

Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: T19 at the Gila River Classic

T19 at the Gila River Classic Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic: T20 at the Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic.

T20 at the Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic. State Farm Open: Finished T25 at the State Farm Open.

Finished T25 at the State Farm Open. Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: Best finish was a T18 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship.

2001 Season

Missed the entire 2001 season due to recurring back problems that started hindering his play late in the 2000 Korn Ferry Tour season. Did not play or withdrew from the last four events of the 2000 season due to the back injury.

2000 Season

BUY.COM Fort Smith Classic: Tied with five others for the first-round lead at the Fort Smith Classic after an opening-round 64, his new career-low.

Tied with five others for the first-round lead at the Fort Smith Classic after an opening-round 64, his new career-low. BUY.COM Hershey Open: One shot off the lead after the first round of the Hershey Open after a 68. Finished T3, two strokes behind winner Paul Gow.

One shot off the lead after the first round of the Hershey Open after a 68. Finished T3, two strokes behind winner Paul Gow. BUY.COM Virginia Beach Open: Held a one-stroke lead over Ryuji Imada after 54 holes at the Virginia Beach Open. A final-round 74 left him in second place, five strokes behind Imada.

1999 Season

NIKE Monterrey Open: Was in the lead or tied for the lead for two rounds of the Monterrey Open before shooting a final-round 72 to finish T3.

1998 Season

California State Open: Winner of the California State Open.

Winner of the California State Open. Utah Open: Winner of the Utah Open.

Winner of the Utah Open. Arizona Open: Winner of the Arizona Open.

1997 Season

Finished No. 214 on the money list during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

Greater Vancouver Open: Best finish was a T24 at the Greater Vancouver Open in 27 starts.

1996 Season

NIKE Monterrey Open: Fired a 65 in the final round of the Monterrey Open to finish T2.

Amateur Highlights