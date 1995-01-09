×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ahmad Bateman
Ahmad Bateman

Ahmad Bateman

CanadaCanada
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
59
AGE
1982
Turned Pro
University of Southern California
College
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
59
AGE
1982
Turned Pro
University of Southern California
College
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
293
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2006)
$1,591
Official Money (2006)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2006)
70.50
Scoring Average (2006)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ahmad Bateman
Ahmad Bateman
CanadaCanada
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ahmad Bateman

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

August 06, 1961

Birthday

59

AGE

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Bangkok, Thailand

Residence

Wife, Shinta; Aneesah (9/1/95), Adam (6/26/98)

Family

University of Southern California

College

1982

Turned Pro

$370,135

Career Earnings

Canada

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1997 NIKE Carolina Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2000 Lost to David Berganio, Jr., BUY.COM Omaha Classic

Personal

  • Met wife, Shinta, while playing at the 1994 Indonesian Open on the Asian Tour. Calls it his biggest thrill in golf.
  • Appeared on CBS show "Winning Lines" in February 2000 and won $90,000.
  • Was the teaching professional at El Dorado Park GC in Long Beach, Calif.

Special Interests

  • Family, faith, sports, Scrabble, Detroit Red Wings hockey

Career Highlights

2014 Season

  • Insperity Invitational: Made his Champions Tour debut, at the Insperity Invitational. Finished T43 outside Houston.

2005 Season

Made four of 11 cuts.

  • Xerox Classic: Finished a season-best sixth place at the Xerox Classic for his only top-10 showing of the season. Rounds of 71-67-69-65 led to an 8-under-par 272 finish and a season-best $19,800 paycheck. Finished three shots behind tournament champion Rick Price.
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Played in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, finishing T82.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 26 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including five top-25 finishes. Earned $66,195 to complete the season No. 78 on the official money list.

  • Rheem Classic: Only top-10 came at the Rheem Classic, where rounds of 68-70-66-68 gave him a T5 showing.

2003 Season

Made the cut in just one of eight appearances on Tour.

  • Chattanooga Classic: Finished T60 at the Chattanooga Classic.

2002 Season

Finished No. 119 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made seven cuts in 20 tournaments. Granted a medical extension.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T12 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Was T12 at the season-opening Jacob's Creek Open.

2001 Season

Played in just three events early in the Korn Ferry Tour season, missing the cut in all three due to ongoing shoulder issues. Had surgery on his shoulder in July. After not making it past 36 holes in first three events, ran off seven consecutive cuts made. Included in that run were six top-17 finishes and 24 consecutive rounds at par or better, the best on Tour. On the European Tour, made four starts, with two made cuts.

  • Carlsberg Malaysian Open: Best outing was a T3 at the Carlsberg Malaysian Open.

2000 Season

Played the Asian PGA Tour and recorded three top-10s in four events.

  • BUY.COM Omaha Classic: Tied for first-round lead at the Omaha Classic before losing to David Berganio, Jr. in a two-hole playoff. Opening-round 64 tied his career-low round. Set new Tour record with 28 birdies during the four rounds in Omaha.
  • Volvo China Open: Best was a third-place finish at the Volvo China Open, shooting an opening-round 67.

1999 Season

  • NIKE Wichita Open: Fired a final-round 64 to jump from 41st to eighth at the Wichita Open for his best finish of the season.
  • Shell Houston Open: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Shell Houston Open.

1998 Season

  • NIKE Greater Austin Open: Returned to action in early March for the Greater Austin Open after successful back surgery.

1997 Season

Earned Player of the Month honors for May. Underwent arthroscopic back surgery the week following the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.

  • NIKE Carolina Classic: Won the Carolina Classic. Made the only eagle of the final round, a holed sand shot on the 13th hole to win by one stroke over Dennis Paulson, Steve Flesch and Terry Price.

1996 Season

Played in three other PGA TOUR events, all in California (Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Buick Invitational and Nissan Open). Missed the cut in all three.

  • NIKE Utah Classic: At the Utah Classic, set Tour record for best birdie-eagle streak when he played an eight-hole stretch in 9-under-par. Began streak with four birdies, added an eagle, then ran off three more birdies to better the record shared by Tom Lehman and Tommy Tolles.
  • PGA Championship: In lone major championship appearance, missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

1995 Season

  • Southern California PGA Championship: Won the Southern California PGA Championship.
  • PGA Club Professional Championship: Was T7 in PGA Club Professional Championship that earned him a spot in 1996 PGA Championship.