Ahmad Bateman
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
August 06, 1961
Birthday
59
AGE
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Bangkok, Thailand
Residence
Wife, Shinta; Aneesah (9/1/95), Adam (6/26/98)
Family
University of Southern California
College
1982
Turned Pro
$370,135
Career Earnings
Canada
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
2005 Season
Made four of 11 cuts.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 26 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, including five top-25 finishes. Earned $66,195 to complete the season No. 78 on the official money list.
2003 Season
Made the cut in just one of eight appearances on Tour.
2002 Season
Finished No. 119 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Made seven cuts in 20 tournaments. Granted a medical extension.
2001 Season
Played in just three events early in the Korn Ferry Tour season, missing the cut in all three due to ongoing shoulder issues. Had surgery on his shoulder in July. After not making it past 36 holes in first three events, ran off seven consecutive cuts made. Included in that run were six top-17 finishes and 24 consecutive rounds at par or better, the best on Tour. On the European Tour, made four starts, with two made cuts.
2000 Season
Played the Asian PGA Tour and recorded three top-10s in four events.
1999 Season
1998 Season
1997 Season
Earned Player of the Month honors for May. Underwent arthroscopic back surgery the week following the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
1996 Season
Played in three other PGA TOUR events, all in California (Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, Buick Invitational and Nissan Open). Missed the cut in all three.
1995 Season