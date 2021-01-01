×
Ian Leggatt

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

September 23, 1966

Birthday

54

AGE

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Chapel Hill, NC

Residence

Wife, Lori; Mia Riess (4/25/2002), Aidan (9/25/04)

Family

Texas Wesleyan University (1990, Sports Management)

College

1990

Turned Pro

$2,778,934

Career Earnings

Toronto, Canada

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2002 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2000 BUY.COM Dayton Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2000 Defeated Chris Smith, BUY.COM Dayton Open

Special Interests

  • Cars, fishing, movies, reading

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Did not compete on the PGA TOUR or the Nationwide Tour.

2009 Season

Missed both of his cuts on the PGA TOUR. Made eight of 22 cuts on the Nationwide Tour with five top-25 finishes.

2008 Season

Made four cuts in five starts on the PGA TOUR, with a season-best T33 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. In 20 Nationwide Tour starts, made seven cuts but failed to crack the top 10. Finished the year No. 111 on the money list.

2007 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Didn't make a cut on the PGA TOUR in 2007 and finished T141 at the 2007 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Of 19 Nationwide Tour starts in 2007, best finish was a T7 at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic.

2006 Season

Played on a major medical extension in 2005 and 2006 because of carpal tunnel syndrome in left wrist.

  • The INTERNATIONAL: In 2006, had a T6 at The INTERNATIONAL, his first top-10 on TOUR since a T7 at the 2002 SEI Pennsylvania Classic.

2005 Season

Limited to 12 events as he continued to recover from carpal tunnel syndrome in his left wrist. Did not play until MCI Heritage in April and played sporadically during the season. Received a Major Medical Extension carryover for 2006. Best finish in 12 starts was T32 at the Barclays Classic in June.

2004 Season

Played in only five events due to carpal tunnel syndrome in left wrist. Received a Major Medical Extension for the 2005 campaign.

2003 Season

Suffered through injury-plagued season after capturing his first TOUR title in 2002. Played in the first three events of the season, missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Phoenix Open. Sidelined for the next two weeks with a bad sinus infection that interfered with his oxygen intake. Also nursed a tendon problem in his left elbow and had to wear a brace.

  • U.S. Open Championship: Best finish of the season was a T20 at the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields.

2002 Season

  • World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Teamed with Mike Weir at the WGC-EMC World Cup in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
  • SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Stood one back through 36 holes following opening rounds of 70-65 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic. Finished T7.
  • The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Surpassed the $1-million mark for the first time in his career with a $108,000 payday for his T11 finish at The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest.
  • Buick Classic: In June was T5 at the Buick Classic, earning $112,875.
  • Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Beat Loren Roberts and David Peoples by two shots to capture his first PGA TOUR title in his 46th start on TOUR at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open. Final-round 64 was a career low and 20-under-par 268 total was the lowest score at Tucson since David Frost shot 266 in 1988. $540,000 winner's check was more than his combined earnings since turning pro.

2001 Season

Retained PGA TOUR card for 2002 with T5 finish at 2001 Qualifying School. PGA TOUR rookie made 12 cuts in 29 starts with two top-10s and three top-25s.

  • Buick Open: Placed T8 at Buick Open.
  • John Deere Classic: Rounded into form in late July with a T5 at the John Deere Classic, earning a season-high $106,400.

2000 Season

Rookie member of the Nationwide Tour, finishing fifth on the money list. Made the cut at 18 of 23 events with six top-10s and 10 top-25s.

  • BUY.COM Dayton Open: Became the TOUR's second rookie to win in 2000 with a playoff victory over Chris Smith at the Dayton Open. Fourth Canadian at the time to win on the Nationwide Tour (Jerry Anderson, Glen Hnatiuk and Rick Todd).

Amateur Highlights

  • Member of the Canadian World Cup Team, which played in New Zealand.
  • NAIA All-American at Texas Wesleyan in 1988-89.