Ian Leggatt
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 23, 1966
Birthday
54
AGE
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Chapel Hill, NC
Residence
Wife, Lori; Mia Riess (4/25/2002), Aidan (9/25/04)
Family
Texas Wesleyan University (1990, Sports Management)
College
1990
Turned Pro
$2,778,934
Career Earnings
Toronto, Canada
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Did not compete on the PGA TOUR or the Nationwide Tour.
2009 Season
Missed both of his cuts on the PGA TOUR. Made eight of 22 cuts on the Nationwide Tour with five top-25 finishes.
2008 Season
Made four cuts in five starts on the PGA TOUR, with a season-best T33 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. In 20 Nationwide Tour starts, made seven cuts but failed to crack the top 10. Finished the year No. 111 on the money list.
2007 Season
2006 Season
Played on a major medical extension in 2005 and 2006 because of carpal tunnel syndrome in left wrist.
2005 Season
Limited to 12 events as he continued to recover from carpal tunnel syndrome in his left wrist. Did not play until MCI Heritage in April and played sporadically during the season. Received a Major Medical Extension carryover for 2006. Best finish in 12 starts was T32 at the Barclays Classic in June.
2004 Season
Played in only five events due to carpal tunnel syndrome in left wrist. Received a Major Medical Extension for the 2005 campaign.
2003 Season
Suffered through injury-plagued season after capturing his first TOUR title in 2002. Played in the first three events of the season, missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Phoenix Open. Sidelined for the next two weeks with a bad sinus infection that interfered with his oxygen intake. Also nursed a tendon problem in his left elbow and had to wear a brace.
2002 Season
2001 Season
Retained PGA TOUR card for 2002 with T5 finish at 2001 Qualifying School. PGA TOUR rookie made 12 cuts in 29 starts with two top-10s and three top-25s.
2000 Season
Rookie member of the Nationwide Tour, finishing fifth on the money list. Made the cut at 18 of 23 events with six top-10s and 10 top-25s.
Amateur Highlights