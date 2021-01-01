|
Frank Nobilo
Full Name
KNOB-il-o
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
May 14, 1960
Birthday
61
AGE
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
Auckland, New Zealand
Residence
Wife, Selena; Bianca (1990)
Family
1979
Turned Pro
$2,875,836
Career Earnings
Auckland, New Zealand
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
International Victories (6)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2002 Season
Even though he was 131st on the money list after the Disney Golf Classic he missed the last two tournament of the season due to a shoulder injury.
2001 Season
Key to finishing inside top 125 for first time since 1998 was eight top-25s in his 17 starts. Made cut in 14 of first 18 starts before going through stretch of five consecutive missed cuts from mid-July through late September.
2000 Season
1999 Season
His 29 PGA TOUR events entered were the most of his career. Failed to record a top-10 for the first time since 1994, but did manage three top-25 finishes.
1998 Season
1997 Season
1996 Season
Made cut seven times in eight PGA TOUR events.
Amateur Highlights