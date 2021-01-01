×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Frank Nobilo
Frank Nobilo

Frank Nobilo

New ZealandNew Zealand
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
61
AGE
1979
Turned Pro
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
61
AGE
1979
Turned Pro
Auckland, New Zealand
Birthplace
--
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank
--
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Frank Nobilo
Frank Nobilo
New ZealandNew Zealand
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Frank Nobilo

Full Name

KNOB-il-o

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

May 14, 1960

Birthday

61

AGE

Auckland, New Zealand

Birthplace

Auckland, New Zealand

Residence

Wife, Selena; Bianca (1990)

Family

1979

Turned Pro

$2,875,836

Career Earnings

Auckland, New Zealand

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 1997 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

International Victories (6)

  • 1985 New Zealand PGA Champion
  • 1987 New Zealand PGA Champion
  • 1996 Deutsche Bank Open
  • 1996 Subaru Sarazen World Open
  • 1997 Andersen Consulting Hong Kong Open
  • 1997 Mexican Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 1997 Defeated Brad Faxon, Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

Special Interests

  • Squash, motor racing

Career Highlights

2002 Season

Even though he was 131st on the money list after the Disney Golf Classic he missed the last two tournament of the season due to a shoulder injury.

  • WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Closing-round 66 helped to earn his first and only top-10 of season, a T10 at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf.

2001 Season

Key to finishing inside top 125 for first time since 1998 was eight top-25s in his 17 starts. Made cut in 14 of first 18 starts before going through stretch of five consecutive missed cuts from mid-July through late September.

  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Earned a T8 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first top-10 since fifth-place finish at 1998 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic.

2000 Season

  • Doral-Ryder Open: Shot a career low round of 63 in second round of Doral-Ryder Open.

1999 Season

His 29 PGA TOUR events entered were the most of his career. Failed to record a top-10 for the first time since 1994, but did manage three top-25 finishes.

1998 Season

  • The Presidents Cup: Participated in his third Presidents Cup (1994, 1996, 1998).

1997 Season

  • Motorola Western Open: Had another chance for victory at the Motorola Western Open, finishing second three strokes back of Tiger Woods.
  • Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Captured first PGA TOUR title in second season on TOUR at the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. Added a third 69 on Saturday and was five strokes behind Brad Faxon and Tom Kite. Final-round 67, in cool and rainy conditions, moved him into tie with Faxon. Parred first playoff hole for win.
  • Mexican Open: Won at the Mexican Open, bringing his total of international victories to 13.
  • Andersen Consulting Hong Kong Open: Captured the Andersen Consulting Hong Kong Open.

1996 Season

Made cut seven times in eight PGA TOUR events.

  • PGA Championship: Closed with 68 to finish T8 at PGA Championship.
  • U.S. Open Championship: Trailed leaders by two strokes through 54 holes of U.S. Open, closed with 74 and finished T13.
  • Masters Tournament: Recorded two top-10s, including T4 at Masters Tournament.
  • Subaru Sarazen World Open: Won second consecutive Subaru Sarazen World Open, marking first successful defense of his career.
  • Deutsche Bank Open: Won Deutsche Bank Open on PGA European Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time New Zealand PGA Champion (1985-87).