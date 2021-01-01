|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Chris Thompson
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
July 11, 1976
Birthday
45
AGE
Independence, Kansas
Birthplace
Lawrence, Kansas
Residence
Wife, Jessica; Henry Lang (4/8/08), Landry Inabelle (11/24/10)
Family
University of Kansas (1999, Business)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$488,347
Career Earnings
Lawrence, KS, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s and 16 made cuts in 24 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing at No. 20 on the Regular Season money list. Was 41st in the final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 132 on the money list. Recorded one top-10 finish in five starts.
2015 Season
Made four starts and two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
2013 Season
2012 Season
2011 Season
Made two cuts in three Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events.
2008 Season
Played in 16 events, making four Korn Ferry Tour cuts.
2007 Season
Finished his rookie season No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $66,617. Made the cut in half of his 30 starts, with six top-25 finishes.
2006 Season
Played on the Gateway Tour, finishing No. 24 on that tour's Desert Summer Series.