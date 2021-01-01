×
Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson

Chris Thompson

United States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
45
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of Kansas (1999, Business)
College
Independence, Kansas
Birthplace
222
FEDEXCUP Rank (2019)
39
FEDEXCUP Points (2019)
72.535
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
RESULTS

Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson
United States
Chris Thompson

Full Name

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

July 11, 1976

Birthday

45

AGE

Independence, Kansas

Birthplace

Lawrence, Kansas

Residence

Wife, Jessica; Henry Lang (4/8/08), Landry Inabelle (11/24/10)

Family

University of Kansas (1999, Business)

College

1999

Turned Pro

$488,347

Career Earnings

Lawrence, KS, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

Personal

  • Graduated from Independence High School in Lawrence, Kan., in 1994 and played golf at the University of Kansas.
  • Big Jayhawks Fan. Also likes the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs and (secretly) the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Loves basketball and coaches basketball for his kids.

Special Interests

  • Coaching youth basketball

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T10 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship with four sub-par rounds.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s and 16 made cuts in 24 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing at No. 20 on the Regular Season money list. Was 41st in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Finished the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in solo-third, his third-straight top-4 finish.
  • KC Golf Classic: Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season with a T4 finish at the KC Golf Classic.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Third top-10 of the season came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Posted 70-66 on the weekend for a T3. Birdied the 72nd hole to move into the top five.
  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Picked up the fifth top-10 finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career at the United Leasing & Finance Championship after ending the week in solo-eighth.
  • Panama Championship: Closed with a final-round 66 at the Panama Championship to finish T7, matching his career-best effort on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 132 on the money list. Recorded one top-10 finish in five starts.

  • Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth: T7 at the Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth.

2015 Season

Made four starts and two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: At the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December at PGA National, finished T67.
  • Greater Dallas Open: Best outing was a T44 at the Greater Dallas Open.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Dropped out of an exempt category after shooting 74 the last day.
  • U.S. Open: Missed the cut in his first U.S. Open appearance at Pinehurst.
  • HP Byron Nelson Championship: Played in two PGA TOUR events, finishing T64 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in May.

2013 Season

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Only other made cut in five starts came in Omaha, at the Cox Classic (T26).
  • Air Capital Classic: Fired a third-round 64 at the Air Capital Classic then followed that with a 69 in the final round to finish T7 in Wichita.

2012 Season

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Lone Korn Ferry Tour start was a T54 at the Cox Classic.

2011 Season

Made two cuts in three Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable: Opened with a 64 at the Midwest Classic and followed with three more under-par rounds to T25 outside Kansas City.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Also T44 at the Cox Classic, thanks to four more under-par rounds (69-65-69-69).

2009 Season

Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events.

  • Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Made the cut ta the Christmas In October in Kansas (T23).
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Made the cut at the Cox Classic (T32).

2008 Season

Played in 16 events, making four Korn Ferry Tour cuts.

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Top finish was a T12 at The Rex Hospital Open. Began with an even-par 71 then followed with a 70-69-67 finish.
  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Also T14 at his season-opening event, the Fort Smith Classic.

2007 Season

Finished his rookie season No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $66,617. Made the cut in half of his 30 starts, with six top-25 finishes.

  • Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Only top-10 was T8 at the Cox Classic.

2006 Season

Played on the Gateway Tour, finishing No. 24 on that tour's Desert Summer Series.