×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Frank Esposito
Frank Esposito

Frank Esposito

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
58
AGE
1985
Turned Pro
Rutgers
College
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
58
AGE
1985
Turned Pro
Rutgers
College
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
--
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank
--
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
75.75
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Frank Esposito
Frank Esposito
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Frank Esposito

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

June 02, 1963

Birthday

58

AGE

Staten Island, New York

Birthplace

East Brunswick, New Jersey

Residence

Nikolas, Alex, Zachary

Family

Rutgers

College

1985

Turned Pro

$167,214

Career Earnings

Old Bridge, NJ, United States

City Plays From

Additional Victories (12)

  • 1999 New Jersey State Open
  • 2003 New Jersey PGA Section Championship
  • 2006 NJPGA Match Play Championship
  • 2007 New Jersey Section PGA Championship
  • 2007 NJPGA Match Play Championship
  • 2009 New Jersey PGA Section Championship
  • 2010 New Jersey PGA Section Championship
  • 2010 New Jersey PGA Section Championship
  • 2010 New Jersey Stroke-Play Championship
  • 2010 New Jersey Charity Classic
  • 2013 NJPGA Senior Open Championship
  • 2014 Senior PGA Professional National Championship

Personal

  • Most recently served as the head professional at Brooklake CC in Florham Park, N.J.
  • Introduced to the game at age eight by his father and credits him for getting him involved in the game.
  • A long-time club professional in the New Jersey area, he has amassed a number of titles in his home state as well as the 2014 Senior PGA Professional National Championship. Played in the 2014 PGA Championships.

Special Interests

  • Spending time with his sons

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • Boeing Classic: Enjoyed his best outing of the season when he was T7 at the Boeing Classic which included a closing-round 5-under-par 67.

2014 Season

He played in three Champions Tour events during the year prior to his victory at the Q-School.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully-exempt status for 2015 by earning medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at Orange County National near Orlando in November. Fired a 5-under-par 67 in the third round to build a three-stroke advantage after 54 holes and closed with a 1-under-par 71 to finish four ahead of runner-up Grant Waite. The victory climaxed a productive two-week run for him.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Senior Open at Oak Tree GC but missed the cut after rounds of 75-82.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Was T39 at the Senior PGA Championship.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Open-qualified at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, where he finished T45.
  • Senior PGA Professional National Championship: Won the Senior PGA Professional National Championship by four strokes at the PGA GC in Port St. Lucie, Fla., which earned him a berth in the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

2010 Season

Was named the New Jersey PGA Player of the Year four times and was inducted into the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame in 2010.

1998 Season

Played in the 1998 PGA Championships. Made a pair of starts on the 1998 Korn Ferry Tour.

  • NIKE Hershey Open: Finished 55th at the Hershey Open.

1992 Season

  • Buick Classic: Played in the Buick Classic.
  • U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

1989 Season

  • Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic: Played in the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic.