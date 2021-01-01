|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Frank Esposito
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
June 02, 1963
Birthday
58
AGE
Staten Island, New York
Birthplace
East Brunswick, New Jersey
Residence
Nikolas, Alex, Zachary
Family
Rutgers
College
1985
Turned Pro
$167,214
Career Earnings
Old Bridge, NJ, United States
City Plays From
Additional Victories (12)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
He played in three Champions Tour events during the year prior to his victory at the Q-School.
2010 Season
Was named the New Jersey PGA Player of the Year four times and was inducted into the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame in 2010.
1998 Season
Played in the 1998 PGA Championships. Made a pair of starts on the 1998 Korn Ferry Tour.
1992 Season
1989 Season