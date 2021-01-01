×
Franklin Langham
Franklin Langham

Franklin Langham

United StatesUnited States
University of Georgia (1991, Risk Management and Insurance)
College
Thomson, GA
Birthplace
No additional profile information available

Franklin Langham

Full Name

LANG-um

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

May 08, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Thomson, GA

Birthplace

Peachtree City, GA

Residence

Wife, Ashley; Parker (4/29/97), Carson (7/7/99), George (9/5/01), Oliver (5/13/05)

Family

University of Georgia (1991, Risk Management and Insurance)

College

1992

Turned Pro

$4,478,872

Career Earnings

Peachtree City, GA, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

  • 1993 NIKE Permian Basin Open
  • 2004 Rheem Classic
  • 2007 Utah EnergySolutions Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-3)

  • 1995 Lost to Allen Doyle, NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic
  • 1995 Lost to Glen Hnatiuk, Harry Rudolph, NIKE Utah Classic
  • 1995 Lost to Jeff Gove, NIKE Tri-Cities Open

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, activities with kids

Career Highlights

2008 Season

Struggled through difficult season without making a cut in 13 starts.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 26 events on the Nationwide Tour, including three top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 32 on the money list, with $175,414.

  • Utah EnergySolutions Championship: Also posted four rounds in the 60s (63-67-66-68) at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship, leading to tournament-record 20-under 264 and a two-stroke win over Richard Johnson. It represented the third Tour win of his career. Only start on the PGA TOUR in 2007 resulted in a T30 finish at the AT&T Classic.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr. Pepper: Four rounds in the 60s (68-64-66-68) led to a runner-up finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, finishing four strokes behind Tom Scherrer. Collected $60,048 to move from No. 155 to No. 51 on the money list.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 26 starts on the Nationwide Tour, with four top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 41 on the money list, with $136,246. Ranked 10th in the All-Around Ranking.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Made an impressive T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Held the lead after the second and third rounds in Lafayette, but a final-round, 1-under 70 left him two strokes back of winner Johnson Wagner.
  • ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Missed the cut in his first two starts before bouncing back with a T42 in New Zealand.

2005 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 31 events on TOUR. Two T19 performances represented his best outings of the year.

  • Barclays Classic: T19 at the Barclays Classic.
  • FBR Open: T19 at the FBR Open.

2004 Season

Wrapped up the Nationwide Tour season No. 4 on the official money list, with $312,896 and graduated to the PGA TOUR for second time in his career. Posted 13 top-25s in 16 made cuts.

  • Rheem Classic: At the Rheem Classic, broke through for his second career Tour victory with a 72-hole total of 15-under 265, good for a two-stroke win over Keoke Cotner. A 9-under 61 in the second round was spurred on by the Tour's lowest nine-hole score of the season (28) and a season-best eight consecutive birdies (Nos. 3-10), one shy of the Nationwide Tour record of nine set by Omar Uresti in 1994. At the time, the win established a new record for time between victories on the Nationwide Tour.

2003 Season

Last win came at the Permian Basin Open, a gap of 10 years, 8 months, 17 days. Led Tour in Scoring Average, was second in Greens in Regulation and Birdie Average, third in Putting Average and seventh in All-Around Ranking. Finished the Nationwide Tour season No. 65 on the money list, with $75,831.

2002 Season

Finished No. 168 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $238,461.

2001 Season

Played in only 22 events on the PGA TOUR as season was cut short by left elbow surgery on Oct. 12. Led PGA TOUR in Sand Saves at 68.9 percent.

  • Masters Tournament: Achieved life-long dream by participating in his first Masters, finishing T40.

2000 Season

Enjoyed breakthrough season in fourth PGA TOUR campaign. Eclipsed career-highs set the previous season in official money and ranking. Seven top-10s and three seconds also established career-highs. Ranking of 26th on the official money list marked his first top-30 finish in that category and qualified him for first TOUR Championship appearance.

  • PGA Championship: Had best seven-tournament stretch of short career during mid-season run in which he finished no worse than seventh in six of seven starts, including seventh-place finish at his first major, the PGA Championship. Started with rounds of 72-71 before firing third-round 7-under-par 65 and final-day 69.
  • Doral-Ryder Open: First top-10 came at Doral-Ryder Open after rounds of 66-63-68-70 produced second career runner-up finish. Second-round 63 established a personal best. Opening 66-63--129 (-15) was the fifth-lowest first 36-hole score on TOUR.

1999 Season

Finished 76th on money list, his first time among the top 100. Made 20 of 29 cuts, with three top-10s and finished 76th on money list -- his first time among the top-100.

  • National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney: Best showing of season came at National Car Rental Golf Classic, with T3.

1998 Season

Made 18 cuts, including in five of his last six starts that helped him secure a spot in the top 125.

  • Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Made a serious run at the winner's circle in mid-July at the Deposit Guaranty Classic in Mississippi. Fired back-to-back 67s to move into a tie for fourth after two rounds. Finished in a three-way tie for second with Paul Goydos and Tim Loustalot, two strokes back.

1997 Season

Had no exempt status on the PGA TOUR or Nationwide Tour but played in 16 Nationwide Tour events that year, with three top-10s.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained his TOUR card with a sixth-place finish at the 1997 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1996 Season

Finished 174th on the PGA TOUR money list.

  • Freeport-McDermott Classic: His best finish was a T15 at the Freeport McDermott Classic in New Orleans.

1995 Season

Fourth-place finish on the Nationwide Tour money list secured his PGA TOUR playing privileges for 1996 despite not winning a tournament. Three playoff losses a Nationwide Tour record that was tied in 2004 by Paul Gow.

1993 Season

  • NIKE Permian Basin Open: Captured the Permian Basin Open on the Nationwide Tour, where he defeated Doug Martin in a playoff.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was an All-American in 1991 at the University of Georgia and was a member of the victorious 1991 U.S. Walker Cup team at Portmarnock G.C. in Dublin, Ireland. Walker Cup teammates included David Duval, Phil Mickelson and Jay Sigel.