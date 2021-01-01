|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Franklin Langham
Full Name
LANG-um
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
May 08, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Thomson, GA
Birthplace
Peachtree City, GA
Residence
Wife, Ashley; Parker (4/29/97), Carson (7/7/99), George (9/5/01), Oliver (5/13/05)
Family
University of Georgia (1991, Risk Management and Insurance)
College
1992
Turned Pro
$4,478,872
Career Earnings
Peachtree City, GA, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-3)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2008 Season
Struggled through difficult season without making a cut in 13 starts.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 26 events on the Nationwide Tour, including three top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 32 on the money list, with $175,414.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 26 starts on the Nationwide Tour, with four top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 41 on the money list, with $136,246. Ranked 10th in the All-Around Ranking.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 31 events on TOUR. Two T19 performances represented his best outings of the year.
2004 Season
Wrapped up the Nationwide Tour season No. 4 on the official money list, with $312,896 and graduated to the PGA TOUR for second time in his career. Posted 13 top-25s in 16 made cuts.
2003 Season
Last win came at the Permian Basin Open, a gap of 10 years, 8 months, 17 days. Led Tour in Scoring Average, was second in Greens in Regulation and Birdie Average, third in Putting Average and seventh in All-Around Ranking. Finished the Nationwide Tour season No. 65 on the money list, with $75,831.
2002 Season
Finished No. 168 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $238,461.
2001 Season
Played in only 22 events on the PGA TOUR as season was cut short by left elbow surgery on Oct. 12. Led PGA TOUR in Sand Saves at 68.9 percent.
2000 Season
Enjoyed breakthrough season in fourth PGA TOUR campaign. Eclipsed career-highs set the previous season in official money and ranking. Seven top-10s and three seconds also established career-highs. Ranking of 26th on the official money list marked his first top-30 finish in that category and qualified him for first TOUR Championship appearance.
1999 Season
Finished 76th on money list, his first time among the top 100. Made 20 of 29 cuts, with three top-10s and finished 76th on money list -- his first time among the top-100.
1998 Season
Made 18 cuts, including in five of his last six starts that helped him secure a spot in the top 125.
1997 Season
Had no exempt status on the PGA TOUR or Nationwide Tour but played in 16 Nationwide Tour events that year, with three top-10s.
1996 Season
Finished 174th on the PGA TOUR money list.
1995 Season
Fourth-place finish on the Nationwide Tour money list secured his PGA TOUR playing privileges for 1996 despite not winning a tournament. Three playoff losses a Nationwide Tour record that was tied in 2004 by Paul Gow.
1993 Season
Amateur Highlights