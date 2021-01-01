|
Scott Sterling
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
February 02, 1972
Birthday
49
AGE
Beaumont, Texas
Birthplace
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Residence
Wife, Stephanie; William (10/12/04), Jonathan (7/2/07)
Family
Louisiana State University (1994, General Studies)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$1,749,576
Career Earnings
Baton Rouge, LA, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had two top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 35th on the money list.
2013 Season
Played in 21 events, making nine cuts, which included seven top-30s.
2012 Season
Made the cut in nine of his 18 Korn Ferry Tour starts but failed to muster a top-25 finish. Ended the year No. 156 on the money list.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts but had only one top-10 finish–a T6 to begin the year at the Panama Claro Championship.
2010 Season
Played in 24 events and made 13 cuts to finish No. 68 on the money list.
2009 Season
Sophomore PGA TOUR Season resulted in nine made cuts in 16 starts.
2008 Season
Played rookie season on the PGA TOUR and secured conditional 2009 PGA TOUR status with No. 144 finish on the money list. Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts, with two top-10 finishes.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 28 Korn Ferry Tour events, including seven top-25s and a win.
2006 Season
Led the Tight Lies Tour money list, with $72,227.
2005 Season
Finished 111th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with his only top-10 finish coming in his first start.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Completed the year No. 80 on the official money list, with $63,608.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 28 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-25s, and earned $94,017.
2002 Season
Enjoyed solid rookie season, making the cut in 18 of 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2001 Season
Winner of the NGA Hooters Tour Championship.
1999 Season
Played in seven tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 274 on the money list.