Scott Sterling
Scott Sterling

Scott Sterling

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
Scott Sterling

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

February 02, 1972

Birthday

49

AGE

Beaumont, Texas

Birthplace

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Residence

Wife, Stephanie; William (10/12/04), Jonathan (7/2/07)

Family

Louisiana State University (1994, General Studies)

College

1995

Turned Pro

$1,749,576

Career Earnings

Baton Rouge, LA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2007 Jacob's Creek Open Championship

Personal

  • Avid fan of the band Pearl Jam.
  • Is an LSU fan.
  • Grew up a fan of the Houston Oilers and follows the New Orleans Saints.
  • Enjoys Five Guys and Ruth's Chris.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, music, family

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had two top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 35th on the money list.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, with his best performance a T25 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: His other top-10, a T7, came in mid July at the Utah Championship where he posted four rounds in the 60s.
  • U.S. Open: In June, qualified for the U.S. Open, his first major. Shot 77-74 to miss the cut at Pinehurst.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: In three Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made one cut, a T41 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March.

2013 Season

Played in 21 events, making nine cuts, which included seven top-30s.

  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Placed T14 at United Leasing Championship.
  • Chile Classic: Best finishes started with T12 at Chile Classic.

2012 Season

Made the cut in nine of his 18 Korn Ferry Tour starts but failed to muster a top-25 finish. Ended the year No. 156 on the money list.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was T32 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, two shots shy of gaining his Tour card. Played the final 39 holes at 10-under par and no bogeys, but his 15-under total was not enough to earn him a return to the PGA TOUR.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts but had only one top-10 finish–a T6 to begin the year at the Panama Claro Championship.

2010 Season

Played in 24 events and made 13 cuts to finish No. 68 on the money list.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Notched his second top-10 finish and best performance of the year in October at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, where he was T5 at TPC Sawgrass Dye's Valley Course.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: At the BMW Charity Pro-Am, posted his first top-10 of the year, a T7, after making just one cut in his first five starts. Had a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole in the final round, which led to the low round of the day, a 62.

2009 Season

Sophomore PGA TOUR Season resulted in nine made cuts in 16 starts.

  • Valero Texas Open: Among four top-25 finishes was a season-best T11 at the Valero Texas Open, which was set up by a second-round 63 (tying his career low round during the second round of the 2008 Children's Miracle Network Classic).
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Only made cut in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he held a share of the 54-hole lead with eventual winner Bubba Dickerson. Final-round 72 left him two shots out of a playoff.

2008 Season

Played rookie season on the PGA TOUR and secured conditional 2009 PGA TOUR status with No. 144 finish on the money list. Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts, with two top-10 finishes.

  • Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Finished T6 at season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic (thanks to second-round 63). Only previous TOUR start came at the 2006 FedEx St. Jude Classic, where he was tied for 38th after gaining entry as a Monday qualifier. Shot a second-round 65 to get to the weekend.
  • Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Made late-season push with T8 finish at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 Korn Ferry Tour events, including seven top-25s and a win.

  • Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Making his 122nd career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, won the Jacob's Creek Open in Australia, finishing the tournament at 12-under 276. Moved to the 54-hole lead with rounds of 70-69-66 and then posted a 1-under 71 on the final day to defeat local favorite David Lutterus by one stroke. Collected a career-best $108,000 for the win, nearly as much as the $112,357 he won in his best season on Tour in 2002. Would never drop out of the top 25 the rest of the season.

2006 Season

Led the Tight Lies Tour money list, with $72,227.

  • FINA Abilene Open: Won the FINA Abilene Open.
  • Fore Kids Oklahoma Classic: Won the Fore Kids Oklahoma Classic.

2005 Season

Finished 111th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with his only top-10 finish coming in his first start.

  • BellSouth Panama Championship: Had a sixth at the BellSouth Panama Championship.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Completed the year No. 80 on the official money list, with $63,608.

  • LaSalle Bank Open: Had a hole-in-one during the second round of the LaSalle Bank Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 28 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-25s, and earned $94,017.

  • Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Had a hole-in-one at the Gila River Golf Classic.

2002 Season

Enjoyed solid rookie season, making the cut in 18 of 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Best finish of T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2001 Season

Winner of the NGA Hooters Tour Championship.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T42 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC, missing his TOUR card by only two strokes.

1999 Season

Played in seven tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 274 on the money list.