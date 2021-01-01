|
Gibby Gilbert III
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
October 21, 1965
Birthday
55
AGE
Hollywood, FL
Birthplace
Ooltewah, TN; plays out of Eagle Bluff Golf Club
Residence
Wife, Cindy; Shelby (9/13/90), Carson (1/4/95), Hadley (4/2/03), Cooper (9/8/05)
Family
University of Tennessee (1989, Sports Management)
College
1990
Turned Pro
$528,333
Career Earnings
Ooltewah, TN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Posted three finishes in the top 25 in 19 starts during the 2019 season. Withdrew from the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and finished No. 63 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
2018 Season
2016 Season
Played in six events.
2015 Season
Won a pair of events on the Sunbelt Senior Tour.