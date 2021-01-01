×
Gibby Gilbert III
United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
55
AGE
1990
Turned Pro
University of Tennessee (1989, Sports Management)
College
Hollywood, FL
Birthplace
133
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank
$21,892
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
73.00
Scoring Average

Performance
Gibby Gilbert III
United StatesUnited States
Gibby Gilbert III

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

October 21, 1965

Birthday

55

AGE

Hollywood, FL

Birthplace

Ooltewah, TN; plays out of Eagle Bluff Golf Club

Residence

Wife, Cindy; Shelby (9/13/90), Carson (1/4/95), Hadley (4/2/03), Cooper (9/8/05)

Family

University of Tennessee (1989, Sports Management)

College

1990

Turned Pro

$528,333

Career Earnings

Ooltewah, TN, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR Champions: Eligible to Event Qualify

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2016

Personal

  • Enjoys being with his family and lists hunting as a hobby.
  • Son of former PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions winner Gibby Gilbert.
  • Played collegiately at the University of Tennessee with former PGA TOUR player Mike Sposa and Jimmy Johnston, who was best known as the caddie for Steve Stricker.

Special Interests

  • Family, hunting

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Posted three finishes in the top 25 in 19 starts during the 2019 season. Withdrew from the first Playoffs event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and finished No. 63 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

2018 Season

  • DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Was part of the first father-son duo to play the same PGA TOUR Champions event when he and his father competed at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. Gilbert finished 26th while his father finished 75th.

2016 Season

Played in six events.

  • PGA TOUR Champions Q-School: Was T4 with Fran Quinn and Skip Kendall at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in December but eventually finished sixth overall after playoffs which determined the fourth and fifth fully-exempt positions.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Best finish came in July at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open where he finished T18.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Was also T26 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

2015 Season

Won a pair of events on the Sunbelt Senior Tour.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Finished seventh at the 2015 PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament to earn a conditional exemption after shooting 70 on the last day of the tournament in Scottsdale. Was the first-round leader after a 64 and was just one stroke off the 36-hole lead.
  • The Memorial: Won The Memorial on the Sunbelt Tour.
  • Donald Ross Classic: Won the Donald Ross Classic on the Sunbelt Tour.