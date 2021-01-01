×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Omar Uresti
Omar Uresti

Omar Uresti

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
52
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
University of Texas (1991, Organizational Communication)
College
Austin, Texas
Birthplace
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
52
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
University of Texas (1991, Organizational Communication)
College
Austin, Texas
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR--
OWGR
75.687
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Omar Uresti
Omar Uresti
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Omar Uresti

Full Name

you-RES-tee

Pronunciation

5  ft, 6  in

168 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

August 03, 1968

Birthday

52

AGE

Austin, Texas

Birthplace

Austin, Texas

Residence

Omar David, Jr. (8/18/04); Isabelle Michelle (4/16/07)

Family

University of Texas (1991, Organizational Communication)

College

1991

Turned Pro

$4,758,048

Career Earnings

Austin, TX, United States

City Plays From

http://www.omaruresti.com

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 1995

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1994 NIKE Shreveport Open
  • 2007 Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards

International Victories (1)

  • 2005 Barton Creek Austin Challenge [Can]

Additional Victories (2)

  • 1994 Hollard Royal Swazi Sun Open (Sunshine Tour)
  • 2005 Barton Creek Challenge (Canadian Tour)

Personal

  • Counts among biggest thrills in golf a hole-in-one at age 8. Nickname is "O-man."
  • His niece is married to PGA TOUR player Nick Watney.

Special Interests

  • Fishing with his son, movies, Texas Longhorns football

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made the most starts (10) in a season since his last full season on the PGA TOUR (27 starts in 2010). Made the cut in three of those starts, with a T66 at the Barracuda Championship his best showing. Qualified for the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive season as one of the top-20 qualifiers at the PGA Professional Championship, going on to miss the cut at Bellerive Country Club.

2017 Season

Defeated Dave McNabb in a playoff to win the PGA Professional Championship, qualifying him (along with 19 additional PGA pros) for the PGA Championship in August. Went on to finish T73 at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Only other start on TOUR resulted in a missed cut at the Barbasol Championship.

2011 Season

On the PGA TOUR, made two cuts in five starts. Made one made cut in 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 27 starts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10 performance.

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Closed with a 5-under 65, one stroke shy of matching his career-low round on TOUR, to finish T8 in his first start of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2009 Season

Made five of nine cuts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by one top-10. Made 10 of 14 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he also posted a top-10.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned exempt status on the PGA TOUR for 2010 with a T15 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. It was his fifth successful trip through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Four rounds in the 60s earned him T5 honors at the Korn Ferry Tour's Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Posted first top-10 since 2006 B.C. Open (T4) with a T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship, aided by rounds of 67-67 on the weekend.

2008 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR in 24 starts.

  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: His best finish being a T11 at the U.S. Bank Championship following a final-round, 6-under 64.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 12 top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 15 on the money list, with $247,355.

  • Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Recorded the first of six top-10 finishes with a victory at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship, ending at even-par 288, the second-highest winning score in Tour history. His 72-hole score was topped only by Roger Salazar's 3-over-par total at the 1991 South Texas Open. His final-round 76 was also the second-highest final-round score by a winner in Tour history; only Salazar's 79 in 1991 was higher. The second win of his career was a two-stroke victory over Skip Kendall and Aron Price and was good for $112,500, moving him to second on the money list. His win set a new record for time elapsed between victories, coming 12 years, 11 months, 8 days since his last win–at the 1994 Shreveport Open. Win snapped a string of 383 starts in PGA TOUR-sponsored events since his last victory.

2006 Season

Playing out of the No. 126-150 category, finished 134th on the PGA TOUR money list, thanks to two top-10s.

  • B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Finished T4 at the B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort for his second top-10 of the season and 12th of his career.
  • EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T3 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, making the most out of the Sponsor Exemption that allowed him only his sixth TOUR start of the season, matching his best career finish (1997 Bay Hill Invitational) and winning $359,600. His previous top-10 came at the Nelson in 2005, a T6.

2005 Season

Played in 27 TOUR events and recorded one top-10.

  • EDS Byron Nelson Championship: A T6 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, thanks to a final-round 66.

2004 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Returned to Q-School after finishing 163rd on TOUR money list and finished T21 to retain playing privileges.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: In first start of the season, carded a final-round 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish T10, his lone top-10 of season.

2003 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T7 at the 2003 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Tied course record in third round (63) and shot final-round 64 to move into top 30.

1999 Season

Became his best season on TOUR by making the cut in 20 of 31 events and earned $405,201 to finish No. 99 on the money list.

1994 Season

Earned his TOUR card for the first time by finishing 14th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Had his biggest thrill during the tournament when he posted nine consecutive birdies, a Korn Ferry Tour record that also bettered what was then the all-time PGA TOUR mark by one.

  • NIKE Shreveport Open: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title at the Shreveport Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • 1985 Texas Junior champion.