Omar Uresti
Full Name
you-RES-tee
Pronunciation
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
August 03, 1968
Birthday
52
AGE
Austin, Texas
Birthplace
Austin, Texas
Residence
Omar David, Jr. (8/18/04); Isabelle Michelle (4/16/07)
Family
University of Texas (1991, Organizational Communication)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$4,758,048
Career Earnings
Austin, TX, United States
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made the most starts (10) in a season since his last full season on the PGA TOUR (27 starts in 2010). Made the cut in three of those starts, with a T66 at the Barracuda Championship his best showing. Qualified for the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive season as one of the top-20 qualifiers at the PGA Professional Championship, going on to miss the cut at Bellerive Country Club.
2017 Season
Defeated Dave McNabb in a playoff to win the PGA Professional Championship, qualifying him (along with 19 additional PGA pros) for the PGA Championship in August. Went on to finish T73 at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Only other start on TOUR resulted in a missed cut at the Barbasol Championship.
2011 Season
On the PGA TOUR, made two cuts in five starts. Made one made cut in 11 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 27 starts on the PGA TOUR, with one top-10 performance.
2009 Season
Made five of nine cuts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by one top-10. Made 10 of 14 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he also posted a top-10.
2008 Season
Claimed four top-25 finishes on the PGA TOUR in 24 starts.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including 12 top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 15 on the money list, with $247,355.
2006 Season
Playing out of the No. 126-150 category, finished 134th on the PGA TOUR money list, thanks to two top-10s.
2005 Season
Played in 27 TOUR events and recorded one top-10.
2004 Season
2003 Season
1999 Season
Became his best season on TOUR by making the cut in 20 of 31 events and earned $405,201 to finish No. 99 on the money list.
1994 Season
Earned his TOUR card for the first time by finishing 14th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Had his biggest thrill during the tournament when he posted nine consecutive birdies, a Korn Ferry Tour record that also bettered what was then the all-time PGA TOUR mark by one.
Amateur Highlights