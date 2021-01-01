×
Brad Schneider
United StatesUnited States
Metric
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida (Finance, 2012)
College
Brandon, Florida
Birthplace
Performance
Brad Schneider
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • Favorite athlete is Aaron Rodgers.
  • Something people may not know about him is he wears a brace on his lower left leg to walk and play golf. Suffered a broken right leg playing football with friends his senior year of high school and needed surgery. Complications from the 8-hour surgery resulted in Compartment Syndrome, a life-threatening condition of the limbs which is the result of insufficient blood supply to muscles and nerves within one of the body's compartments, such as an arm or leg.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was winning three consecutive team conference championships while at UCF.
  • Biggest thrill outside playing golf was attending the Masters with his dad in 2004.
  • Involved with the Purple Stride Cancer Foundation.
  • Father is a retired pharmacist and sister is an optometrist.

Special Interests

  • Watching other sports

2017 Season

Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2016 Season

  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Finished T4 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada in June.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T23 finish at the Sebring, Florida Q-School in January.

2015 Season

Played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had one top 10. Finished 121st on the Regular Season money list.

  • Rex Hospital Open: Combined an opening-round 66 with three more under-par rounds to claim a T8 at the Rex Hospital Open at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

2014 Season

Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and two top-25s. Made 10 cuts. Finished 87th on the money list.

  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, fired a 66 in the opening round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship and was tied for lead with Justin Thomas. Posted 74-69-73 over his final 54 holes for a T9, his best outing of the year.
  • Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Finished T12 at the Brasil Champions in March. Made a hole-in-one during the rain-delayed second round at the 125-yard second hole. Needed to return to Sao Paulo GC on Saturday to complete the round. Added another eagle at the par-4 16th and finished with a career-best 63. Was T3 at the halfway point. Shot 71-70 over the last two rounds.

2013 Season

  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Missed the cut at the United Leasing Championship in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

Amateur Highlights

  • While attending the University of Central Florida was named to the All-Conference USA team three times.
  • Won the David Toms Award in 2012 and also named to the All Southeast Region team in 2012.
  • While in high school at Bloomingdale High, was named 2004 Hillsborough County Golfer of the Year.
  • Qualified for two U.S. Juniors and the 2007 U.S. Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020