Personal
- Favorite athlete is Aaron Rodgers.
- Something people may not know about him is he wears a brace on his lower left leg to walk and play golf. Suffered a broken right leg playing football with friends his senior year of high school and needed surgery. Complications from the 8-hour surgery resulted in Compartment Syndrome, a life-threatening condition of the limbs which is the result of insufficient blood supply to muscles and nerves within one of the body's compartments, such as an arm or leg.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning three consecutive team conference championships while at UCF.
- Biggest thrill outside playing golf was attending the Masters with his dad in 2004.
- Involved with the Purple Stride Cancer Foundation.
- Father is a retired pharmacist and sister is an optometrist.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making five cuts and one top-10 for a 20th-place final finish on the Points List.
2020 Season
-
Shell Open: In only his second PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, not only made his first cut but posted a top-five with a T4 performance at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in mid-December. Had four rounds at par or better, including a second-round 66 and a 4-under 67 on the final day to tie with Joshua Lee, five shots short of winner MJ Maguire.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Was in contention at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course in January, and moved to 9-under with six holes to play. Finished that closing stretch in 2-over, with three bogeys, to shoot a final-round 73 that left him alone in third, three shots behind winner A.J. Crouch. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Finished T4 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada in June.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T23 finish at the Sebring, Florida Q-School in January.
2015 Season
Played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had one top 10. Finished 121st on the Regular Season money list.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Combined an opening-round 66 with three more under-par rounds to claim a T8 at the Rex Hospital Open at TPC Wakefield Plantation.
2014 Season
Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording one top-10 and two top-25s. Made 10 cuts. Finished 87th on the money list.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, fired a 66 in the opening round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship and was tied for lead with Justin Thomas. Posted 74-69-73 over his final 54 holes for a T9, his best outing of the year.
-
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Finished T12 at the Brasil Champions in March. Made a hole-in-one during the rain-delayed second round at the 125-yard second hole. Needed to return to Sao Paulo GC on Saturday to complete the round. Added another eagle at the par-4 16th and finished with a career-best 63. Was T3 at the halfway point. Shot 71-70 over the last two rounds.
2013 Season
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Missed the cut at the United Leasing Championship in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- While attending the University of Central Florida was named to the All-Conference USA team three times.
- Won the David Toms Award in 2012 and also named to the All Southeast Region team in 2012.
- While in high school at Bloomingdale High, was named 2004 Hillsborough County Golfer of the Year.
- Qualified for two U.S. Juniors and the 2007 U.S. Amateur.
