Craig Kanada
Full Name
kuh-NAH-duh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
October 02, 1968
Birthday
52
AGE
Portland, Oregon
Birthplace
The Woodlands, Texas
Residence
Wife, Brooke; David (1997), Oscar (1999), Caleb (2002)
Family
Ohio State University (1991, International Business)
College
1991
Turned Pro
$2,088,416
Career Earnings
The Woodlands, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2015 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2014 Season
Did not make any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2011 Season
Made just two starts and did not make a cut in either event.
2010 Season
Made only one Korn Ferry Tour cut in nine starts.
2009 Season
Made only four cuts in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 23 starts on TOUR, with three top-25 finishes. Played three times on the Korn Ferry Tour but missed the cut in all three starts.
2007 Season
Went on to finish the season No. 128 on the money list, with $743,304. Returned to PGA TOUR in 2007 for first time since 2001 .
2006 Season
Made his 212th Korn Ferry Tour start and broke through for his first professional victory at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Came back from a three-stroke deficit to Bryce Molder after 54 holes to defeat Molder and three others by one shot.
2002 Season
Finished out of the top 100 (No. 182) for the first time in his seven years on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2001 Season
2000 Season
Made the cut in 21 of 27 Korn Ferry Tour events with five top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 20 on the money list.
1999 Season
All six of his top-10 finishes came within a period of eight tournaments on Tour (Knoxville Open to Omaha Classic). Rounding out his five runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour were near-misses at the 1995 Boise Open, 1996 Wichita Open and 1998 South Carolina Classic.
1998 Season
Finished in the top 50 on their money list in all six seasons, including No. 20 in 1999 and 2000.
1997 Season
Made just five of 23 cuts in rookie TOUR season.
1996 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE