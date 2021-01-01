×
Craig Kanada

Full Name

kuh-NAH-duh

Pronunciation

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

October 02, 1968

Birthday

52

AGE

Portland, Oregon

Birthplace

The Woodlands, Texas

Residence

Wife, Brooke; David (1997), Oscar (1999), Caleb (2002)

Family

Ohio State University (1991, International Business)

College

1991

Turned Pro

$2,088,416

Career Earnings

The Woodlands, TX, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1994
  • PGA TOUR: 1997

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2006 Utah Energy Solutions Championship, Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 1999 Lost to Fran Quinn, Ryan Howison, NIKE Dakota Dunes Open

Special Interests

  • Spending time with family, Houston Astros baseball

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2015 Season

Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2014 Season

Did not make any PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2011 Season

Made just two starts and did not make a cut in either event.

2010 Season

Made only one Korn Ferry Tour cut in nine starts.

2009 Season

Made only four cuts in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Stonebrae Classic: Best finish was a T11 at the Stonebrae Classic, aided by a season-best score of 65 in the third round.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 23 starts on TOUR, with three top-25 finishes. Played three times on the Korn Ferry Tour but missed the cut in all three starts.

  • John Deere Classic: Finished T12 at the John Deere Classic.
  • AT&T Classic: Finished T11 at the AT&T Classic.

2007 Season

Went on to finish the season No. 128 on the money list, with $743,304. Returned to PGA TOUR in 2007 for first time since 2001 .

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted a career-best T10 in first start of the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Had not cracked the top 10 in 58 previous TOUR starts. Finished 11th on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $297,744.

2006 Season

Made his 212th Korn Ferry Tour start and broke through for his first professional victory at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship. Came back from a three-stroke deficit to Bryce Molder after 54 holes to defeat Molder and three others by one shot.

  • Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian: Playing just 50 miles from his home in The Woodlands, Texas, posted the best final round in Web.com Tour Championship history with a 6-under 66 to storm back from six shots down to defeat third-round leader Matt Kuchar and Andrew Buckle by one shot. Sealed the win with chip-ins for par on No. 17 and for birdie on the final hole. The six-shot comeback was the largest in Web.com Tour Championship history. His jump of 21 spots to earn a TOUR card is second only to David Branshaw's climb of 22 spots in 2005.
  • Yes! Golf BCR Classic: Earlier in the year, lost in a four-man playoff at the Yes! Golf BCR Classic on the Canadian Tour.

2002 Season

Finished out of the top 100 (No. 182) for the first time in his seven years on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2001 Season

  • Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Lone top-25 finish on the PGA TOUR was a T20 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open, his first event of the year.

2000 Season

Made the cut in 21 of 27 Korn Ferry Tour events with five top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 20 on the money list.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his 2001 TOUR card by virtue of a T27 finish at the Qualifying Tournament.
  • BUY.COM Inland Empire Open: Among his top finishes was a runner-up showing at the Inland Empire Open.
  • BUY.COM New Mexico Classic: T3 at the New Mexico Classic.
  • BUY.COM Cleveland Open: T3 at the Greater Cleveland Open.

1999 Season

All six of his top-10 finishes came within a period of eight tournaments on Tour (Knoxville Open to Omaha Classic). Rounding out his five runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour were near-misses at the 1995 Boise Open, 1996 Wichita Open and 1998 South Carolina Classic.

  • NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: Lost in a playoff to Fran Quinn at the Dakota Dunes Open and finished T2 with Ryan Howison to match his best career finish

1998 Season

Finished in the top 50 on their money list in all six seasons, including No. 20 in 1999 and 2000.

  • NIKE Knoxville Open: Tied the Three Ridges GC course record with a 9-under-par 63 in the opening round of the Knoxville Open. Second-round 61 in 1994 Miami Valley Open equaled low round of the year on Tour, and is course record at Heatherwoode GC.

1997 Season

Made just five of 23 cuts in rookie TOUR season.

1996 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card via a 25th-place finish at the National Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of the 1990 Western Amateur and 1991 Pacific Northwest Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1996
  • PGA TOUR: 1997