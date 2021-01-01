JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (11)
- 1999 ACE Group Classic, PGA Seniors' Championship, Cadillac NFL Golf Classic, TD Waterhouse Championship
- 2000 Toshiba Senior Classic
- 2001 Ford Senior Players Championship, State Farm Senior Classic
- 2003 FleetBoston Classic
- 2004 Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am
- 2005 U.S. Senior Open Championship
- 2006 U.S. Senior Open Championship
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 1995 NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, NIKE Texarkana Open, NIKE TOUR Championship
International Victories (2)
-
1999 Senior Slam
-
2001 Senior Slam
Additional Victories (19)
-
1978 Georgia State Amateur
-
1979 Georgia State Amateur
-
1982 Georgia State Mid-Amateur Championship
-
1982 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1986 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1987 Georgia State Amateur
-
1987 Georgia State Mid-Amateur Championship
-
1987 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1988 Georgia State Amateur
-
1988 Georgia State Mid-Amateur Championship
-
1988 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1989 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1990 Georgia State Mid-Amateur Championship
-
1990 Georgia State Four-Ball Tournament
-
1994 Porter Cup
-
1994 Sunnehanna Amateur
-
1994 Cardinal Amateur
-
1994 Dogwood Amateur
-
1994 Rice Planters Invitational
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-2)
-
1999 Lost to Al Geiberger, Gary McCord, John Jacobs, Toshiba Senior Classic
-
1999 Defeated Joe Inman, Cadillac NFL Golf Classic
-
2001 Lost to John Schroeder, NFL Golf Classic
-
2001 Defeated Doug Tewell, Ford Senior Players Championship
-
2001 Defeated Bruce Fleisher, State Farm Senior Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)
-
1995 Defeated Franklin Langham, NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic
-
1995 Defeated John Maginnes, NIKE TOUR Championship
Personal
- Attended Norwich University (Vt.) on a Francis Ouimet Scholarship and was eventually selected to the school's Sports Hall of Fame. Played both hockey and golf at the college and graduated as the top scoring defenseman in Norwich history.
- Has been generous in support of his alma mater. Donated $1.1 million to the university in the summer of 2004 to help fund an ongoing athletic department building project.
- Also sponsors an annual golf tournament (Allen Doyle Norwich Hockey Golf Classic) at the university, which helps support the college hockey program.
- Says his unorthodox swing developed from practicing in a room with a low ceiling as a youngster in Massachusetts.
- Member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.
- Once caddied for Bruce Fleisher in the late 1960s.
- Got started in golf while caddying at Spring Valley CC in Sharon, Mass., when he was 14.
- Is a big sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox, and tries to see a variety of baseball teams during his time on the road.
- Favorite athlete of all-time is former Boston Bruins great Bobby Orr.
- His first car was a 1969 Mercury Montego, which he bought in 1972 for $2,500.
- Has carried a Scotty Cameron putter in his bag for more than a dozen years and has used only two putters in his career. Used to carry a copy of an old Tommy Armour Ironmaster before that. Has also used a Ping Eye-2 sand wedge for more than 20 years.
- Daughters, Michelle and Erin, are accomplished golfers, both having qualified for U.S. Women's Amateurs.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Teamed with Hubert Green to win the weather-shortened Legends Division at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
2015 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Lone appearance was in the Legends Division at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf where he teamed with Hubert Green to finish T9.
2014 Season
-
Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Lone start was in June when he and partner Hubert Green finished sixth in the Legends Division at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf.
2013 Season
Made only eight starts during the year, at the time, the fewest since his abbreviated rookie season in 1998 when he played just six.
2012 Season
-
SAS Championship: Best finish came late in the season when he was T25 at the SAS Championship in October.
2009 Season
Among the top 25 in four events.
-
Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: His best individual effort was a T21 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Made his first official career hole-in-one in competition on the Champions Tour in the final round of that event, a 7-iron shot at the 178-yard fifth hole. Ace came just one week after he had a hole-in-one during the pro-am at the Boeing Classic near Seattle.
2008 Season
-
MasterCard Championship at Hualalai: Finished second at the MasterCard Championship at Hualalai, two strokes behind Fred Funk. Was the 36-hole leader at the season-opening tournament and then led with nine holes to play before Funk eventually passed him for good on the 17th hole. Opening-round 63 at Hualalai matched a career best on the Champions Tour.
2007 Season
-
Toshiba Classic: Finished T9 at the Toshiba Classic.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Despite an opening-round 65, his low score of the year, came up just short in his bid for a second ACE Group Classic title. Appeared in control after holing a wedge shot for eagle at the ninth hole at Quail West. However, played the final nine holes in even par and fell one shy of Bobby Wadkins at the end.
2006 Season
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Claimed one of the year's premier events when he defended his title at the U.S. Senior Open at Prairie Dunes CC in Hutchinson, Kan. Trailed by two strokes after 54 holes but closed with a 2-under-par 68 to defeat Tom Watson by two strokes. Sealed his 11th career victory when he drained a curling 15-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th hole to maintain a two-stroke margin after Watson had hit his third shot to within two feet at the same hole. Victory made him the oldest winner in U.S. Senior Open annals, at 57 years, 11 months, 17 days, breaking the old mark of 57 years, two months and 15 days (Roberto De Vicenzo/1980). Also posted four rounds in the 60s, at the time, just the third player to do so (Gary Player/1987; Tom Weiskopf/1995). Win also earned him the distinction of being just the third player to defend a U.S. Senior Open title, joining Miller Barber (1984-85) and Player (1987-88).
-
U.S. Open Championship: Competed in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot and narrowly missed the cut, finishing with a 36-hole total of 10-over-par 150, one shy of the 36-hole cut.
2005 Season
Was among the top six in four events, with three of those performances coming in the four major events he appeared in.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Won the U.S. Senior Open, his third different major, coming from nine strokes back in the final round, the second-biggest comeback in any major championship (Paul Lawrie, 10 strokes at the 1999 Open Championship) and made up the second-largest deficit in Champions Tour history (Jay Sigel, 10 strokes at the 1994 GTE West Classic). Bypassed 15 players Sunday with a South Course-record 8-under 63 at NCR CC, tying his career-low score and Don Pooley's mark (2002 in the third round) for the lowest round ever posted in U.S. Senior Open history at the time. Round also was the lowest by a winner on the Champions Tour that season. His $470,000 first-place check was the largest of his career at the time and accounted for over half his official money that season.
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Was T5 at the Ford Senior Players Championship just prior to his U.S. Senior Open triumph. Opened with a 2-over 74 in Dearborn, but bounced back with three straight rounds in the 60s on the TPC Michigan layout.
-
Senior PGA Championship: T6 at the Senior PGA Championship at Laurel Valley.
-
Injury: Arthroscopic left-knee surgery on September 27 curtailed his season.
2004 Season
-
JELD-WEN Tradition: Was also among a handful of players who battled it out in Sunday's final round at the JELD-WEN Tradition in late August. Trailed by one stroke at the start and remained in contention down the stretch, but failed to birdie either of his final two holes and was T2, one stroke behind Craig Stadler.
-
Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am: Won for the second time near Kansas City when he claimed the rain-shortened Bayer Advantage Celebrity Pro-Am by a stroke over Jerry Pate. Made a short birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to give himself a one-stroke cushion over Pate and then was declared the winner when Sunday's final round was canceled due to course damage from overnight storms.
-
Awards: Champions Tour Player of the Month for June.
2003 Season
Tied with Tom Jenkins for the most sub-par rounds on the Champions Tour, with 64.
-
FleetBoston Classic: Won for the first time in just over two years when he prevailed at the FleetBoston Classic. The native of nearby Norwood, Mass., broke the 18-hole tournament record at Nashawtuc and equaled his career-low score with a second-round, 8-under-par 63 that included a 6-under-par 29 on the front nine. His 54-hole total of 198 also matched the tournament scoring mark, held by Chi Chi Rodriguez, and helped him defeat Bruce Fleisher and defending champion Bob Gilder by two strokes for his eighth career win.
-
Columbus Southern Open: Contended at the Columbus Southern Open title near his home in Georgia and eventually finished one stroke short of Morris Hatalsky.
2002 Season
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Runner-up to Hale Irwin at the Toshiba Senior Classic after owning sole possession of first place after the opening round.
2001 Season
The Champions Tour's mark of consistency with 25 top-10 finishes in 34 starts, one top-10 short of Lee Trevino's all-time senior record (1990). Earned $2,553,582, the third-highest single-season total in Champions Tour history at the time. Led the Champions Tour with 55 (out of 102) rounds in the 60s and had 81 sub-par rounds, one short of Tom Wargo's record (1994). Won twice and came close to winning four other tournaments. Claimed both of his titles in playoffs over a span of three weeks starting in mid-July.
-
State Farm Senior Classic: Won again at the State Farm Senior Classic. Rebounded from an opening-round 73 to get into a tie with Fleisher at the end of regulation and then outlasted Fleisher with a four-foot par putt on the third playoff hole.
-
Ford Senior Players Championship: Holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to jump into a playoff with Doug Tewell at the Ford Senior Players Championship and then defeated Tewell with a par on the first extra hole for his second major championship on the Champions Tour.
-
Charles Schwab Cup: Battled Bruce Fleisher down the stretch for both the Charles Schwab Cup and the overall money title and claimed both honors. Donated his entire $1-million annuity for winning the Schwab Cup to six different charitable organizations.
-
Awards: Received the Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award after a vote of his peers.
2000 Season
-
EMC Kaanapali Classic: Matched his career low of 63 in the second round of the EMC Kaanapali Classic.
-
The Home Depot Invitational: Had a rare double eagle in the second round of The Home Depot Invitational, holing a 3-wood second shot on the second hole at the TPC Piper Glen.
-
Toshiba Senior Classic: Claimed the rain-shortened Toshiba Senior Classic. Birdied the 18th hole of Saturday's second round to open a one-stroke lead over Howard Twitty and Jim Thorpe. Slim margin held up when heavy rains before and during Sunday's final round made the Newport Beach CC unplayable.
1999 Season
Finished third on the final official earnings list despite occasional back problems. Won four times in his first full season and claimed his first senior major championship among those victories.
-
TD Waterhouse Championship: Used a then-course-record 63, his lowest career round, on the first day of the TD Waterhouse Championship and went on to edge Ed Dougherty by two strokes.
-
Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Despite having back problems throughout the final round, bested Joe Inman in a playoff for the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic title.
-
PGA Seniors' Championship: Returned to Florida to defeat Fernandez again at the PGA Seniors' Championship at PGA National. Came from four strokes back on Sunday with an 8-under-par 64 and won by two shots, the best come-from-behind effort on the circuit that season.
-
ACE Group Classic: Went wire-to-wire for his initial triumph at The ACE Group Classic, easily defeating Vicente Fernandez by five strokes. Win made him the first player ever to triumph on both the Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tours.
1998 Season
Made six appearances after turning 50 in June.
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Became fully exempt for the 1999 season by garnering medalist honors at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at Grenelefe. His 13-under-par 275 total was a National Qualifying Tournament record at the time.
-
Raley's Gold Rush Classic: Had his best finish at the Raley's Gold Rush Classic, a T4 near Sacramento.