×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Brian Bateman
Brian Bateman

Brian Bateman

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Louisiana State University (1996, Marketing)
College
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Louisiana State University (1996, Marketing)
College
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2011)
--
Official Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
70.77
Scoring Average (2011)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Brian Bateman
Brian Bateman
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Brian Bateman

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

February 25, 1973

Birthday

48

AGE

Monroe, Louisiana

Birthplace

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Residence

Wife, Dawn; Oliver Edwards

Family

Louisiana State University (1996, Marketing)

College

1996

Turned Pro

$4,173,263

Career Earnings

Baton Rouge, LA, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2007 Buick Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1998 NIKE Carolina Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 1998 Lost to Matt Gogel, NIKE Tri-Cities Open

Special Interests

  • Duck hunting, fishing, cooking, wine, Deuce (dog)

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Missed the cut in all four PGA TOUR starts.

2011 Season

Made 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Posted his lone top-10 in his 15th start of the season, at the News Sentinel Open. Got off to a great start, with an opening 8-under 64, one off the pace. A 1-under 71 in the third round left him out of contention, but a 3-under 69 Sunday moved him into a T8 finish.
  • Viking Classic: Finished 74th at the Viking Classic in his only PGA TOUR start.

2010 Season

Didn't make it to the weekend in any of his four PGA TOUR starts.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Top finish on the Korn Ferry Tour was a T21 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.

2009 Season

Made the cut in just four of 25 starts and failed to record a top-25 finish for the first time since joining the TOUR in 2002.

2008 Season

Struggled during season, finishing No. 185 in FedExCup standings and No. 195 on the official money list.

  • Masters Tournament: Did not crack the top-10 in 18 starts, with a T20 at the Masters Tournament his best outing.

2007 Season

Competed in the first three events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, finishing 67th. Collected his first PGA TOUR win and surpassed the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time in his career.

  • Buick Open: Became the first player to capture his first TOUR win at the Buick Open since Tom Pernice, Jr. in 1999. First-round 7-under 65 set the pace for the win, culminating with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a four-man playoff. Got up and down for pars on 16 and 17 before the birdie. Prior to the win, referred to himself as a "Q-School veteran" having been there nearly 10 times. Most exciting part about the win, he said, was a trip to Augusta, GA, for the 2008 Masters, which Bateman has dreamed about since he was a kid.

2006 Season

  • Deutsche Bank Championship: Collected his first top-10 of the season with a third-place finish at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Closed with a 5-under 66 to move into the top-10. Collected $374,000 to improve his season earnings to $613,361. It was his third career top-10 and his first since he finished T7 at the 2004 HP Classic of New Orleans. His top-10 in Boston earned him a spot in the field at the Canadian Open the next week.

2004 Season

Finished in the top 125 for the first time in his three-year TOUR career. Year included his first two top-10s on TOUR and a career-high six top-25s.

  • THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Solid play allowed him to jump up the Official World Golf Ranking list from No. 428 to No. 176 after THE TOUR Championship.
  • HP Classic of New Orleans: Louisiana native and LSU graduate posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the HP Classic of New Orleans.
  • The Honda Classic: Finished third at The Honda Classic for first career top-10 in his 66th career start. Previous best was T11 at the 2003 HP Classic of New Orleans. Collected $340,000, which topped his best year on TOUR in 2002, when he made 31 starts and earned $281,421.

2003 Season

Made 10 cuts in 26 starts in 2003, with one top-25.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned TOUR card for third consecutive season through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament where he finished T12.
  • HP Classic of New Orleans: T11 in home state at HP Classic of New Orleans.

2002 Season

In his rookie PGA TOUR season, made just over half of his cuts and posted four top-25s.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned return trip to the TOUR via a T8 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Season's top-25s included a then-career-best T15 at the SEI Pennsylvania Classic.

2001 Season

Member of Korn Ferry Tour for a fifth straight season. Finished 58th on money list but earned first TOUR card.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card by finishing T32 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1998 Season

Best season on Korn Ferry Tour when he finished 20th on the money list with $107,590 in earnings.

  • NIKE Tri-Cities Open: Lost playoff to Matt Gogel later that year at Tri-Cities Open.
  • NIKE Carolina Classic: Picked up first career victory at Carolina Classic in Raleigh, NC, coming from behind to defeat Jimmy Green by one stroke.

Amateur Highlights

  • All-America selection in 1996.
  • NCAA Academic All-America in 1995.
  • Three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection, as well as three-time Academic All-SEC selection.
  • Winner of 1992 Louisiana State Amateur.
  • Louisiana state junior champion in 1990 and state high school champion in 1989.