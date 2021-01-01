|
Brian Bateman
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
February 25, 1973
Birthday
48
AGE
Monroe, Louisiana
Birthplace
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Residence
Wife, Dawn; Oliver Edwards
Family
Louisiana State University (1996, Marketing)
College
1996
Turned Pro
$4,173,263
Career Earnings
Baton Rouge, LA, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Missed the cut in all four PGA TOUR starts.
2011 Season
Made 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2010 Season
Didn't make it to the weekend in any of his four PGA TOUR starts.
2009 Season
Made the cut in just four of 25 starts and failed to record a top-25 finish for the first time since joining the TOUR in 2002.
2008 Season
Struggled during season, finishing No. 185 in FedExCup standings and No. 195 on the official money list.
2007 Season
Competed in the first three events in the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup, finishing 67th. Collected his first PGA TOUR win and surpassed the $1-million mark in earnings for the first time in his career.
2006 Season
2004 Season
Finished in the top 125 for the first time in his three-year TOUR career. Year included his first two top-10s on TOUR and a career-high six top-25s.
2003 Season
Made 10 cuts in 26 starts in 2003, with one top-25.
2002 Season
In his rookie PGA TOUR season, made just over half of his cuts and posted four top-25s.
2001 Season
Member of Korn Ferry Tour for a fifth straight season. Finished 58th on money list but earned first TOUR card.
1998 Season
Best season on Korn Ferry Tour when he finished 20th on the money list with $107,590 in earnings.
Amateur Highlights