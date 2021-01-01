×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Bob Burns
Bob Burns

Bob Burns

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
California State University-Northridge
College
Mission Hills, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
53
AGE
1991
Turned Pro
California State University-Northridge
College
Mission Hills, California
Birthplace
--
FEDEXCUP Rank (2011)
OWGR--
OWGR
75.064
Scoring Average (2011)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Bob Burns
Bob Burns
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Bob Burns

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

April 05, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Mission Hills, California

Birthplace

Knoxville, Tennessee

Residence

Wife, Jayme Lynn; Charles James, Madelyn Rae

Family

California State University-Northridge

College

1991

Turned Pro

$3,791,455

Career Earnings

Knoxville, TN, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2002 Disney Golf Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1998 NIKE Dominion Open, NIKE TOUR Championship

Special Interests

  • Beer brewing, architecture, outdoors, NHRA, classic cars and engines

Career Highlights

2010 Season

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Missed the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open in his only start on either the PGA TOUR or Nationwide Tour.

2009 Season

Missed the cut in both starts on the PGA TOUR. Played primarily on the Nationwide Tour, making six cuts in 18 starts.

  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Season-best finish was a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Held a two-shot lead heading into the final round, but a 73 dropped him three strokes behind champion Patrick Sheehan.

2008 Season

Made seven starts on the PGA TOUR with just one made cut. Season best finish came on the Nationwide Tour, where he made three of 15 cuts.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Posted a season-best T27 at the WNB Golf Classic.

2007 Season

Made two of five cuts on TOUR and 18 of 25 on the Nationwide Tour.

2006 Season

Finished out of the top-125 after making only three cuts in nine starts.

2005 Season

Made 15 starts on the PGA TOUR, placing 231st on the money list.

2004 Season

  • 84 LUMBER Classic: Improved his position on the season money list with his T11 finish at the 84 LUMBER Classic in late September. Moved from No. 127 to No. 112. Missed the cut in three of his last four starts and dropped to No. 130 on the final season money list.
  • HP Classic of New Orleans: T15 HP Classic of New Orleans.
  • MCI Heritage: T16 at the MCI Heritage.
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned T10 at THE PLAYERS Championship, first top-10 since capturing the 2003 Disney Golf Classic.

2003 Season

After winning his first PGA TOUR title at the end of the 2002 season had a sub-par year in 2003. Slipped from 51st on the money list to 158th.

  • John Deere Classic: Made 28 starts with best effort of the season coming at the John Deere Classic in September, a T21.
  • PGA Championship: Made his fifth start in a major championship and his first at the PGA Championship, finishing 67th at Oak Hill.
  • Phoenix Open: Recorded the first hole-in-one of the 2003 PGA TOUR season, acing the 176-yard fourth hole with a 6-iron at the TPC of Scottsdale. It was the third of his TOUR career.

2002 Season

Sixth season on TOUR proved to be the breakthrough. Won for the first time and earned over $1 million in a single season.

  • Disney Golf Classic: Became the 14th first-time winner of the Disney Golf Classic, where he held off 54-hole leader Chris DiMarco by one stroke and Tiger Woods by two. Entered the week of Disney in a precarious position on the TOUR official money list at No. 118. Held a share of the lead with Hidemichi Tanaka and Jeff Sluman after opening with a 9-under-par 63. Entered final round two strokes off the lead, but fired a bogey-free 65 that included a 4-under-par 32 on the final nine. With a career-best paycheck of $666,000, moved from No. 118 to No. 49 on the season money list with $1,199,802, more than he has earned in his five previous years on the PGA TOUR ($1,119,649). Also jumped from 240th to 98th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
  • Kemper Insurance Open: Tied for third at the Kemper Insurance Open.

2001 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T2 at 2001 PGA TOUR Qualifying School to improve his position for the 2002 season. One of only two players to card six consecutive rounds in the 60s.
  • Texas Open at LaCantera: Only top-10 of the season, T8 at Texas Open at La Cantera.

2000 Season

Earned $391,075, 125th on the money list, with two top-10s and four top-25s.

1999 Season

Had two top-25s and failed to regain exempt status, finishing 177th on the PGA TOUR money list. Earned exempt status for 2000 by virtue of 26th-place finish at 1999 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1998 Season

Captured two events, the Dominion Open and TOUR Championship. Earned Nationwide Tour Player of the Year honors. Led Nationwide Tour in earnings with $178,664.

1997 Season

Did not compete on either TOUR.

1996 Season

Member of the Nationwide Tour.

1995 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: One of eight players to miss 1996 PGA TOUR card by single stroke at 1995 Qualifying Tournament.

1994 Season

Finished 101st on the money list.

1993 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: First qualified for the PGA TOUR by placing T11 in 1993 Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of 1990 NCAA Division II Championship and was an All-American selection that year.