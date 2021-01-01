|
Bob Burns
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 05, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Mission Hills, California
Birthplace
Knoxville, Tennessee
Residence
Wife, Jayme Lynn; Charles James, Madelyn Rae
Family
California State University-Northridge
College
1991
Turned Pro
$3,791,455
Career Earnings
Knoxville, TN, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
2009 Season
Missed the cut in both starts on the PGA TOUR. Played primarily on the Nationwide Tour, making six cuts in 18 starts.
2008 Season
Made seven starts on the PGA TOUR with just one made cut. Season best finish came on the Nationwide Tour, where he made three of 15 cuts.
2007 Season
Made two of five cuts on TOUR and 18 of 25 on the Nationwide Tour.
2006 Season
Finished out of the top-125 after making only three cuts in nine starts.
2005 Season
Made 15 starts on the PGA TOUR, placing 231st on the money list.
2004 Season
2003 Season
After winning his first PGA TOUR title at the end of the 2002 season had a sub-par year in 2003. Slipped from 51st on the money list to 158th.
2002 Season
Sixth season on TOUR proved to be the breakthrough. Won for the first time and earned over $1 million in a single season.
2001 Season
2000 Season
Earned $391,075, 125th on the money list, with two top-10s and four top-25s.
1999 Season
Had two top-25s and failed to regain exempt status, finishing 177th on the PGA TOUR money list. Earned exempt status for 2000 by virtue of 26th-place finish at 1999 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
1998 Season
Captured two events, the Dominion Open and TOUR Championship. Earned Nationwide Tour Player of the Year honors. Led Nationwide Tour in earnings with $178,664.
1997 Season
Did not compete on either TOUR.
1996 Season
Member of the Nationwide Tour.
1995 Season
1994 Season
Finished 101st on the money list.
1993 Season
Amateur Highlights